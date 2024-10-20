3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 20, 2024

It’s another packed week of 3D printing webinars and events, focused on topics from industrial AM and investment casting to ceramics, customized medical solutions, quality and regulatory compliance, AM use in the oil and gas industry, and much more. Read on for all the details!

October 20 – 23: Investment Casting Expo

3D printing is transforming the investment casting space through lower costs, faster production, improved accuracy, greater design freedom, and more. To learn more, visit the Investment Casting Institute (ICI) Technical Conference and Expo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from October 20-23. Called “What’s Brewing in Investment Casting,” the event will feature multiple presentations related to 3D printing, such as a comparison of common 3D printed pattern types in investment casting.

“This premier event in investment casting and 3D printing is set to be an inspiring and informative experience, and we would love for you to meet us at the show!” writes Ugogo3D, which will be attending the expo.

You can register for the event here.

October 22 – 24: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys will continue holding advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota this week. First up, from October 22-24, “P3 Advanced Operations” will be offered for customers of Origin One 3D printing systems, and “PolyJet Advanced Operations” will be held at the same time for PolyJet 3D printer users. Then, from October 23-24, “SAF Advanced Operations” will be held for Stratasys H350 customers.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

October 22 – 24: DRIVE AM Industrial 3D Printing

A free “Introduction to Industrial AM” virtual training will be provided October 22-24, thanks to funding from DRIVE AM (Driving Research, Innovation, and Value through Education in Additive Manufacturing) and in partnership with America Makes, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation, and the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI). The training will be held from 9 am to 4 pm EST each day, and will identify the seven process categories of AM. Attendees will learn about the AM workflow, benefits and limitations of the technology, how to recognize variables in the material extrusion process chain that impact final part quality, and more.

“Check out our Drive AM trainings and resource offerings, which provide a well-balanced blend of hands-on exercises, lectures, and utilization of state-of-the-art equipment and software. Additive Manufacturing Foundation courses immerse participants in the 3D printing workflow for desktop and industrial systems.”

You can register for the training here.

October 22 – 25: FX10 Launch Roadshow in Australia & New Zealand

If you live in Oceania sub-region of Australasia, don’t miss the FX10 Launch Roadshow and 2025 Innovation Days this week! See new materials, enjoy food and drinks, network with your colleagues, learn what’s new in SOLIDWORKS 2025, check out parts 3D printed on the FX10, and more. First, the roadshow stops at the Ryde-Parramatta Golf Club in Sydney, Australia on the 22nd, and then the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts in Hamilton, New Zealand on the 23rd. On the 24th, the tour heads to the DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka in Auckland, New Zealand, and then on to the Melbourne Marriott Hotel on the 25th.

“Discover the world’s first hybrid 3D printer: FX10, combining metal + composites, with double the speed and print capacity.”

You can register for the event here.

October 22: Mastering Metal AM with IAM3DHUB

On Tuesday, October 22nd, IAM3DHUB will hold the “Mastering Metal Additive Manufacturing” event at DFactory in Barcelona. This free “day of knowledge, training and innovation” will feature a morning of conferences about the different metal 3D printing technologies, followed by an afternoon of training across the entire metal AM workflow, from design and support simulation to part orientation, post-processing, and more.

“Come to connect with the largest Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing metal network during an exciting whole day with plenty of different activities.”

You can register for the event here.

October 22: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 8 am PST (11 am EST) on the 22nd, HP will hold the seventh session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series,” meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing. The first episode was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” The fourth was all about sintering with additive manufacturing, the fifth was about “Metal Jet Software Solutions,” and the sixth focused on post-processing options. This seventh episode, “Cost Evaluation, Metal Jet vs traditional,” will discuss the value metal 3D printing has in comparison to traditional manufacturing.

“Join the 7th episode of HP’s “Beyond the Forge” webinar series for a cost comparison between HP Metal Jet and traditional manufacturing methods, with insights from HP experts on cost-effective metal part production.”

You can register for the session here.

