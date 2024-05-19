3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 19, 2024

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training and starts its Experience Stratasys tour across the United States. ASTM’s AMCOE continues its professional certificate course, and SPE is offering a workshop about choosing the right plastic material. ADDITIV Design World takes place, and Makelab will hold a party celebrating the opening of its new San Francisco location! Read on for the details of these events, and many others.

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

May 20-25: SPE’s Smart Material Selection Workshop

According to the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), 45% of plastic product failures are due to incorrect material choices. To avoid the same fate, sign up for SPE’s 4-part “Fundamentals of Plastic Material Selection” workshop this week! From 11 am to 1 pm EST on May 20, 21, 22, and 24, this virtual workshop will help you master the art of plastic material selection so you can make the best choice for your project. You’ll also learn about alternatives that could improve the cost-effectiveness and performance of your products, and develop an understanding of plastic material behavior from molten resin to end-use part performance. The presenter will be Eric Larson, Owner and Founder of engineering consulting company Art of Mass Production.

“Using common language, we will translate general terms about a material’s characteristics – such as stiffness, strength, and toughness – into specific technical properties that are relevant – and quantifiable – to the intended application. We will review industry standard tests that are used to quantify material properties, and discuss how to interpret the data and understand the behavior of the material to assess its use in an intended application.”

You can register for the workshop here. Seats are limited, so don’t delay!

May 20: ASTM Professional Certificate Course in AM

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is holding its 9th Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing. This comprehensive offering, which ends on June 4th, consists of eight modules over a one-month period that cover the entire AM process chain, providing attendees with a good mix of live expert Q&A sessions and self-paced learning. Two modules will be covered each week, taught by experts from academia, industry, national labs, and regulatory bodies. The modules covered in Week 3, which starts May 20th, are Mechanical Testing and AM Safety; the live Q&A session with instructors will be held May 28th.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a Professional AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

May 21 – 23: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues advanced training courses this week at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From May 21-23, “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” will be offered to customers looking for deeper knowledge of the company’s entire SLA workflow on the Stratasys Neo 3D printer family.

“Learners will be introduced to topics such as materials consideration, working in Materialise Magics software, printing operations, best practices and parts finishing techniques.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

May 21: TriMech on Improving Healthcare with AM

If you’ve ever wondered how AM is used in the medical field, then you’ll want to tune in to TriMech’s webinar on “Improving Healthcare with Additive Manufacturing” at 10 am EST on Tuesday, May 21st. Attendees will receive a high-level overview of different Stratasys equipment—including SLA with the NEO platform, P3 with the Origin One platform, biocompatible materials with FDM, SAF with PA11 and PA12 for surgical guides, and more—and how it’s used in the medical industry. Various use cases will be highlighted for each technology.

“Join us as TriMech’s Caleb Overcash and Stratasys’s Maddy Duensing and Evan Hochstein will go over each technology and their different use cases highlighted, along with their corresponding biocompatible materials. Plus, find out what our engineer’s favorite additive medical material is!”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 21: B9 Elite Micro 3D Printer

This Tuesday, May 21st, B9Creations is holding a webinar unveiling its newest 3D printer. To “Discover the Next-Gen B9 Elite Micro 3D Printer,” tune in at 11 am EST, and learn all about its ultra-micro printing resolution capabilities, high accuracy and repeatability, and more. Several members of the B9Creations team will present an in-depth exploration of the B9 Elite Micro workflow, including its new micro-specific CAM software capabilities. Attendees will also receive an overview of the new high-performing Elite Micro Materials, comprehensive analysis of the patented technology powering the 3D ecosystem, how customers are currently using the B9 Elite Micro, and more. There will also be a live Q&A session.

“Now capable of printing down to an astonishing 10 microns, this cutting-edge technology delivers enhanced resolution for self-supporting overhangs, thinner vertical wall thicknesses, and finer channel diameters – all with tolerances that surpass precision manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 21: Beyond the Forge with HP

Also at 11 am EST on the 21st, HP will hold the second session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series.” The first one was about Metal Jet technology, and this session will focus on the “Benefits of 3D Printing vs Traditional Methods.” The speakers will be Brett Harris, Sr. Global Product Manager, HP Inc., and Zachary Lovato, HP 3D Print, Americas Marketing, HP Inc.

“In this next session, hear from the HP Experts on what benefits 3D printing has over traditional methods and when it makes sense to choose one over the other.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 21: AM for Aircraft Cockpit Interiors

3D Systems is also holding a webinar on Tuesday the 21st, all about “AM for Aircraft Cockpit Interior Components,” at 3 pm EST. Sponsored by GIE Media’s Aerospace Manufacturing & Design, it will feature collaborators from 3D Systems and the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI), who will introduce a new tough, flame-retardant photopolymer for AM. This material was developed and tested in accordance with FAR 25.853 and additional requirements for cockpit components. Attendees will learn about the material’s environmental/performance test results, and its mechanical properties, which enable qualification and use for aerospace applications.

