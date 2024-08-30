The  J.A.M.E.S Community offers Exclusive Webinar Access to Members

6 hours by Team J.A.M.E.S 3D PrintingElectronicsEuropeSponsored
AMS 2025

Share this Article

The J.A.M.E.S platform provides a valuable resource for individuals interested in the field of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and 3D printing. This includes a selected collection of webinars presented by our respected partners and guest speakers, covering a diverse range of topics related to the latest trends, technologies, and applications in 3D printed electronics. By becoming a part of the J.A.M.E.S community, a member can access this expanding knowledge base, enabling them to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest advancements in this dynamic field.

Benefits of Joining the J.A.M.E.S Community

One of the key advantages of being part of the J.A.M.E.S community is the opportunity to attend these informative webinars live, free of charge. Engage directly with industry experts, ask questions, and gain deeper insights into the subjects that matter most to you. Additionally, recordings of the webinars are accessible on the J.A.M.E.S website, enabling members to revisit the content at their convenience and ensure they do not miss out on important information.

Furthermore, community members have the chance to directly engage with the webinar speakers for additional discussion or clarification on any relevant topics. Networking with like-minded individuals and professionals is another valuable aspect of the J.A.M.E.S platform, allowing for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and the fostering of new opportunities. This direct access to thought leaders in the industry provides a unique opportunity to deepen members’ understanding and foster professional connections.

Featured Webinars Available on J.A.M.E.S

Here are some of the recent webinars that are available on the platform.

Advantages of 3D Printed Electronics by nScrypt

Presenter: Jason Benoit

Overview: This webinar explores the transformative potential of 3D printed electronics through real-world case studies. From precision engineering to streamlined manufacturing, this session highlights how 3D printing is transforming electronics production and opening new avenues for innovation.

Link: https://j-ames.com/ame-webinars/advantages-of-3d-printed-electronics-webinar?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=Advantages%2Bof%2B3d%2Bprinted%2Belectronics%2Bwebinar

Innovative Packaging with AME Technology by Nano Dimension

Presenter: Dr. Rafael

Overview: This webinar explores the use of Additively Manufactured Electronics technology in electronics packaging. It covers topics such as sustainable manufacturing, system-in-package development, and reconfigurable front-end system-in-package. The webinar also examines the impact of AME on power transistor packaging, highlighting its potential to improve performance and address supply chain issues.

Link: https://j-ames.com/ame-webinars/innovative-packaging-with-ame-technology-webinar?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=Innovative%2Bpackaging%2Bwith%2Bame%2Btechnology%2Bwebinar

Manufacturing of SWaP Optimized mm-Wave Components by Horizon Microtechnologies

Presenter: Andreas Frölich

Overview: This webinar explores the manufacturing of millimeter-wave components using additive manufacturing and advanced metallization techniques. It focuses on addressing industry challenges related to size, weight, and design flexibility through innovative 3D printing and coating technologies.

Link: https://j-ames.com/ame-webinars/manufacturing-of-swap-optimized-mm-wave-components-by-am-and-advanced-metallization-techniques?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=manufacturing%2Bof%2Bswap%2Boptimized%2Bmm%2Bwave%2Bcomponents%2Bby%2Bam%2Band%2Badvanced%2Bmetallization%2Btechniques

Upcoming Webinar: Harnessing Digital Printing and Functional Materials for Breakthroughs in Printed Electronics

The upcoming Quantica webinar on September 26th will explore integrating digital printing with functional materials to drive innovations in printed electronics. Registration is still open on the J.A.M.E.S platform.

Register Link: https://j-ames.com/events/harnessing-digital-printing-and-functional-materials-for-breakthroughs-in-printed-electronics?utm_source=3dprint.com&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=harnessing%2Bdigital%2Bprinting%2Band%2Bfunctional%2Bmaterials%2Bfor%2Bbreakthroughs%2Bin%2Bprinted%2Belectronics

Conclusion

Engaging with the J.A.M.E.S community and participating in their webinars can expand one’s understanding of AME technology and stay informed on the latest advancements in the 3D printed electronics field. Whether an experienced professional or a newcomer to the field, the J.A.M.E.S platform provides valuable resources and networking opportunities to foster growth and innovation. This presents a valuable opportunity that should not be overlooked – exploring the available webinar selection is highly recommended.

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: Inside Nano Dimension’s Strong Q2 and Tactical Bid for Desktop Metal

Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: Where Are They Now, Part 2

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAutomationMetal 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

Markforged Unveils Metal Kit for FX10 Composite 3D Printer

As Markforged excels in building additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystems for both composites and metals, its latest release should come as no surprise: the FX10 Metal Kit, which enables owners of...

August 27, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBioprintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingDental 3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, August 24, 2024: Certification, Biomaterials, 3D Printed Watch, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ASTM International’s AM CoE has launched an Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee, Dimanex has joined the Autodesk Developer Network and Sustainability Tech Partner Program, and...

August 24, 2024
3D PrintingEuropeNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

Daring AM: New Frontiers in 3D Printing Shaping NASA’s Space Future

In the last month, NASA has shown how 3D printing is becoming an indispensable tool for the future of space exploration. From testing new materials in the most extreme environments...

August 22, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Protective Cells & Thermal Protection Systems

University of Colorado Boulder researchers Rob Maccurdy and Charles Wade are working on lattice and cell structures that they hope to develop into bumpers, packaging, helmets and the like. Research...

August 21, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
EHFAM
3D Systems
FacFox
Formnext Chicago
ADG Salary Survey
HP
AMR Military
AM Energy
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext
AM Conclave
Colibrium Additive
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides