3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 25, 2024

3D printing webinars and events are picking up this week! In today’s roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training and U.S. tour, and HP will hold the next session of its Beyond the Forge series. Chromatic 3D will discuss elastomers, Nexa3D will introduce its NexaX 3.0 software, Formnext + PM South China comes to Shenzhen, and much more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

August 26, 28, 29: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

This week, the Experience Stratasys Tour continues across the U.S., offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself. Each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The tour finishes its Ohio run with a stop at Brewdog Cleveland Outpost on Monday, August 26th. Then it moves on to Pennsylvania, stopping first at RLA Learning and Conference Center in Cranberry Township on Wednesday, August 28th, and then at TopGolf Pittsburgh in Bridgeville on Thursday, August 29th.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

August 27 – 28: Techno-Economic Analysis for Metal Powder-Bed

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) will hold its fourth specialty workshop in Washington, DC August 27-28. The “Techno-Economic Analysis for Metal Powder-Bed AM” workshop will supplement the techno-economic analysis conducted by Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, as part of America Makes Project 68, which is supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The analysis will offer guidance to the U.S Air Force for its investments in metal powder bed AM, but the project team would also like to include the wider AM community in its efforts to help build consensus on where the Air Force can invest to make the biggest impact. That’s where this workshop comes in.

“One outcome of this workshop will be a strategic report that captures the input of defense branches to identify and prioritize future solutions, and specific actions regarding metal powder bed AM to implement following the workshop. This work will be leveraged for prioritization of future AFRL R&D efforts, qualification, and adoption of technology.”

You can register for the workshop here.

August 27 – 29: Stratasys Continues Advances Training

Stratasys will hold another one of its advanced training courses this week at its EMEA headquarters in Baden-Baden, Germany. From August 27-29, the company will offer “PolyJet Advanced Operations Training” to PolyJet High End 3D printing system customers.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to increase printer utilization and broaden material and application skills through theoretical and practical experience.”

Email training.emea@stratasys.com to register.

August 27: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 11 am EST on Tuesday, August 27th, HP will hold the fifth session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series,” which is meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing. The first one was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print,” and the fourth was all about sintering with additive manufacturing. This week’s session is on “Metal Jet Software Solutions.”

“Hear from an Hp Expert how Software plays an important part in the overall printing process.”

You can register for the webinar here, and watch the replays of earlier sessions here.

August 27: Next-Generation Elastomer Materials with Chromatic 3D

Chromatic 3D Materials is teaming up with the Association for Rubber Products Manufacturers for a webinar about “Next Gen 3D Materials for Elastomer Materials” at 1 pm EST on Tuesday, August 27th. Brian Mullen, VP of R&D and Chief Scientist at Chromatic, has been pivotal in operationalizing the scale-up and production of high-quality polyurethanes at the company, in addition to leading development of next-gen 3D printable materials to meet customer needs. He will be presenting this webinar about cutting-edge 3D material technologies.

“During the presentation, the Chromatic polyurethane material portfolio will be highlighted, which will include a discussion on the physical properties (Z versus XY), the breadth of the material properties in the portfolio, and a few specific application-based studies. Chromatic’s process capabilities will also be reported, including how we work with customers during the lab stage, pilot scale, and commercial scale.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 28 – 30: International Conference on Manufacturing Research (ICMR)

From August 28-30, the 21st International Conference on Manufacturing Research (ICMR) will be taking place in Glasgow, hosted by the Department of Design, Manufacturing and Engineering Management at the University of Strathclyde. It’s been the UK’s main manufacturing research conference for 38 years, and an international conference since 2003, and researchers, academics, and industry leaders come together to discuss and explore the latest manufacturing advancements, address challenges, and drive innovation. Some of the key areas that will be covered include supply chain management, automation, life-cycle cost engineering, Industry 4.0, AI and machine learning, advanced materials, and additive manufacturing.

“With the accelerating globalisation of manufacturing in the 21st century, the urgent need to keep pace has produced rapid advancements in technology, research, and innovation. ICMR solicits papers on both cutting-edge and emerging theoretical research and its recent industrial applications to bring together practical and theoretical knowledge from academic, governmental, and industrial organisations globally.”

You can register for ICMR here.

August 28 – 30: Formnext + PM South China

China’s additive manufacturing industry, boosted by continued adoption in industries like automotive, dental, and aerospace and defense, has expanded at a rate of nearly 30% between 2015 and 2022. This has allowed for the emergence of an increasing number of domestic companies within the sector. So, also from the 28th through the 30th, Formnext + PM South China will be held in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center to accelerate China’s advanced manufacturing ambitions. Many companies will be exhibiting, and several concurrent events will also be held during the trade fair to showcase the latest technologies and applications in additive manufacturing, advanced ceramics, and powder metallurgy.

“With the prospects for the development of additive manufacturing in China, especially in the South China region, Formnext + PM South China aims to assist industry players to unlock extensive business opportunities in both the fields of advanced materials and innovative manufacturing technologies & equipment.”

You can register for the trade fair here.

August 28: Nexa3D Introduces NexaX 3.0 Software

At 12 pm EST on Wednesday, August 28th, Nexa3D will hold a webinar called “Introducing NexaX 3.0: Easier Printing, Powerful Insights, and More.” The company’s Chief Technology Office Izhar Medalsy, and Vice President, Global Marketing, Lewis Simms, will share some of the software’s powerful new features, such as enhanced account management and intelligent print queuing that enables optimization of your workflow. NexaX 3.0 also lets users quickly check printer status, uptime, success rates, and material consumption using the intuitive dashboard, which makes performance monitoring much easier.

“Are you ready to take your 3D printing operations to the next level? Join us for an exclusive 30-minute webinar where we’ll introduce you to NexaX 3.0, the latest iteration of our cutting-edge build setup and fleet management software. Whether you’re managing a single printer or an entire fleet, NexaX 3.0 is designed to simplify your workflow and maximize productivity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 28: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. This week, the tour heads to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, stopping at Forgotten Star Brew Co. from 4-7 pm CDT on August 28th.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the events here.

August 29 – 30: 3DPRINT2024 Global Research Conference

3DPRINT2024, the Global Research Conference on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, will be held August 29-30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With a theme of “Insights and Innovations in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing: Progressing to the Future,” the conference welcomes scientists, researchers, and students from all over to hear about the latest trends, advancements, and applications in the AM industry. There will be plenary and keynote lectures presented by experienced experts, as well as oral talks, poster presentations, workshops, and plenty of time to network with others and exchange ideas, share best practices, and develop new partnerships.

“The main objective of the meeting is to promote contact between scientists working in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, in order to share experiences, to spread the latest information on progress in their specialties and related fields, to gain visibility for their research, to put young researchers interacting with their peers and seniors, and to develop professionally.

You can register for 3DPRINT2024 here.

August 29: Increase Additive Capabilities with Formlabs & TriMech

TriMech is holding a webinar at 10 am EST on Thursday, August 29th, showing off the latest innovations in SLA and SLS 3D printing with its newest partner, called “Increase your Additive Capabilities with Formlabs.” Attendees will receive an introduction to Formlabs and its journey, mission, and vision, and get an overview of the company’s product line. They’ll learn how professionals across industries are using SLA and SLS technologies to get from idea to commercialization, and be able to engage with experts from both companies during an interactive Q&A session.

“Join us as Product Experts Caleb Overcash of TriMech and Alex Pestana of Formlabs will provide an in-depth look at the cutting-edge 3D printing solutions that can transform your production capabilities from rapid prototyping to end-use part production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 29: Enhancing Grinding Precision with AddUp

Also on the 29th, at 11 am EST, AddUp will hold a webinar about “Enhancing Grinding Precision Utilizing 3D Printing.” AddUp General Industry Applications Engineer Sammy Passell and Matthew Tucker, Project Design Engineer at Fives Landis Corp. in the Grinding | Ultra Precision business line for Fives Group, will walk through a case study in which metal 3D printing was used to transform coolant nozzle production for the Landis LT2 Grinding Machine. There are many complex steps involved when using traditional manufacturing to make these nozzles, which can result in challenges like weld failures, long lead times, and difficulty achieving the necessary internal geometries. Passell and Tucker will explain how 3D printing was used to design a custom nozzle that fits intricate wheel geometries to overcome these challenges.

“Learn how we leveraged 316L stainless steel to ensure corrosion resistance and created a monolithic component that delivers superior strength and precision. Using metal 3D printing not only improved coolant flow to the grind zone but also reduced production time from weeks to just days.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 29: Mastering 3D Printable Textures with HP & SOLIDWORKS

Finally, at 1 pm EST on the 29th, Hawk Ridge Systems will hold a webinar about “Mastering 3D Printable Textures with HP Jet Fusion and SOLIDWORKS.” If you’re struggling to achieve just the right texture for your 3D printed end-use parts, you’ll want to tune in for expert insights on how to use SOLIDWORKS and the HP 5000 Series Jet Fusion 3D printer to achieve high-quality textures and improve the quality of your prints. Kainon Irons, Senior Application Engineer for Hawk Ridge Systems, will share the secrets to achieving the textures you need for product success. Attendees will learn techniques and best practices to enhance the cosmetic appearance and tactile feel of their components, and see real examples of these methods in action.

“Throughout this session, you’ll learn how to select the right print technologies for end-use applications, ensuring your components not only look good but also perform exceptionally well. We’ll showcase real-world examples of textured printed parts and discuss advanced finishing techniques that will take your projects to all-new heights. Whether you’re an engineer, designer, or manufacturer, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge and skills to create high-quality 3D printed products that stand out.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.