3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 22, 2024

There’s lots to choose from in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup! Stratasys continues its North American tour, as well as its in-person training classes, and HP will hold two webinars this week. TriMech will host an open house, Medical Technology Ireland is taking place, and so is Formnext Forum Tokyo. For the details on these events and more, read on!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

September 23 – 24 & 26 – 27: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

This week, the Experience Stratasys Tour continues, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. First, the truck stops at TopGolf in Canton, Massachusetts on the 23rd, and then moves on to Symbotic in Wilmington, Massachusetts on the 24th. There’s a break on the 25th, and then on the 26th, the tour moves on to R&D Technologies in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Finally, on the 27th, there will be a stop at Henkel in Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

September 24 – 26: Defence Transformation 2024

This week in London, from September 24-26, the Defence Transformation 2024 conference will take place. This is the 8th year for the event, which welcomes military leaders, government officials, defence consultants, and industry experts to discuss defense innovation initiatives. As disruptive technologies, like additive manufacturing, continue to progress, it’s becoming ever more important to rethink the policies and strategies used to integrate these capabilities. Key issues will be discussed at this event, such as deploying new technologies to the front line, the importance of investing in people and skills, more efficient procurement and supply chain activities, and more.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the discussion on how disruptive approaches to defence will redefine the ways in which nations carry out their operations.”

You can register for the conference here.

September 24 – 27: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week, first at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From September 24-26, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will be held, and then “SAF Advanced Operations Training” from September 25-27. Additionally, for EMEA customers, “P3 Advanced Operations Training” will be held in a digital format from September 24-26.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

Keep an eye on the Stratasys Academy Online Learning page for further training events.

September 24: Unlock HP 3D Printing Power with Autodesk Fusion

In its first offering of the week, HP will host a webinar about “Unlocking the Power of HP 3D Printing with Autodesk Fusion” at 11 am EST on Tuesday, September 24th. This virtual, hands-on workshop, led by Autodesk Senior Product Manager Sualp Ozel, will cover tools for HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) and Metal Jet technologies, and teach attendees how to seamlessly transition from part design to 3D printing. There will be a hands-on demonstration, and you’ll have the chance to ask an expert all of your questions.

“Join us for an engaging workshop where you’ll get a hands-on demonstration of Autodesk Fusion’s features designed specifically for additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 24: Beyond the Forge with HP

Also at 11 am on the 24th, HP will hold the sixth session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series,” meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing. The first one was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” The fourth was all about sintering with additive manufacturing, and the fifth was about “Metal Jet Software Solutions.” This week’s session is on “Options for Post Processing,” with speakers from HP and MMP Technology‘s MicroTek Finishing.

“Jump into Session 6 to learn what current options there are for post processing your 3D printed parts to further customize them for your application. Hear from leading Experts from HP and MMP, a leader in Super Precision Surface Finishing.”

You can register for the session here.

September 24: TriMech’s Open House & Technology Day

The TriMech Charlotte Open House and Technology Day will begin at 12 pm EST on Tuesday the 24th. There will be an all-day engineering and design competition, complimentary lunch, networking happy hour, and sessions about 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS skills, new cloud tools, factory optimization, and new AI-driven solutions. Plus, take a deep dive into technical case studies with a panel of experts during a “Stump the Chump” style Q&A session, hosted by the Project Engineering Group.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey, this event offers something for everyone.”

You can register for the event here.

September 24: Small Businesses Working with the U.S. Army

Also on the 24th, at 1 pm EST, there will be a virtual offering on “Army STTR: Considerations for Small Businesses Working with the Army.” Hosted by the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation and sponsored by the U.S. Army SBIR-STTR (Small Business Business Innovation Research – Small Business Technology Transfer) program, the interactive webinar will discuss special considerations for small businesses who want to partner with the US Army—this was a major topic at this year’s MMX by America Makes. Attendees will learn about the unique requirements of working with the U.S. Army, and the available resources to make that happen.

“Learn more about working with the Army and how you can be prepared for the next STTR solicitation. We will provide you with valuable links, resources, and other insights to drive your success.”

You can register for the virtual event here.

