3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 28, 2024

In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, the Ceramics Expo is taking place in Michigan, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and SPE is holding a Polymer Characterization Workshop. We’ve also got webinars about AM part identification & production, software and AM advancement, parts on-demand, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

April 29 – 30: Global Webinar on 3D Printing & AM

From April 29-30 this week, the Global Scientific Guild having its 7th Global Webinar on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing. This live online event has a theme of “Insights and Innovations in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing: Progressing to the Future,” so the focus will be on the latest research, trends, and advancements in the industry, in addition to exploring potential future applications for the technology. Attendees will get to connect with other participants and speakers to share knowledge and ideas, ask questions, and work together to advance the state of the art in the industry. Plus, all registered speakers and participants will receive a certification, and a book of all the accepted abstracts.

“The conference is expected to cover a broad spectrum of topics related to 3D printing and additive manufacturing, encompassing the latest technologies, materials, applications in various industries, design considerations, sustainability aspects, legal issues, and real-world case studies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 29: Supply Chain Innovation with Austmine Members

Austmine, the leading not-for-profit industry association for the Australian Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) sector, is holding an Innovation Spotlight Webinar about “Supply Chain Innovation” this Monday, April 29th, at 2 pm AEST (12 am EST). The presenters are Austmine Members—including Ben Hockley, Head of Sales Australasia at SPEE3D—who will showcase the latest innovations helping to improve the mining supply chain, including automation, data-driven optimization, real-time tracking systems, and cold spray AM.

“Austmine proudly presents the Innovation Spotlight Webinar Series, providing a platform for Austmine Members to showcase their groundbreaking solutions, techniques, and technologies to a targeted audience of industry professionals, eager to see what the next phase of mining holds.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 30 – May 1: Ceramics Expo

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about piezoelectric ceramics, advanced ceramic innovations in aerospace and electronics, solid-state batteries, 3D printing ceramics, and more, then don’t miss the Ceramics Expo USA, coming to Novi, Michigan April 30-May 1. You’ll meet hundreds of potential supply chain partners, hear technical presentations from over 40 expert speakers, enjoy more than 20 hours of networking opportunities, and discover exciting use cases for ceramics materials and components. Several companies familiar to the AM industry will be exhibiting, including Exentis Group – North America, Henkel, Indo-MIM, JEOL USA, LIFT, Lithoz America, and more. Plus, your free ticket gets you access to the co-located Thermal Management Expo.

“Join us for North America’s leading technical ceramics exhibition and conference to discover how the unique properties of advanced ceramics materials enhance high-tech manufacturing industries.”

You can register for Ceramics Expo USA here.

April 30 – May 2: Thermal Protection Systems AM Workshop

From April 30-May 2 at Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (WSU/NIAR), the Additive Manufacturing of Thermal Protection Systems Workshop 3.0 will take place. This event is ITAR restricted, and access is limited to U.S. citizens. The AM TPS 3.0 workshop has two goals:

Establish a coordinated strategy to sustain the current State of Art (SoA )of Thermal Protection Systems (TPS) and Hot Structures and develop new lower-cost, production-ready TPS/Hot Structures in collaboration with DoD and Commercial Space industry. Establish a diverse leadership community (NASA, industry, DoD, other Government Agencies) of subject matter experts that will inform and guide the development of TPS/Hot Structures for use by the Commercial Space and Hypersonics Industry.

You can submit a request to register for the workshop here. For more information, email amtps-workshop-all-owner@lists.nasa.gov.

April 30: Beyond the Forge with HP

HP is offering a new metal 3D printing webinar series called Beyond the Forge, and the first session, “How Metal Jet Works,” will be taking place this Tuesday, April 30th, at 11 am EST on Zoom. The speakers will be Devin Mourey, HP’s Global Head of Applications & Process Engineering, and Zachary Lovato, HP 3D Print, Americas Marketing. Attendees will be able to ask them specific questions about HP’s Metal Jet technology during this short Zoom session.

“In this introductory webinar, hear from HP Experts on how our Metal Jet technology works and get an overview of the topics that will be covered throughout this informative series.”

You can register for the session here.

April 30: AM Part Identification & Production

Also on the 30th, at 12 pm EST, 3YOURMIND is holding another educational webinar, “Additive Manufacturing Part Identification & Production,” with global material producer Arkema. Experts Rita Escudeiro, Research Engineer from Arkema, and Ryan Hayford, Hayford Consulting, will discuss advanced software algorithms, end-user challenges, and Arkema’s Easy3D platform, which connects its supplier network around the world. The focus is on how Arkema uses 3YOURMIND software to quickly automate processes and optimize AM production methods.

