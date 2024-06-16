3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 16, 2024

In this week’s roundup, we’ve got plenty of in-person 3D printing events, including PowderMet2024, Manufacturing World Tokyo, and a few Demo Days and tours. Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, B9Creations will present a webinar about biomedical engineering, ASTM International is offering a certificate course in Korea, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

June 16 – 19: PowderMet2024

From June 16-19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) and APMI International will hold PowderMet2024, the premier event in the Americas on powder metallurgy and particulate materials. The conference is a technology transfer hub for professionals from all parts of the industry, including consulting and research services and buyers and specifiers of everything from metal powders and quality control and automation equipment to furnace belts, sintering furnaces, tooling and compacting presses, powder handling and blending equipment, and more. Several AM industry names will be in attendance, including Equispheres, Quintus Technologies, and America Makes. Plus, PowderMet2024 is co-located with AMPM2024, which is all about metal additive manufacturing.

“Focusing on metal additive manufacturing, AMPM2024 will feature worldwide industry experts presenting the latest technology developments in this fast-growing field.”

You can register for PowderMet2024 and AMPM2024 here.

June 17 – 19: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. This week, the tour heads to the Midwest, stopping first at Greenwood Municipal Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 17th. On the 18th, it heads to mHub Chicago in Illinois, and then makes two stops in Wisconsin on the 19th—the first at Kurtz Ersa in Plymouth and the second at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the events here.

June 18 – 19: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From the 18th through the 19th, “SAF Advanced Operations” will be offered for customers of the H350 printer, offering knowledge of the whole SAF workflow.

“Topics include build preparation with GrabCAD, running printing jobs, printer maintenance, depowdering and post processing considerations.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

June 18 & 20: CCCS Summer Rollouts

Starting this week, CCCS, or CAD/CAM Consulting Services, is hosting three Summer Rollout events that will provide attendees with hands-on experience, the chance to network with industry experts, and invaluable insights into the latest manufacturing advancements. The first is on June 18th at Gosiger West in Cypress, California, and the second is on June 20th at Ventura College in Ventura, California. There will be presentations featuring technology from partners Verisurf, Desktop Metal, Mastercam, Roboze, and more.

“If you’re looking to see what’s new with our product offerings, find out how they can be utilized in a real-world environment, network with industry colleagues and professionals, this is the event for you.”

You can register for the Summer Rollout event closest to you here.

June 18: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 8 am PST (11 am EST) on Tuesday the 18th, HP will hold the third session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series.” The first one was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and this one is about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” Attendees will learn how to evaluate their current manufacturing processes to determine if 3D printing can, and should, replace or even just supplement them.

“Discover key considerations for selecting parts that maximize the benefits of HP’s Metal Jet 3D printing technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 18: AddUp Navigates the 510(k) Pathway in Additive

Also at 11 am EST on the 18th, AddUp will hold an exclusive webinar about “Navigating the 510(k) Pathway in Additive: The Journey with AddUp.” Attendees will learn the nuances of the traditional pathway, and explore the “lift and shift” model and how to leverage the company’s ISO 13485 Additive Solution Center to guide products through this regulatory journey with ease. Allen Younger, AddUp’s Senior Business Development Manager – Medical, will discuss the process of securing 510(k) clearance.

“In a rapidly evolving additive manufacturing landscape, staying informed is crucial. This webinar promises to deliver invaluable insights, essential for both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Contract Manufacturers (CMs). Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge and ensure your products meet regulatory standards with ease.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 18: FFF Metal 3D Printing in the Classroom

The Virtual Foundry takes you back to school, and improves your teaching toolkit, with its webinar on “FFF Metal in the Classroom” at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, June 18th. Designed to offer insights and practical tips to enrich educational practices, the webinar will discuss the fundamentals and advanced aspects of FFF metal 3D printing, as well as ways to integrate it into the curriculum. Attendees will learn how the technology can improve the design thinking and problem-solving skills of their students, how to overcome common challenges and ensure safe, effective use in the classroom, and more.

“This webinar offers a unique chance to explore the latest in 3D printing technology and see its transformative potential for your students.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 18: Biomedical Engineering with B9Creations

Also at 12 pm EST on the 18th, B9Creations will discuss “Revolutionizing Biomedical Engineering: The Future of Healing with Custom 3D Bioprinting Solutions” in an exclusive webinar. Attendees will learn about the latest advancements in biomedical engineering and research, and the transformative potential that custom additive solutions have to revolutionize the sector, from R&D all the way to clinical trials. Some of the specific topics include advancements in combatting osteoarthritis with 3D culture systems, scalability in production with 3D printing, using the rh-Collagen-based bioink for regenerating natural tissue, and more.

“Discover how B9Creations’ strategic partnerships with universities, research organizations, startups, and established companies are paving the way for groundbreaking innovations. Through custom additive solutions, engineers and researchers are empowered to push the boundaries of possibility, transforming concepts into tangible realities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 18: Building an Advanced Manufacturing Startup with YBI

At 1:30 pm EST on June 18th, the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) non-profit organization will host a free webinar to support entrepreneurs and manufacturers, all about “How to Build Your Advanced Manufacturing Startup (& Why You Should Do It In Youngstown, OH).” Industry experts from YBI, America Makes, Parallax Advanced Research, Comeback Capital, and JobsOhio will discuss how to fund a startup, the top strategies for growing one, and how to access state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and resources.

