Specialty Manufacturer Plansee Pursue Refractory Metal 3D Printing via Incus

Plansee reportedly utilizes electron beam powder bed fusion (PBF), laser PBF, bound filament extrusion, bound granulate extrusion, and now slurry SLA. With offices in 34 countries and 10 factories worldwide, Plansee is a specialized firm with deep expertise in manufacturing. The company sells powders and produces finished products, giving it extensive vertical integration and process knowledge from raw material to sputtering target. Currently, Plansee manufactures over 75,000 products.
“After intensive material development efforts, we have proven the capabilities of the technology for refractory metal printing. It is a great pleasure to provide our technology to such a prestigious organisation as Plansee SE,” said Incus CEO Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler.
“With this technology, Plansee SE is expanding its capabilities for producing high-resolution parts and components out of refractory metals and their alloys using 3D printing. This underlines the excellent and trusting cooperation between the two companies,” said Dr. Dirk Handtrack, a Project Manager at Plansee SE.
Slurry SLA excels at producing small, precise parts with exceptional surface finishes, making it particularly well-suited for medical devices and high-end electronics. Another key advantage of slurry SLA is that the uncured material is washed out before the part is hardened in subsequent steps. This allows for the creation of highly complex channels without requiring abrasive flow machining, tapping, or additional processes. Moreover, these channels can be made significantly smoother and more intricate than those produced by other methods.
When combined with high-performance metals, this opens up exciting application possibilities. In heat and fluid management, slurry SLA and refractory metals can deliver unmatched performance. The process also has potential in small motion control components, missile defense, rocketry, and industrial applications. As electronics continue to miniaturize, satellites become more compact, and satellite networks grow in capability, slurry SLA could prove exceptionally lucrative for space thrusters and motion control systems.
Overall, this is a significant development, and more attention should be given to refractory metals produced through technologies beyond LPBF.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs & Events Roundup: March 15, 2025
In this weekend’s combined 3D Printing News Briefs and Webinars/Events Roundup, we’re covering news about automotive and construction 3D printing, along with AM Forum, TCT Asia, the Experience Stratasys Tour,...
3D Printing News Briefs & Events Roundup: March 8, 2025
Starting this week, we’re shaking things up a little! We’ll be combining our 3D Printing News Briefs with a more curated weekly list of 3D printing webinars and events to...
Combinatory Manufacturing, Happening at Last?
In 2009, I introduced the concept of “combinatory manufacturing” while at Shapeways. This approach integrates 3D-printed components with conventionally manufactured ones to create end-use products. Unlike merely using 3D printing...
Boston’s Additive Edge: Fluent Metal’s Approach to Liquid Metal 3D Printing
Stepping into the heart of Boston’s innovation landscape, I found myself at Fluent Metal’s headquarters in Cambridge. From the moment I walked through the doors of the startup’s space, the...