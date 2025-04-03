AMR Software
AMR Data Centers

3D Printing Grows to $15.9B in 2024 Amid Shifting Industry Dynamics

07:30 am by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAM ResearchBusiness
RAPID

Share this Article

The global additive manufacturing (AM) market reached $15.9 billion in calendar year 2024, according to “Q4 2024 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast” from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research). Despite a challenging economic environment and soft performance in the first three quarters, the year closed with a strong fourth quarter, potentially signaling the early stages of a broader recovery.

AM Research’s quarterly tracking includes comprehensive data across metal, polymer, and ceramic 3D printing technologies, encompassing hardware, materials, and services. The Q4 2024 total market reached $3.68 billion, up from $3.49 billion in Q3, reflecting sequential growth of nearly 5.5%.

Metal AM brought in $5.58 billion for the year, with $1.45 billion generated in Q4 alone. Polymer AM remained the largest hardware and materials category, with $7.80 billion in annual revenue, $2.0 billion of which came in the final quarter. While both markets showed quarterly gains, they did not fully compensate for earlier slowdowns, which were attributed to deferred capital expenditures and persistent economic uncertainty.

Notably, for the first time, AM materials revenue surpassed hardware revenue. This shift is seen as a sign of a maturing market, where production-oriented applications are beginning to take precedence over prototyping and R&D. However, growth in materials was tempered by reduced hardware installs and pricing pressures on consumables, especially in the metals segment.

The AM services segment accounted for $7.44 billion in 2024, with $3.68 billion coming in Q4 alone. This area continues to provide a stabilizing presence in the market, though AM Research noted a shift toward specialization, with some generalist service bureaus under pressure from more focused competitors. The evolution of service models could be a key factor in how the industry scales production over the next decade.

Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President at AM Research, said “2024 was a challenging but healthy year for the additive manufacturing industry. Companies in this space have proven that they’re willing to rise to the challenge again and again, and we’re now seeing adaptations in the landscape play out that will be necessary to keep the industry on its long-term growth trajectory, including finding ways to bring the cost of AM production systems down without sacrificing on customers’ requirements. We’re seeing what we think are the beginnings of a growth turnaround coming out of 2024 but suggest caution in putting too much emphasis on one quarter’s performance. We expect 2025 to be, overall, more positive for all segments of the industry.”

According to AM Research’s long-term forecast, the AM market is projected to grow to $57.8 billion by 2033. The report suggests that while short-term fluctuations are inevitable, the broader trend remains one of steady expansion, supported by technological improvements, increased production adoption, and evolving business models.

The “Q4 2024 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast” are available through AM Research’s quarterly and annual reports, which include historical data, segmented forecasts, and insights by vendor, region, and application. Companies covered in the latest report include a cross-section of industry leaders and emerging players such as EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, HP, Carbon, Trumpf, Formlabs, and others.

The full “Q4 2024 3DP/AM Market Insights” report is now available through AM Research’s website.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold

Share this Article

Recent News

Q5D’s Wiring Robot Could Save Carmakers $200 Per Vehicle

Conflux 3D Prints Cooling System for Australia’s Zero-Emission Hydrogen Aircraft

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingEurope

Low-cost “Suzy” Polymer Powder 3D Printer is Faster and Cheaper than Past Models

Polish laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) firm Sinterit has released a follow-up to its predecessors, Lisa and Nils, called Suzy, a $19,490 printer equipped with a 30W fiber diode laser....

April 2, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMedical 3D PrintingOceania

BellaSeno’s 3D Printed Breast Implants Keep Shape with 87% Fat Volume, Avoids Silicone Risks

At a medical conference in Austin this week, a new kind of breast implant took center stage. It is not made from silicone but from a 3D printed, fully resorbable...

March 31, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesGeneral IndustryOceaniaSocial Issues

Australia’s Untapped Potential as a Disruptive Innovator: SPEE3D CTO Steven Camilleri Explains Why He Wants to Make Stuff There

When I first met Steven Camilleri in 2023, the CTO of additive manufacturing (AM) OEM SPEE3D shared a quote with me from Clayton Christensen, the late Harvard professor who popularized...

March 27, 2025
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

3D Printed Rocket Motor Specialist Ursa Major Lands $15M Satellite Propulsion Contract

Ursa Major, the Colorado-based leader in deploying additive manufacturing (AM) for propulsion solutions, has received a contract from an unnamed customer for geostationary earth orbit (GEO) propulsion systems. The multi-year...

March 17, 2025
RAPID
HP
FacFox
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Titanium Powder
HP
EOS
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
AMUG
Continuum Powders
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides