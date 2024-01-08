AMS 2024

3DPOD Episode 182: 3D Printing Sustainability with Sherri Monroe, AMGTA

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingSustainability
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Sherri Monroe is the Executive Director of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA). There’s a growing curiosity about the environmental aspects of 3D printing. Is it truly “green”? Understanding how to measure sustainability and promote it is crucial in this context. When one process proves superior in certain aspects compared to others, what steps should be taken? This leads to a broader question: how can companies be encouraged to adopt greener practices? Moreover, does 3D printing have the potential to drive more companies towards eco-friendly operations? We discuss these topics and more in this episode of the 3DPOD.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Airbus Subsidiary Rings in the Holidays with Farsoon’s Four-Laser 3D Printer

Velo3D Releases Defense 3D Printing White Paper with AM Research

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAsiaMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

2024 3D Printing Predictions from the Experts: Metal 3D Printing

Metal 3D printing has attracted significant investment in recent years, with machine sales increasing by over tenfold in the past decade. The industry has witnessed the rise of large multi-laser...

December 26, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessNorth America

Navigating 3D Printing’s Investment Landscape at AMS 2024

Once again, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 is set to transform New York City into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurial insight from February 6 to 8, 2024. This seventh...

December 22, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesGeneral IndustryMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

How to Remake an Industrial Base: BMNT’s CEO Discusses the DoD’s Largest 3D Part Repository & the US Manufacturing Landscape

Overall, the US manufacturing sector hasn’t changed much in the last couple of years, but it has certainly started to move in the direction of change. Moreover, these early signs...

December 18, 2023
Featured
BusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

Velo3D CEO Benny Buller Steps Down as Company Explores Sale or Merger

Metal 3D printing firm Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) has announced that Benny Buller has resigned as CEO at the request of the company’s Board of Directors. The news comes at a...

December 15, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
3D Systems
HP
Velo3D
AMR Military
JEOL
EOS FDR
FacFox
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides