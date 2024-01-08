3DPOD Episode 182: 3D Printing Sustainability with Sherri Monroe, AMGTA

Sherri Monroe is the Executive Director of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA). There’s a growing curiosity about the environmental aspects of 3D printing. Is it truly “green”? Understanding how to measure sustainability and promote it is crucial in this context. When one process proves superior in certain aspects compared to others, what steps should be taken? This leads to a broader question: how can companies be encouraged to adopt greener practices? Moreover, does 3D printing have the potential to drive more companies towards eco-friendly operations? We discuss these topics and more in this episode of the 3DPOD.
