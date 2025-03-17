HeyGears

3DPOD 245: Advanced Metal 3D Printing Powders with Jacob Nuechterlein, Elementum 3D CEO

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
Metallurgist and materials scientist Jacob Nuechterlein founded Elementum 3D in 2014 based on a proprietary process for making powders that enhances both the powder and the final parts’ properties. Elementum 3D produces tantalum, copper, steel, aluminum, and more. In space, aerospace, defense, and Formula 1, the company enables the production of parts that would otherwise be impossible to manufacture. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk to Jacob about metals, powders, applications, and the market in general. I think you’ll enjoy his insights and perspective.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

