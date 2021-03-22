Undoubtedly the most exciting frontier for human exploration, outer space is a gateway to probing promising worlds, looking for biosignatures in the atmospheres of exoplanets, or pushing the boundaries of our scientific and engineering limits. Nonetheless, steering the course of human space exploration beyond the far side of the moon could take decades. It has been 49 years since the last Apollo 17 crewed mission landed in the lunar Taurus-Littrow highlands, and it could be at least five more years before we see humans navigating the moon's lower-gravity atmosphere.

If our species will ever settle on the Red Planet or voyage into the distant regions of the outer cosmos, the space industry needs to thrive. For decades, a handful of space agencies lay the groundwork for the upcoming era of off-Earth commercialization. Still, it was not until the twenty-first century that companies began privately developing and operating launch vehicles and spacecraft. Once a fierce cold war duopoly, the space race is now dominated by private businesses.

At 3DPrint.com, we found 50 space companies using 3D printing to help create an off-Earth ecosystem, displayed in the infographic.