“Experts in the field of Advanced Manufacturing talk about the best ways to grow your startup and how to take your company to the next level.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 19 – 20: Markforged & Creat3D Additive Tour

During the months of June and July, the CREAT3D team will be embarking on an Additive Tour of the UK, taking Markforged equipment to a number of cities and towns. Attendees can meet in-person with CREAT3D Markforged experts, see demonstrations of Markforged technology, learn how UK businesses are using AM for tooling and production applications, explore various material options, learn from customer testimonials, and more. Each location on the tour will have two sessions—one at 10 am and a second at 1 pm. On June 19th, the tour will stop at The Beehouse in Oxford, and on the 20th, it heads to the CREAT3D Showroom in Reading.

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your design, operation and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals.”

You can reserve your spot here.

June 19 – 21: Manufacturing World Tokyo

One of Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibitions, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024, will be held from June 19-21 this week. There will be over 2,100 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, and 72,000 visitors from around the world are expected to attend. The event consists of ten specialized shows, focusing on digital transformation services for manufacturers, measuring products, factory automation, additive manufacturing, and more. The show is an ideal business platform for learning about technology trends in the entire manufacturing industry, and there will also be plenty of time for networking.

“A great line-up of speakers will give daily talks on topics such as “DX promotion and AI utilisation”, “Design and manufacturing case studies”, “AM and 3D printer utilisation”, “Decarbonisation and GX”, etc. Get the latest trends in manufacturing. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the case studies of various manufacturers!”

You can register for the event here.

June 19: Registration Closes for TRX@2024 RAPID

We still have another week until RAPID+TCT 2024 in Los Angeles, California, but registration closes this Wednesday June 19th, for TRX@2024 RAPID hosted by America Makes. This special Technical Review & Exchange, held on the second day of RAPID, will cost members just $50, which includes a free RAPID expo pass; access to the show’s SME Zone, AM Pitchfest Competition, Industry Awards, and Hollywood Showcase; the AM Industry Celebration and other networking activities; VIP seating for keynote presentations on Wednesday the 26th; and four TRX project presentations, which includes lunch.

“TRX showcases the ongoing and successful America Makes projects portfolio by sharing the research and development of AM within our contracted project efforts. TRX allows the opportunity for members/partners to host the event platform to increase awareness within their region and ecosystem by inviting keynote speakers, their network, partners, and stakeholders. This platform showcases the abilities and efforts of America Makes to effectively collaborate, catalyze and convene the AM ecosystem.”

Register for TRX@2024 here before it’s too late!

June 19: AWP & Markforged Demo Days

If you’re not able to see Markforged equipment on tour in the UK this week, maybe you can see it in Fremont, California during AWP/Markforged Demo Days. There are several one-hour time slots available on June 19th, and it’s free to attend—plus, you’ll get lunch and Markforged swag, and can bring up to five guests with you as well. Attendees will get to see demonstrations of the FX10 carbon fiber 3D printer, as well as the FX20, X7, Mark Two, Onyx Pro, and Onyx One printers. There will also be demonstrations of Eiger software, and you can learn tips for identifying 3D printing opportunities.

“Experience the all NEW FX10 Carbon Fiber 3D Printer designed for the Factory Floor.”

You can register for your spot here.

June 19: SOLIDWORKS for Startups by TriMech

TriMech will hold a free “Lunch and Learn: SOLIDWORKS for Startups” this Wednesday, June 19th, at 1 pm EST. This service by TriMech provides eligible businesses with free access to 3D CAD software, data management tools, and a comprehensive PLM system for one year. During the live event, attendees will learn about the program, as well as data management within the platform, basic FEA simulation, and more. Plus, there will be a Q&A session with the panelists at the end.

“We want to support the start-up community as much as possible, giving you an overview of our startup program along with showing you tools to expand your knowledge with the SOLIDWORKS portfolio and our recommended day-to-day practice for using SOLIDWORKS.”

You can register for the Lunch and Learn here, and apply to SOLIDWORKS for Startups here.

June 20 – 21: ASTM Certificate Course with InLEX Korea 2024

From June 20-21, ASTM International’s AMCOE will hold a certificate course on “Methods of Qualification and Certification for AM,” in conjunction with the InLEX Korea 2024 Exhibition. Hosted by 3DFIA, Daejeon Technopark, and FusionTechnology, this training course is for intermediate to advanced users, and will have both English and Korean translations and textbooks. It’s based on both ISO and ASTM standards, and aimed at those planning to use powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition in serial or critical applications, and are interested in learning more about the routes to qualification and certification. Recent case studies about PBF and DED manufacturing will provide context for structural integrity challenges and opportunities

“The instructors have in-depth experience of materials, qualification & certification, and making parts from additive manufacturing methods. The learning methods are based on logic and experience, and real-life best practices (and lessons learned) will be shared. This is not a series of lectures; there will be discussions, mini-workshops, and plenty of opportunities to ask questions.”

You can register for the course here, and apply to visit the InLEX Korea 2024 exhibition here.

June 20: Turbocharge Your Tooling with Nexa3D & BASF Forward AM

At 11 am EST on Thursday, June 20th, Nexa3D will be joined by BASF Forward AM to hold a webinar about how to “Turbocharge Your Tooling: From CAD to First Shot in Days Not Weeks.” BASF AM Application Engineer Robert Leibe will be the speaker, and attendees will learn about the cost-saving benefits of using 3D printed tooling for injection and polyurethane molding applications, how to significantly reduce the time from CAD design to first production shot, and more.

“In many cases, the most incredible applications come about at the convergence of 3D printing and traditional manufacturing. Join us, along with BASF’s Forward AM, to dive into 3D printed tooling applications for injection molding and polyurethane molding where you’ll learn how you can reduce your costs and accelerate production timelines with ultrafast 3D tooling solutions.”

You can register for the webinar here.

