3DPOD 246: 3D Printing at Oechsler, with Andreas Knoechel

Andreas Knoechel, Head of Program Management for Additive Manufacturing at Oechsler, is doing some real heavy lifting in production. German plastics manufacturer Oechsler was the pioneer behind 3D-printed shoes at scale. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Andreas speaks of this success as well as some lesser-known achievements of the firm. From the well-known bicycle seats to other newer applications, he highlights the firm’s progress. I’d definitely give this episode a listen—Andreas shares real pearls of wisdom on optimizing 3D printing, true additive manufacturing, and its applications. The conversation was valuable, and I’m confident that if you listen, you’ll come away convinced that Oechsler is much further ahead than you may have thought.

