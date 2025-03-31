3DPOD 247: LJ Holmes, Executive Director for the Center of Advanced Manufacturing and Materials at Harrisburg University
Executive Director for the Center of Advanced Manufacturing and Materials at Harrisburg University, Larry “LJ” Holmes is a pioneer in applying additive manufacturing to defense and other critical sectors. Part inventor, part educator, he is dynamic and a true force for change. LJ is now spearheading the J-DAMMIT military 3D printing event. But he’s also done exciting work in explosive technologies and beyond. From swarm manufacturing to aviation, and from tiny robots to some of the largest 3D prints in existence, LJ has played a key role. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Harrisburg University’s mission and approach will likely inspire you as well and deepen your appreciation for the polymath that is LJ.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