September 25 – 26: Medical Technology Ireland Expo & Conference

Europe’s second largest and fastest growing medical device design and manufacturing Show, Medical Technology Ireland, will be held at the Galway Racecourse from September 25-26 this week. This free event features the Women in MedTech Forum, a German Pavilion, two breakfast briefings—one hosted by Stratasys—networking opportunities, and over 300 exhibitors spread across four floors of event space. Some of the exhibitors include 3D MicroPrint GmbH, Arkema, CeramTec, DMG MORI Additive, and more.

“Showcasing innovative medical technology products and solutions for the Irish medical device design and manufacturing industry.”

You can register for the event here.

September 25: Joint Forum with AMGTA & AM Coalition

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition, recognized as the national voice for additive manufacturing with decision-makers and stakeholders, will be joined by the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) for a joint forum about “AM Technology and Resource Efficiency Leveraging AM for Resource Management & Sustainability.” Held on Zoom at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, September 25th, the forum will feature AMGTA Executive Director Sherri Monroe; John Barnes, Founder and President of The Barnes Global Advisors; 6K Additive’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Mary Cronin; Pierre Devaux, Senior Director of Worldwide Education Sales for SPEE3D; and Mike Kenworthy, the new Chief Product Officer for Seurat Technologies.

“Join us for a discussion of how AM technologies support all aspects of sustainability, including environmental, business efficiency and resource efficiency.”

You can RSVP for the virtual forum here.

September 26 – 27: Formnext Forum Tokyo

As a sister event to Formnext in Germany, Formnext Forum Tokyo features a range of topical seminars, as well as an exhibition area covering many next-gen AM and industrial production solutions. From September 26-27, attendees can exchange ideas with experts, make valuable new contacts, discover the latest AM trends and innovations, and more. Some familiar names are exhibiting, like Carpenter Additive Japan, DMG MORI, Farsoon Technologies, JEOL, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Materialise Japan, and others.

“The forum will not only provide attending exhibitors, speakers and attendees relevant industry knowledge but also an offer ample business and networking opportunities.”

You can register for the event here.

September 26: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. This week, the tour heads to Monterrey, Mexico, stopping at Würth Industry de México from 2-5 pm CST on Thursday, September 26th.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the event here.

September 26: Tap Into Technology with Xact Metal & Cimquest

From 3-7 pm EST on the 26th, join Xact Metal and Cimquest at the Bay State Brewery in Worcester, Massachusetts for “Tap into Technology: Tooling with Xact Metal.” There will be in-depth discussions about tooling, including Xact Metal’s latest partnership with Uddeholm and its corrosion-resistant Corrax tool steel, as well as networking opportunities with industry experts, and of course pizza and craft beers.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just curious about the future of metal 3D printing, this event is for you. Don’t miss out on this chance to expand your knowledge and connect with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.”

You can register for the event here.

September 26: Printed Electronics with J.A.M.E.S & Quantica

Also on the 26th, but at 10 am EST (4 pm CEST), the J.A.M.E.S platform for Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and 3D printing will hold an exclusive webinar about “Harnessing Digital Printing and Functional Materials for Breakthroughs in Printed Electronics.” Marcel Strobel, COO at Quantica, will discuss the company’s advanced NovoJet inkjet technology, and explain how digital printing and conductive inks are transforming the production of electronic devices. There will be a Q&A session with Strobel at the end.

“Additive Manufacturing (AM) is playing an increasingly vital role across the manufacturing industry. Within electronic production, digital printing has emerged as one of the most powerful AM techniques, particularly inkjet technology, known for its exceptional precision in droplet placement.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 27: Digital Denture Innovation with Stratasys

Finally, on Friday, September 27th, at 2:30 pm EST, Stratasys will offer “Dinosaur or Unicorn…Who am I? Bridging Time-Tested Techniques with Digital Denture Innovation.” Attendees will learn about the critical role of experienced denture technicians in the evolving digital dentistry landscape, such as how to optimize digital workflows, streamline production processes for improved consistency and efficiency, and more. There will be a live Q&A session, and 1 Scientific CE Credit will be available as well.

“This webinar will teach you how to seamlessly integrate traditional denture setup techniques with cutting-edge digital design workflows, accelerating your transition into the digital denture realm.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

