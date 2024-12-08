3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 8, 2024

This week, we’ve got a number of webinars, on topics from 3D printing software and medical applications to printed electronics, PVC for industrial 3D printing, and more. There are also a few in-person and virtual events as well. Read on for all the details!

December 5: Meet the FX10 Workshop

This winter, CREAT3D is taking “Additive Manufacturing for the Factory Floor” on a U.K. tour! Its next “Meet the FX10” hands-on workshop will be this Tuesday, December 10th, in Reading. There are two sessions: one from 10-11:45 am, and another from 1-2:45 pm. There will be a range of Markforged 3D printers at the workshops, including the industrial FX10, which can print in both metal and composite materials. Attendees can check out material samples, software, and advanced functionality demonstrations while exploring how to use 3D printing for tooling, repairs, jigs and fixtures, and sacrificial parts, while still saving money and time.

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your operation, MRO and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals. Come along alone, or with colleagues, with any questions, applications or queries you may have.”

You can register for the workshops here. You’ll receive further details upon booking.

December 10: The Power of Open with Dyndrite & Nikon SLM Solutions

At Formnext, software provider Dyndrite announced a strategic partnership with Nikon SLM Solutions to support its entire line of metal 3D printers. If you’re curious what that means for SLM users, you’ll want to tune in for their joint webinar “The Power of Open – How Software Enables Scale from Nikon SLM 280 to the NXG 600E,” this Tuesday, December 10th, at 11 am EST. Attendees will specifically learn how Dyndrite’s advanced toolsets integrate with Nikon SLM Solutions’ hardware to streamline workflows, enhance control, and push the limits of scalability. There will also be a live Q&A session with the expert panel of company executives.

“Join Nikon SLM Solutions, Dyndrite, Mimo Technik, and Elementum 3D for an in-depth exploration of how the Nikon SLM open hardware platform is transforming additive manufacturing (AM), enabling unprecedented scalability and innovation across metal 3D printing. This webinar will dive into the pivotal role software plays in unleashing the full potential of systems—from the SLM®280 to the high-performance NXG 600E series.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 10: Advancing AM Applications with 3D Systems

At 11:30 am EST on the 10th, 3D Systems will hold a Technology Spotlight webinar on “Advancing Additive Manufacturing Applications.” The expert speakers will discuss in-depth case studies and real-world applications, to demonstrate how the company’s 3D printer innovations and next-generation materials can improve manufacturing efficiency, unlock new design opportunities, and address high-volume production challenges. By integrating its printers, software, materials, and software, 3D Systems solutions enable improved performance and efficiency across multiple applications and industries.

“Whether you are an experienced professional or new to additive manufacturing, this webinar will provide the knowledge and tools to leverage the transformative potential of 3D Systems’ technologies. Discover how our solutions can shape the future of 3D printing and redefine what is possible in manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 10: Medicare Reimbursement for Medical AM

Also on the 10th, but at 1 pm EST, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding its latest live Zoom forum about “Medicare Reimbursement for AM Medical Applications: Improving Patient Outcomes and Lowering Costs.” The esteemed speakers include Todd Pietila, Director of Medical Sales/Personalized Healthcare, Materialise; Kimberly Torluemke, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Quality, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare; and Dr. Kyle VanKoevering, Faculty Director, Medical Modeling, Materials and Manufacturing (M4) Lab; Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, Ohio State University Medical Center (OSUMC).

“Come join us to learn about how Additive Manufacturing is transforming the medical landscape, and how enabling reimbursement will make these breakthroughs available across to the country.”

You can RSVP for the event here.

December 11 – 12 AMTECH Expo

With a new group hashtag of #WeBreatheAM, AMTECH returns as the foremost business networking platform in India dedicated entirely to additive manufacturing. Held at the KTPO Trade Centre in Bengaluru from December 11-12, attendees will find end-to-end solutions on the show floor, from design and product development, research and development, and software to 3D printing materials, hardware, pre- and post-processing, and more. There will be over 100 exhibitors, and several new features, including a live machine experience, AM Skills Lounge, and a Dedicated Innovation Zone.

“Immerse yourself in the dynamic ecosystem of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Technology. Explore state-of-the-art exhibits, gain insights from conferences led by experts, and engage with industry professionals. Make informed decisions about integrating Additive Manufacturing into your Manufacturing Process through meaningful networking opportunities.”

You can register for the expo here.