October 23 – 24: AM Ceramics Berlin

If you’re involved in the field of ceramic 3D printing, don’t miss your chance to rewrite the rules of ceramics at AM Ceramics 2024 in Berlin, October 23-24. Learn about the latest in industrial use cases and serial production, and the achievements being made in the medical and dental fields, while networking with researchers, contract manufacturers, and more in a relaxed setting. There will be plenty of interesting presentations on topics like commercial scaling of ceramic AM and advancements in bioceramic 3D printing with calcium phosphate. 3DPrint.com is a proud partner of this event.

“Whether you are a researcher, engineer or industrial user, this event will provide a wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities. Don’t miss this year’s chance to be part of this exciting journey into the future of ceramics and additive manufacturing.”

You can buy your ticket for the event here.

October 23 – 24: TechBlick Berlin

Also in Berlin from October 23-24, TechBlick will hold “The Future of Electronics RESHAPED” conference and exhibition, featuring over 70 invited talks, a dozen masterclasses, and close to 100 exhibitors from around the world and across the entire value chain. Some of the event themes include wearable electronics, electronic textiles, printed sensors and actuators, and 3D printed electronics. There will also be plenty of opportunities for networking as well.

“Let’s RESHAPE the Future of Electronics together, making it Additive, Sustainable, Flexible, Hybrid, Wearable, Structural, and 3D.”

You can register for the event here.

October 23 – 24: Scotland 3D Printing & Composites Expo

In Glasgow, from October 23-24, the Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will be taking place, which also includes the Scotland 3D Printing & Composites Expo. Key topics of the main event include Industry 4.0, Sustainability, Digital Manufacturing, and Lean & Continuous Improvement. The 3D printing-focused event will showcase the latest developments in this sector, and offer practical advice for visitors looking to harness the technology to improve their own businesses.

“The extensive exhibition area will feature Industry 4.0 technologies, breakthroughs in 3D printing, automation, and digital manufacturing. Gain insights into robotics, sustainability, and supply chain optimisation.”

You can register for the free Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition here; this gets you access to all the other co-located events as well, including the Scotland 3D Printing & Composites Expo.

October 23: Customized 3D Printed Medical Solutions at Scale

Dinsmore Inc., an ADDMAN Group Company, will host an open house at its Irvine, California headquarters about “Customized Medical Solutions at Scale with 3D Printing.” The event, from 10 am to 1 pm PST on Wednesday, October 23rd, will be co-presented with GoEngineer, and explore how 3D printing methods like FDM can revolutionize customized, scalable solutions in the medical industry. After a tour of the facility, attendees will enjoy a Dinsmore customer case study, a presentation about the technologies and materials driving the transformation of medical manufacturing, lunch, networking, and more.

“Discover the benefits of polymer 3D printing, including cost-effective and rapid prototyping of patient-specific models, surgical guides, and prosthetics. With the ability to create durable, biocompatible parts, additive manufacturing is enhancing precision in the medical industry.”

You can register for the open house here.

October 23: Securing Additive Manufacturing with SPEE3D

Digitized manufacturing is more necessary than ever in the face of growing geopolitical threats and global supply chain friction, but how do organizations securely share their digital part files without compromising 3D print parameters and intellectual property (IP) rights? A virtual panel hosted by GlobalSpec, about “Securing Additive Manufacturing: New Solutions for Safe Networking,” will be presented by SPEE3D at 11 am EST on Wednesday the 23rd. Experts from Assembrix, Vistory, Supercharg3d, and SPEE3D will discuss the current landscape of digital file sharing, next steps with an accelerated roll-out, and more.

“In this webinar, experts from the defense, additive manufacturing (AM), supply chain/operations, and security industries will discuss the current landscape in manufacturing and how now, more than ever, the need for digitized solutions, including secure file sharing, for intellectual property (IP) is critical.”

You can register for the panel here.

