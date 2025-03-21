3D Printing by the Numbers: Free AM Research Webinar to Dig into Market’s 2024 and 2025 Financial Performance

The additive manufacturing (AM) sector is at a pivotal moment, with industry growth stabilizing after a year of uneven performance. To help businesses and professionals navigate the evolving market, Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR) will host a free webinar on March 27, 2025, at 12 PM ET. Led by AMR’s Executive Vice President, Scott Dunham, the event will provide valuable insights into 2024’s market performance and what to expect in 2025.

Understanding the Market’s Trajectory

While the AM sector expanded in 2024, it did so at historically low rates, with varying levels of success across different materials and applications. The webinar will explore whether the market has reached its lowest point or if signs of recovery are already emerging. With comprehensive data from AMR’s latest industry analysis, the discussion will cover the key drivers shaping the future of AM.

Webinar Topics and Takeaways

Scott Dunham will break down critical areas impacting the AM industry, including:

2024 Market Performance – Reviewing industry growth trends, slowdowns, and standout performers.

– Reviewing industry growth trends, slowdowns, and standout performers. 2025 Industry Outlook – Identifying early indicators of market recovery and potential challenges ahead.

– Identifying early indicators of market recovery and potential challenges ahead. Material & Technology Breakdown – Examining developments in polymer and metal AM, with insights into powder bed fusion (PBF), directed energy deposition (DED), and material extrusion (ME) technologies.

– Examining developments in polymer and metal AM, with insights into powder bed fusion (PBF), directed energy deposition (DED), and material extrusion (ME) technologies. Application & Industry Insights – Exploring which sectors offer the greatest opportunities for growth and investment.

Free Access to Market Data

As an added benefit, all webinar registrants will receive complimentary access to AMR’s proprietary market data through its online customer portal. This data offers detailed forecasts, segmentation analysis, and industry trends, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions in a rapidly evolving market.

For over a decade, AM Research has provided unparalleled analysis of the additive manufacturing sector. This webinar presents an opportunity for industry professionals to stay ahead of key market shifts and prepare for the future of 3D printing.

Registration is free and open now. Don’t miss the chance to gain exclusive insights into the 3D printing market.