December 11 – 13: Manufacturing World Fukuoka

Manufacturing World, one of the top industrial trade shows in the world, is held 4 times a year in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka. This year’s Manufacturing World Fukuoka, for which 3DPrint.com is proud to be an official media partner, will be held December 11-13 in Kyushu, known as Japan’s Silicone Valley. For this particular show’s second year, the new Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo and Smart Maintenance Expo have been added to the long lists of other concurrent expos, including the Additive Manufacturing Expo. There are expected to be about 420 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors to Manufacturing World Fukuoka, who will be able to see products like measuring equipment, mechanical components, and 3D printers.

“The main visitors are expected to be from the design, development, manufacturing, production engineering, purchasing, and information system sectors of the manufacturing industry.”

You can register for Manufacturing World Fukuoka here.

December 11: Printed Electronics & Display Innovation Day

TechBlick is holding a free online event on December 11th, Printed Electronics Innovation Day, co-located with its Printed Display Innovation Day. The first will focus on additive, printed, hybrid, wearable, flexible, and sustainable electronics, with sub-topics including soft and stretchable electronics, inkjet printing, conductive inks, PCBs, medical devices, semiconductor packaging, and more. Interesting talks will be interspersed with an immersive virtual exhibition and round-robin speed networking sessions. Attendees can freely move between both online events that day.

“We invite all engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, inventors, and end users active in reshaping the future of electronics to join this wonderful one-day event.”

You can register for the event here.

December 12: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 11 am EST on Thursday, December 12th, HP will hold the ninth session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series,” meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing. The first episode was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” The fourth was all about sintering with additive manufacturing, the fifth was about “Metal Jet Software Solutions,” and the sixth focused on post-processing options. The seventh episode was all about cost evaluation, and the eighth was about “Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing.” This ninth episode will focus on “Metal Jet Materials and Materials Roadmap.”

“Jump into Session 9 to learn which materials HP currently offers on our Metal Jet 3D printer and hear which materials we’re working on for future release. Our HP Expert will delve into the benefits of one material over another and by the end, you’ll have an understanding of which material is best suited for your applications!”

You can register for the session here.

December 12: PVC for Industrial 3D Printing with JuggerBot 3D

Also on the 12th at 11 am EST, JuggerBot 3D will hold a webinar about “Enabling PVC for Industrial 3D Printing.” Subject matter experts from JuggerBot 3D, as well as IPEX Technologies, will discuss the capabilities of PVC in large-format AM, and explore its advantages in demanding applications, how durable it is compared to other thermoplastic materials, and 3D printing considerations. Attendees will learn about the unique value proposition of PVC in the AM marketplace, the features of JuggerBot 3D’s Tradesman P3-44 ASTRA 3D printer, real-world use cases for 3D printed PVC, and more. Plus, there will be a live Q&A session at the end.

“The session will include an overview of the Tradesman Series™ ASTRA system and its role in streamlining PVC printing processes, as well as real-world applications across key industry verticals. Learn where PVC can further the overall Additive Manufacturing (AM) market and how you stand to benefit.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 12: Meltio Engine Blue Product Upgrade

The third webinar being held at 11 am EST on December 12th is by Meltio, to explore its “Meltio Engine Blue Product Upgrade” announced at Formnext 2024. This integration kit accelerates printing capability and adoption speed for industrial robotic arms and vertical machining centers, using Meltio’s wire-laser metal deposition (W-LMD) technology. As Product Manager Alejandro Nieto will explain, the Meltio Engine Blue enables increased quality and speed with its 1.4 kW blue laser head and fiber-optic-free system, and represents a significant improvement in both reliability and deposition rate. There will also be a live Q&A session so you can ask your own questions about the product.

“Join us for an engaging webinar where we explore our Product Upgrade, The Meltio Engine Blue. Discover the new advantages and capabilities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 12: Design for Medical 3D Printing & Bioprinting

Finally, at 9 pm EST on Thursday the 12th, 3DHEALS will host an online panel about “Design for Medical 3D Printing & Bioprinting.” Sponsored by GoEngineer, this webinar welcomes active 3D printing software providers, engineers, and medical 3D printing designers to share their insights and latest updates on cost-effective practices, future growth areas, 3D printing for medical applications, and more. There will also be time for virtual networking after the discussion is over.

“Design for medical 3D printing is not just new software. It reinvents the current design thinking behind medical device innovations, removing many traditional manufacturing constraints. 3D printing (earlier also known as rapid prototyping) is particularly complementary to design thinking, where an iterative approach is required to solve complex problems. Also, unlike conventional methods, 3D printing allows for unprecedented customization and precision, enabling the creation of devices more tailored to individual patients’ specific anatomy or needs, which are typically more costly and sometimes even impossible with traditional manufacturing processes.”

You can register for the Zoom panel discussion here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