“The aerospace community has a need for replacement parts for aging aircraft, however original manufacturing pathways no longer exist or are expensive with long lead times. Additive Manufacturing (AM) now has the potential to address current supply challenges for cockpit interior components.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 21: Core Additive Injects New Life into Manufacturing

The last event on the 21st will take place in Australia, as Core Additive and NDC Plastic Moulding offer “Injecting New Life into Manufacturing,” featuring Markforged, from 4-7 pm AEST. NDC Plastic Moulding is Core Additive’s new Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Queensland, and attendees will enjoy welcome drinks before a series of short presentations, such as “How Additive Manufacturing is Transforming the Food & Beverage Industry.” There will also be a Markforged 3D printer viewing and Q&A session.

“The demand for Australia 3D Printing market is expected to reach US$ 164 million by 2030, accelerating with an annual growth rate of 8.7% (sourced by Yahoo finance). “The demand for such services in the industry has reached unprecedented heights, and by integrating Additive Manufacturing, NDC Plastic Moulding is excited to offer local companies a comprehensive suite of services coupled with extensive expertise, all under one roof.”

You can register for the event here.

May 22: Massivit’s Maryland Open House

If you happen to be on the East Coast this week, join Massivit North America for its final Open House event of the spring, at event management company Hatch Exhibits in Elkridge, Maryland on Wednesday, May 22nd. The team will showcase the industrial-grade Massivit 5000 for ultra-fast custom design and printing capabilities for props, displays, and signage, as well as the Massivit 10000-G, designed for high-speed, direct printing of tools, molds, mandrels, jigs and fixtures, and plugs for composite materials manufacturing. Hatch Exhibits, a Massivit customer, will also explain how the technology has boosted its business.

“Join us for this inspiring event at Hatch Exhibits where you’ll have the opportunity to witness live demos of our high-speed, giant 3D printers in action. Beverages and lunch are provided!”

You can register for the open house here.

May 22: Experience Stratasys Tour Begins

The Experience Stratasys Tour across the United States is ramping up again, and this week the truck stops in San Diego, California on the 22nd. This is a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications—this stop will be hosted by Purple Platypus. There will be displays showcasing a wide-ranging variety of materials, as well as plenty of example parts from many different industries and technologies.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

You can register for this tour stop here.

May 23: ADDITIV Design World

The first-ever edition of ADDITIV Design World by 3Dnatives will take place this Thursday, May 23rd, from 9 am until 1 pm EST. This free international, virtual event is dedicated to the latest trends in design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) and will feature three workshops and three panel discussions. Plus, 3DPrint.com is a proud sponsor for this event; other sponsors and partners include SPE, VoxelMatters, IAM3DHUB, and the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA).

“The goal? Half a day dedicated to conferences, workshops, and networking that will bring together the main players in additive manufacturing and software. Come to learn more about part design and trends for the future!”

You can register for the event here.

May 23: 3DHEALS on 3D Microfabrication 2.0

The latest virtual panel discussion by 3DHEALS will be about 3D Microfabrication 2.0, at 11 am EST on the 23rd. Moderated by neuroradiologist Dr. Jenny Chen, the founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, the discussion by some of the field’s top experts and pioneers will showcase the exciting potential of 3D microfabrication techniques in revolutionizing medical device manufacturing, including microneedles, microfluidic devices, and robotic and endoscopic tips.

“From intricate implants to specialized instruments, participants will gain exclusive insights into how micro or nano-scale 3D printing is reshaping the design, production, and functionality of medical devices with unprecedented precision and efficiency at a micro-scale using a variety of biomaterials.”

You can register for the event here.

May 25: Makelab’s San Francisco Launch Party

Finally, on Saturday night, May 25th, 3D printing service bureau Makelab is having an epic launch party for its new location in San Francisco! The Makelab San Francisco x Studio 55 Launch will be from 6:30-9:30 pm PDT on Grace Street in San Francisco, where NYC-based Makelab will share space with Studio 55, a creative haven of hardware innovation and Studio 45’s newest sister location. The facility provides a regular workspace for both teams, and those who attend the party can tour both, plus enjoy food, beverages, and the beautiful rooftop deck.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the support and excellence you’ve always demanded from us, making us better,” said Christina Perla, Makelab’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Expanding Makelab from New York to San Francisco is a testament to your trust and enthusiasm. We’re excited to bring our services to the West Coast and continue this journey together!”

You can register for the party here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

