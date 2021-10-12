MJF Video
Automotive
Orthotics & Prosthetics
MJF Handbook
Case Studies
White Papers
Materials
Printers
Software
Services
Community

MJF Video

MJF Video

Automotive

Roadmap for Automotive Additive Manufacturing

Roadmap for Automotive Additive Manufacturing

Orthotics & Prosthetics

Hulotech drives medical innovation by 3D printing medical prosthetics with HP Multi Jet Fusion

HeyGears improves patient outcomes by 3D printing orthotics with HP Multi Jet Fusion

3D printed hand brace from HP Multi Jet Fusion technology helps improve patient experiences

ProsFit simplifies prosthetics manufacturing by 3D printing prosthetics with HP Multi Jet Fusion

Making the Transition to a Digital O&P Workflow

MJF Handbook

Technology Introduction
Download
Material Selection
Download
Design for Multi Jet Fusion
Download
General Recommendations for Printing Processes
Download
Innovative Designs
Download

Case Studies

Dundon Motorsports Case Study
Download

White Papers

Materials

Printers

Software

Services

Community