“The software, powered by 3YOURMIND, aggregates countless equipment and material parameters to succinctly and accurately compare technical and economic factors in the decision-making process. Arkema connects this tool to its global distribution network to enable partners and customers to produce parts on-demand anywhere in the world.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 1 – 2: Robotics Summit & Expo

The world’s leading event for commercial robotics developers, the Robotics Summit & Expo, will take place from May 1-2 in Boston, Massachusetts. Attendees and presenters will share their experiences and expertise in commercial robotics development during general sessions, keynotes, and panels, throughout four tracks: Technologies, Tools and Platforms; Design and Development; Manufacturability, Production and Distribution; and Bonus Track. Several AM industry companies will also be exhibiting, including Renishaw, Inc., Endeavor 3D, and Hawk Ridge Systems.

“The Robotics Summit & Expo is a multifaceted educational conference and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligence products and services.”

You can register for the event here. It’s co-located with DeviceTalks Boston for medical technology professionals.

May 1 – 2: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota this week. From May 1-2, it will offer its course on “SAF Advanced Operations” for customers of Stratasys H350 printers. Attendees will learn about the entire SAF (selective absorption fusion) workflow.

“Topics include build preparation with GrabCAD, running printing jobs, printer maintenance, depowdering and post processing considerations.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com. This course will also be offered in June, July, August, and September.

May 1: Elementum 3D on Software & AM Advancement

In its latest Bridging the Gap webinar this Wednesday, May 1st at 11 am EST, Elementum 3D will discuss “Software + AM Advancement.” To successfully produce high-quality prints, AM relies on synchronization of design, hardware, software, and materials. Attendees will learn how software is impacting the advancement of AM quality, and the role it plays in build optimization, predictive modeling, design innovation, quality control, real-time production monitoring, material capabilities, and more during presentations from AM software experts at Addiguru, Phase3D, and Dyndrite.

“They will disclose valuable real-world insights into the ever-widening capabilities of software and how it is transforming the additive manufacturing industry. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 1: 3D Printing Tight Tolerances with Markforged & MLC

At 2 pm EST on the 1st, MLC will hold a webinar about “3D Printing Tight Tolerances – First Part Accuracy on Markforged.” Industrial AM promises on-demand production of high-strength parts. Attendees will witness a real part, and ambitious challenge, while exploring the concept of accuracy and tolerances in 3D printing. They’ll learn about STL export settings, unit testing small features, functional fine thread holes, simulation for strength and stiffness, and more.

“We need a gearbox housing prototype part by tomorrow with a press-fit dowel hole, a tight-tolerance gearbox shaft spacing, and structural fine-threaded holes. It needs to be strong, rigid, and we need verification of geometric accuracy.”

Register here to find out if MLC can exceed 0.2% critical measurement accuracy on the first part!

May 3: Stratasys Direct Parts On-Demand with GrabCAD

GrabCAD Parts On-Demand by Stratasys Direct empowers customers to speed up innovation and get excellent results, and in today’s competitive business landscape, that’s extremely important. In a webinar at 12 pm EST on Friday, May 3rd about “Parts On-Demand by Stratasys Direct on GrabCAD,” attendees will learn how this service removes AM barriers and allows them to access a wide range of capabilities; ensure functional excellence through rigorous 6-point quality inspections; achieve cos efficiencies by circumventing large equipment investments; choose from over 50 engineered materials; and more.

“This webinar explores the transformative potential of GrabCAD Parts On-Demand, the first-ever alignment between GrabCAD, Stratasys, and Stratasys Direct. By streamlining the 3D printing workflow into a seamless, integrated experience, customers can now bring their designs to life with unprecedented efficiency and precision.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 8 – 10: AM Coalition’s Second Annual D.C. Fly-In

In just two weeks, from May 8-10, the second annual Additive Manufacturing Coalition DC Fly-In will be held, sponsored by Ricoh. The event is a great chance to advocate on Capitol Hill in support of AM. These three days will be your chance to join other AM advocates and meet with agency and Congressional officials to educate them about additive manufacturing, and what economic and national security needs it can help address.

“Join us for a very special opportunity to come to DC to meet with public policy leaders in Congress and the Federal Agencies to discuss additive manufacturing and the importance of strong public policies to advance the utilization of AM for both our National economy and our National Defense.”

You can purchase tickets to the Fly-In here.

