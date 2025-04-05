MakerBot Gives Students a Head Start with 3D Printing

MakerBot is launching the MakerBot Gives Back Initiative, an ambitious pledge to donate $500,000 worth of 3D printing resources to schools, educators, and students in 2025. The goal is to ensure that more students, especially those in underserved communities, have access to cutting-edge technology that can prepare them for careers in STEM, engineering, and manufacturing.

For years, MakerBot, now an UltiMaker subsidiary, has been a trusted name in educational 3D printing, with many classrooms using their machines to bring lessons to life. Now, through this initiative, the company is expanding its reach by offering more than just printers. The $500,000 in funding will cover 3D printers and materials for schools and STEM programs; educator training and certification programs to ensure teachers can effectively integrate 3D printing into their curricula; classroom resources to help students gain hands-on experience with design thinking and problem-solving; grants and scholarships to support both educators and students pursuing STEM education.

Andrea Zermeño, Manager of MakerBot Education at UltiMaker, said, “As we continue to see new technologies emerge, future generations will have to develop skills that will allow them to adapt to changing environments. We believe all students should have equitable access to technologies that will enable their success in and out of the classroom. For nearly 15 years, we have worked closely with educators to shape and refine our 3D printers and resources so that they fit the needs of the teacher and the classroom. Through our new initiative, we are expanding access to 3D printing resources to more educators and students to help them take classroom learning to the next level.”

More Than Just Donations

The MakerBot Gives Back Initiative is much more than handing out free printers; it’s about long-term impact. Throughout 2025, MakerBot will launch a series of programs designed to integrate 3D printing into classrooms meaningfully.

Teachers looking to start or expand a 3D printing program will have access to new MakerBot Education Grants, which will help fund classroom 3D printers, materials, and training. The goal is to ensure students can engage in hands-on learning while fostering creativity, analytical thinking, resilience, empathy, and technological literacy. These are critical skills for the future workforce.

Beyond traditional schools, MakerBot will also provide resources to after-school programs, robotics teams, and STEM organizations via in-kind donations. This includes not just printers but also training and support.

SME Education Foundation

While grants will support educators, MakerBot is also investing directly in students. In March 2025, the company officially launched the MakerBot Scholarship for Future Innovators in partnership with the SME Education Foundation, aimed at empowering students from underrepresented and low-income communities to pursue degrees in industrial engineering, manufacturing, and additive manufacturing.

The scholarship will award one student $20,000, distributed over four years at $5,000 per year. By removing financial barriers to higher education, the program reinforces MakerBot’s commitment to increasing access to emerging technologies and helping students build the skills needed for the future workforce.

Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “When technology leaders like UltiMaker invest in the next generation of the skilled manufacturing workforce, the Foundation is proud to be a trusted partner in supporting students of all backgrounds on their path to a career in manufacturing.”

Applications for the scholarship can be submitted through the SME Education Foundation’s website. UltiMaker and the Foundation will also be on-site at RAPID + TCT in Detroit, April 8–10, 2025, where attendees can learn more about MakerBot’s education-focused programs.

Breaking Down Barriers to Technology

The reality is that not all students have equal access to emerging technologies like 3D printing. Many schools, particularly low-income ones, struggle with funding and resources. In fact, a 2024 study by ACT revealed that while 96% of high school students reported having access to a smartphone at home, disparities persist in access to other essential devices. Students from higher-income families were significantly more likely than those from lower-income families to report having home access to desktop computers, laptop computers, and tablets.

Additionally, around 24 million Americans still don’t have reliable internet access, making it even harder for students in rural or underserved areas to engage with modern educational technology. This initiative helps schools and students get the 3D printing resources they need to keep up.

As UltiMaker’s VP of Sales America, Dottie Stewart, points out, “At UltiMaker, we are deeply committed to ensuring that students are not just passive users of technology but active creators of the future. As a newly unified company, our mission is to not only provide access to technology but to ensure it is used effectively in the classroom. By investing in design thinking and empowering educators, we are laying the foundation for students to become the problem solvers, engineers, and innovators for the companies of tomorrow.”

Educators and schools interested in applying for grants and resources through the MakerBot Gives Back Initiative can submit applications starting in Spring 2025. Details will be available on MakerBot’s website, along with an updated MakerBot Grant Guide, which lists over 40 funding opportunities for STEM programs.

