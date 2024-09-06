3D Printing News Unpeeled: ORNL To Make 46 Tonne 410 Steel Additive Part

EOS is to make its M 290 in Pflugerville, Texas as well as in the US starting in Q1 2025. This is in response to a successful US government policy to encourage the manufacture of critical defense equipment in the US that has also seen SLM Solutions make its NXG in the US. 

Swedish APL, a large pharma contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is partnering with personalized medicine 3D printer CurifyLabs to make custom medicine, aiming to make them available in 2025.

ORNL will use up to six robots working together to produce Francis runners, which are large hydroelectric dam components. The first is to be a prototype, the second a five feet diameter part, and the third a 15 feet in diameter part weighing up to 46 tonnes. The last two runners should be installed in two different hydroelectric dams. ORNL will work with the TVA, Huntington Ingalls-Newport News Shipbuilding, ARC Specialties and Voith to make the parts and has gotten $15 million for the project, named Rapid RUNNERS and funded by the DOE. The collective aim to print them in 410 steel using WAAM with other robots simultaneously finishing and measuring parts. The image is an example of a Runner; it is unclear if it is a 3D printed one. 