October 23: AM in the Oil and Gas Industry

Also on the 23rd, but at 3 pm EST, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition—the national voice for additive manufacturing with decision-makers and stakeholders, including federal agencies and Congress—will present its latest live Zoom forum, about “The Use of AM in the Oil and Gas Industry.” Speakers from Baker Hughes, ExxonMobil, Nikon SLM Solutions, and HOWCO Additive Manufacturing will be on-hand to discuss this important topic.

“Come learn about how Additive Manufacturing is being deployed to support the Oil and Gas Industry.”

You can RSVP for the virtual event here.

October 24: AM Summit 2024

The largest additive manufacturing conference in Scandinavia, AM Summit 2024, will be held in Copenhagen this Thursday, October 24th, by the Danish AM Hub. Highlighting the role of AM for sustainable production, the conference will feature exciting keynote speakers, breakout sessions on multiple stages, plenty of networking, and 7 exhibitors who are leading the way in changing how we design, develop, and produce so we can reduce, reuse, and recycle. There will also be competitions, workshops, and an opportunity to taste 3D printed salmon and 3D printed drinks!

“The conference is for everyone who is interested in the newest trends and development within AM technology.”

You can buy tickets here. 3DPrint.com is a proud Communication Partner, and I will be attending the event. So look for me on the show floor if you want to talk about sustainable additive production!

October 24: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

This week, Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues its Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. This week, the tour stops at Würth Industry de México in Querétaro on Thursday, October 24th.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the event here.

October 24: 3D Systems & 3DZ Sneak Peek in Italy

In Italy on October 24th, from 10 am to 3 pm CEST, 3D Systems and 3DZ invite you for an exclusive sneak peek of the latest innovations. Attendees will get a firsthand look at the EXT 800 Titan Pellet 3D printer, as well as the mid-sized PSLA 270. There will be machine demos, 3D printed parts to see, and a Q&A session at the end.

“Take this opportunity to gain a competitive edge and leverage new technologies to optimize your applications!”

You can register for the event here.

October 24: Reel Engineering with GSC & Ellison Technologies

From 10 am to 4 pm PST on the 24th, join GSC, an Ellison Technologies Company, for “Reel Engineering: Manufactured Parts in Action” in Santa Fe Springs, California. Manufacturing hardware and design software on display in the showroom will include SOLIDWORKS, HCL CAMworks, DN Solutions, Markforged, and more. Get there early, because the first 100 attendees will get to build their very own fly fishing reel using this equipment, and take it home with them!

“Join GSC and Ellison Technologies as we guide you through the journey of integrating your design to manufacturing process!”

You can register for the event here.

October 24: Quality & Regulatory Compliance in 3D Printing Labs

Also on the 24th, but at 10 am EST, Materialise and SIMIM3D will offer a webinar about “Ensuring Quality and Regulatory Compliance in 3D Printing Labs at the Point of Care.” María Gloria Álvarez Caballero, Quality Manager at SIMIM3D, will join Todd Pietila, Global Sales Director – Direct Sales, Materialise, to discuss her experience in navigating the tricky regulatory landscape, and how to ensure high-quality patient outcomes. Attendees will also learn the main benefits and components of a strong quality management system (QMS), best practices for maintaining compliance and quality in 3D printing labs, and more.

“Quality assurance and regulatory compliance are critical for the successful implementation of 3D printing labs at the point of care.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 24: D2M Conference by Hawk Ridge Systems

Finally, at 11 am EST on Thursday, October 24th, Hawk Ridge Systems will hold its fifth annual Design to Manufacturing (D2M) Virtual Conference, with the theme “Inspired by Innovation.” Industry leaders, experts, and innovators will come together to discuss the latest trends and advancements in design, engineering, and 3D printing, and how to leverage cutting-edge technologies to streamline the product development process. There will be live demonstrations, breakout sessions, interactive workshops, exhibitors, and plenty of time to network—all from the comfort of your home or office.

“We’re bringing the brightest minds in the industry together for a full day centered around one common goal — inspiring innovation in design to manufacturing.”

You can register for the event here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

