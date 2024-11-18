Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro Software Now Integrated w/ Nikon SLM Solutions’ Metal 3D Printers

Dyndrite, the Seattle-based software provider specializing in solutions for digital manufacturing technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Nikon SLM Solutions to integrate Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software with Nikon’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems. Attendees of Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany (November 19-22) can learn more about the partnership from both Dyndrite (booth E-119 in hall 12.0) and Nikon SLM Solutions (booth D-119 in hall 12.0).

Powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration, Dyndrite’s Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE) enables users to fully capitalize on the design advantages of metal AM, while minimizing the difficulties typically associated with printing complex geometries in metal. Dyndrite and Nikon SLM both take open architecture approaches to their respective fields, making the two companies an ideal match.

Additionally, both companies have historically emphasized strategically critical sectors like defense and energy, suggesting that Nikon SLM users could disproportionately benefit from their printers’ integration with LPBF Pro software. The two partners are currently exploring a variety of different ways in which Nikon SLM customers can access Dyndrite’s software.

In a press release, Harshil Goel, Dyndrite’s CEO, said, “Nikon SLM Solutions’ open architecture combined with Dyndrite’s compute and software capabilities delivers an unmatched solution for users seeking to dramatically increase build speed, improve part quality, or print without supports. We look forward to the array of new parts and part economics that have been fundamentally enabled due to our combined solution. If you are seeking to print Inconel 718 and/or Titanium parts without supports come find us!” Dr. Simon Merkt-Schippers, Product Leader at Nikon SLM Solutions, said, “The connection of Dyndrite’s software with Nikon SLM Solutions’ cutting-edge hardware highlights the companies’ shared mission to push industry limits while empowering customers to adopt best-in-class, adaptable solutions. Dyndrite shares our customer-centric vision. Through open architecture and this partnership, we provide our customers access to the most powerful solutions available while supporting their specific needs, ultimately bringing low end-part costs and accelerated end-to-end production closer to reality.”

Dyndrite has been making smart partnerships with 3D printer OEMs for years, so in one sense, a partnership with Nikon SLM Solutions feels rather routine. On the other hand, the particular strategic alignment here means this partnership could prove to be Dyndrite’s most valuable one yet, with Nikon SLM’s hardware being used by some of the world’s most exciting emerging companies as well as some of the most established multinational industrial brands.

From Nikon SLM’s perspective, the integration of Dyndrite LPBF Pro with the company’s printers could jumpstart Nikon SLM’s branching out into areas beyond aerospace and defense. In a recent interview, the company’s CEO, Hamid Zarringhalam, told me that the company sees medical as a particular area of interest going forward.

And, even in the case of Nikon SLM’s existing strong-suits of aerospace and defense, the constantly accelerating rate of innovation in those markets means that design freedom will be more important than ever for the OEM’s user-base. Thus, at least on the surface, this seems like the best kind of AM industry collaboration: one that allows the parties involved to gain the maximum levels of insight from one another.

Featured image courtesy of Dyndrite

