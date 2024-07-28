3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 28, 2024

We’ve got a busy week ahead, full of 3D printing webinars and events, both virtual and in-person. The Experience Stratasys tour continues, HP offers the next in its Beyond the Forge webinar series, EOS is holding an open house in Michigan, the 3D Talk Show will discuss the impact of AM on aging energy assets, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

July 29 & 31, August 1: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The truck stays in Wisconsin this week, heading first to Northcentral Technical College in Wausau on Monday, July 29th, and then stopping at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) on Wednesday the 31st. The tour will actually be in Milwaukee for two days, as it will visit the Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday, August 1st.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

July 30 – 31:

The annual NNCI Nano+Additive Manufacturing Summit will be held in Louisville, Kentucky from July 30-31, welcoming advanced manufacturing users and researchers in the fields of additive manufacturing, microtechnology, and nanotechnology. The symposium welcomes attendees to share their findings and results, showcase their capabilities, generate new ideas for the future, and network with others. Two of the keynote presentations will focus on additive manufacturing, and there will also be presentations about MEMS, sensors, and microfluidics; needs for the nano/AM workforce of tomorrow; 2D materials and devices; and more.

“The goal of the symposium is to strengthen the collaboration between industry and academia in the above targeted areas. Participants will hear exciting presentations about the latest nano/AM technologies, learn about existing state-of-the-art core facilities available to the public, and discuss ways that industry can access a wide variety of academic resources, including their most valuable resource – creative, hard-working students.”

Learn more about the summit here.

July 30 – August 1: NCMS Technology Showcase

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), in partnership with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF), is hosting a Technology Showcase in Bremerton, Washington from July 30-August 1. Exhibitors will achieve high visibility for their services and products, and all attendees will learn about opportunities for collaboration with the top technology experts and decision-makers in the US Navy’s maintenance community.

“Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to shine a spotlight on your latest innovations—and to potentially work with the PSNS & IMF Technology Insertion Group, which is committed to transitioning needed technologies into the shipyard.”

You can register for the showcase here.

July 30: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 8 am PST (11 am EST) on Tuesday, July 30th, HP will hold the fourth session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series.” The first one was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” This session will be all about “Sintering with Additive Manufacturing.”

“In this next session, learn what the sintering process is and how it impacts your final part with the HP Metal Jet Solution.

You can register for the webinar here.

July 31: The Impact of AM on Aging Energy Assets

The 25th episode of the 3D Talk Show, presented by 3YOURMIND, will take place this Wednesday, July 31st, at 11 am EST. “Additive Manufacturing’s Impact on Aging Energy Assets” will discuss the use of AM in aging energy assets and its challenges, like part qualification, and the panelists—from 3YOURMIND, RusselSmith, and Exergy—will also share some oil & gas applications and case studies that use part identification software in this sector. Michael Petch, Editor-in-chief at 3D Printing Industry (3DPI), will moderate the discussion.

“Our upcoming episode focuses on the roles of additive manufacturing (AM) in aging energy assets, highlighting key challenges, applications, strategies for maintaining a digital inventory, and how to ensure on-demand readiness in the oil and gas (O&G) industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 31: 3D Printing & Coating of SWaP Optimized mm-Wave Components

Also on the 31st at 11 am EST (5 pm CEST), micro AM and AM coating specialist Horizon Microtechnologies will hold a webinar about the J.A.M.E.S platform, about how next-gen waveguide-based radio frequency (RF) components can be created with micro 3D printing and its own proprietary copper coating, HMT-Metal. These RF components, which are basically hollow tubes with conductive interior surfaces, guide electromagnetic waves from one point to another with minimal loss of energy and signal degradation. Using traditional manufacturing to fabricate them is challenging for a number of reasons, including machining complex internal features into solid metal tubes and the need for extremely tight tolerances. During the webinar, “Manufacturing of SWaP Optimized mm-Wave Components by AM and Advanced Metallization Techniques,” attendees will learn the advantages of using micro 3D printed plastic parts, coated with Horizon’s copper HMT, in waveguide-based RF components.

“We will describe various case studies which show the successful use of coated micro-AM parts in mm-wave applications,” explained Horizon Microtechnologies CEO Andreas Frölich in a press release. “For example, we undertook rigorous functional testing to prove the effectiveness of our HMT-Metal coating process for making high frequency D-Band horn antenna via 3D printing and waveguide transitions. Horizon’s devices performed as well as conventionally built ones, removing many of the reservations that 3D printed devices are often faced with. This proves that some very interesting opportunities exist as companies requiring mm-wave components can now exploit the process advantages of micro-AM by partnering with Horizon as their development and manufacturing partner. For example, the antenna weighed only a sixth of its conventional counterpart and took up 15% less space.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 1 – 2: 3D Printing in Hospitals Forum

Materialise is holding a “3D Printing in Hospitals Forum” at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane City, Australia from August 1-2. Attendees can participate in sessions on topics like how to implement 3D printing across different specialties and departments, managing regulatory compliance from different perspectives, major obstacles for 3D printing in hospitals and how to overcome them, and more. This event aims to make meaningful progress toward the future of healthcare by advancing 3D printing adoption at the point of care.

“We’re gathering the most inspirational minds working with 3D printing in hospitals for this special event. Healthcare professionals and leaders in medical 3D printing technologies will discuss shared challenges, solutions, and opportunities.”

You can register for the forum here.

August 1: Additive Minds Academy Center Open House

The Additive Minds Academy is the training arm of EOS’ Additive Minds applied engineering team, and was designed for training and upskilling industrial 3D printing engineers and operators through both in-person and online courses. In May, EOS launched its 14,600 square-foot Additive Minds Academy Center, an in-person training facility in Michigan focused on industrial 3D printing enablement, customer success, and technical training. Now, the company wants you to see the center for yourself! It’s hosting an Additive Minds Academy Center Open House this Thursday, August 1st, from 11 am until 4 pm EST. There will be tours of the center’s training and collaboration areas, and the metal and polymer machine labs; plus, food and beverages will be served throughout the day.

“We are very pleased to open our doors and give you a first-hand look at our new Additive Minds Academy Center, designed to educate the growing additive manufacturing (AM) workforce, and focused on industrial 3D printing enablement, technical training and customer success!”

You can RSVP for the open house here.

August 1: 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants with 3DHEALS

The latest virtual 3DHEALS panel, welcoming a group of international experts, is about “3D Printed Orthopedics Implants,” held at 11 am EST this Thursday the 1st. Moderated by Craig Rosenblum, the President of Himed, the discussion will focus on innovative biomaterials, what we can learn from failed 3D printed implants, and the changing regulatory landscape. The panel is sponsored by Himed, and there will be virtual networking available on Zoom.

“Please register now to be part of this inspiring conversation that promises to reshape how we think about orthopedic care.”

You can register for the panel here.

August 15: 3D Printing/AM Market Trends & Opportunities

This last webinar is still a couple weeks away, but we wanted to make sure you had plenty of time to put it on your calendar! On Thursday, August 15th, at 12 pm EST, additive manufacturing market research and industry analysis provider AM Research, which has tracked and forecasted the 3DP/AM industry markets for more than a decade, will hold a free, data-based webinar about “3DP/AM Market Trends & Opportunities.” 2023 was generally a year of slower growth for the 3D printing/AM markets, but halfway through 2024, is this year tracking similarly? Join the discussion with Scott Dunham, EVP of AM Research, to find out!

“From metals to polymers, PBF to DED to ME (and more), which area is growing fastest? And which applications and industries? Lastly, just how does AM Research measure the market? What aspects of 3DP/AM are included or excluded?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

