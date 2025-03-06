RAPID + TCT 2025: Exploring 3D Printing’s Role in Defense

RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) event, returns to Detroit this April, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and government stakeholders to explore the latest advancements in AM. One of the most anticipated elements of this year’s conference is the Defense Track, where experts from the military, academia, and industry will delve into how 3D printing is reshaping defense manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain resilience.

The U.S. Department of Defense is at the forefront of AM adoption, seeking new ways to integrate these technologies into mission-critical applications. Several sessions at RAPID + TCT will highlight how AM is improving military readiness, enhancing operational flexibility, and reducing production lead times.

One standout session is “Additive Manufacturing Presents Transformative Opportunities for the DoD, U.S. Navy” (April 9, 11:30 AM – Noon), presented by Ashley Totin and Peter Dinicola of BlueForge Alliance. This session will explore the Navy’s accelerated approach to certifying AM materials and print modalities. While traditional aerospace qualification timelines stretch over a decade, the Navy aims to certify nine material-process combinations in just three years.

Another critical discussion is “Deployable Hybrid Manufacturing Center Solves Parts Supply Chain Challenges at Sea” (April 10, 10:30 – 11:00 AM), presented by Jeremy Heerdink of Snowbird Technologies. This case study of a shipboard AM deployment will showcase how the company’s system, outfitted with Meltio’s directed energy deposition technology, was able to restore a critical reverse osmosis pump within 34 hours—well before a traditionally sourced replacement could even be ordered.

The Army’s approach to AM will also take center stage with “Update on Assessment of AM for Weapons and Armaments” (April 9, 10:30 – 11:00 AM), presented by Delín Quijano and Jason Mercurio of the US Army DEVCOM Armaments Center. This session will detail the latest research into AM for producing mission-ready armament components and outline the Army’s efforts to modernize its organic industrial base using AM solutions.

Relatedly, America Makes is co-locating its Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) event with RAPID + TCT. TRX provides a platform for project leaders and researchers to share updates on ongoing AM initiatives across government, industry, and academia. Notable sessions include ‘Hybrid Manufacturing for Rapid Tooling and Repair’ and ‘DED Additive Manufacturing for Forging Die Repair,’ which will showcase advancements in repair and maintenance solutions for defense applications. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge developments in AM research, with TRX sessions covering topics ranging from materials innovation to digital twin technology. TRX attendees will also have access to RAPID + TCT’s networking events, executive panels, and exhibitions, making it a prime opportunity to engage with the broader AM ecosystem.

With the U.S. Department of Defense potentially spending over $2.6 billion directly on 3D printing by 2030, according to the “Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024“ report from AM Research, RAPID + TCT 2025 offers an unmatched opportunity to stay ahead of developments in military-grade AM adoption. Whether it’s shipboard AM, weapons modernization, or new certification pathways, this year’s Defense Track will provide invaluable insights into how additive technologies are shaping the future of defense manufacturing.

For more information and to register for RAPID + TCT, visit RAPID + TCT’s official website.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.