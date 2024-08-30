The  J.A.M.E.S Community offers Exclusive Webinar Access to Members

The J.A.M.E.S platform provides a valuable resource for individuals interested in the field of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and 3D printing. This includes a selected collection of webinars presented by our respected partners and guest speakers, covering a diverse range of topics related to the latest trends, technologies, and applications in 3D printed electronics. By becoming a part of the J.A.M.E.S community, a member can access this expanding knowledge base, enabling them to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest advancements in this dynamic field.

Benefits of Joining the J.A.M.E.S Community

One of the key advantages of being part of the J.A.M.E.S community is the opportunity to attend these informative webinars live, free of charge. Engage directly with industry experts, ask questions, and gain deeper insights into the subjects that matter most to you. Additionally, recordings of the webinars are accessible on the J.A.M.E.S website, enabling members to revisit the content at their convenience and ensure they do not miss out on important information.

Furthermore, community members have the chance to directly engage with the webinar speakers for additional discussion or clarification on any relevant topics. Networking with like-minded individuals and professionals is another valuable aspect of the J.A.M.E.S platform, allowing for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and the fostering of new opportunities. This direct access to thought leaders in the industry provides a unique opportunity to deepen members’ understanding and foster professional connections.

Featured Webinars Available on J.A.M.E.S

Here are some of the recent webinars that are available on the platform.

Advantages of 3D Printed Electronics by nScrypt

Presenter: Jason Benoit

Overview: This webinar explores the transformative potential of 3D printed electronics through real-world case studies. From precision engineering to streamlined manufacturing, this session highlights how 3D printing is transforming electronics production and opening new avenues for innovation.

Link: https://j-ames.com/ame-webinars/advantages-of-3d-printed-electronics-webinar?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=Advantages%2Bof%2B3d%2Bprinted%2Belectronics%2Bwebinar

Innovative Packaging with AME Technology by Nano Dimension

Presenter: Dr. Rafael

Overview: This webinar explores the use of Additively Manufactured Electronics technology in electronics packaging. It covers topics such as sustainable manufacturing, system-in-package development, and reconfigurable front-end system-in-package. The webinar also examines the impact of AME on power transistor packaging, highlighting its potential to improve performance and address supply chain issues.

Link: https://j-ames.com/ame-webinars/innovative-packaging-with-ame-technology-webinar?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=Innovative%2Bpackaging%2Bwith%2Bame%2Btechnology%2Bwebinar

Manufacturing of SWaP Optimized mm-Wave Components by Horizon Microtechnologies

Presenter: Andreas Frölich

Overview: This webinar explores the manufacturing of millimeter-wave components using additive manufacturing and advanced metallization techniques. It focuses on addressing industry challenges related to size, weight, and design flexibility through innovative 3D printing and coating technologies.

Link: https://j-ames.com/ame-webinars/manufacturing-of-swap-optimized-mm-wave-components-by-am-and-advanced-metallization-techniques?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=manufacturing%2Bof%2Bswap%2Boptimized%2Bmm%2Bwave%2Bcomponents%2Bby%2Bam%2Band%2Badvanced%2Bmetallization%2Btechniques

Upcoming Webinar: Harnessing Digital Printing and Functional Materials for Breakthroughs in Printed Electronics

The upcoming Quantica webinar on September 26th will explore integrating digital printing with functional materials to drive innovations in printed electronics. Registration is still open on the J.A.M.E.S platform.

Register Link: https://j-ames.com/events/harnessing-digital-printing-and-functional-materials-for-breakthroughs-in-printed-electronics?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=harnessing%2Bdigital%2Bprinting%2Band%2Bfunctional%2Bmaterials%2Bfor%2Bbreakthroughs%2Bin%2Bprinted%2Belectronics

Conclusion

Engaging with the J.A.M.E.S community and participating in their webinars can expand one’s understanding of AME technology and stay informed on the latest advancements in the 3D printed electronics field. Whether an experienced professional or a newcomer to the field, the J.A.M.E.S platform provides valuable resources and networking opportunities to foster growth and innovation. This presents a valuable opportunity that should not be overlooked – exploring the available webinar selection is highly recommended.

