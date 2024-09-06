EOS Expands U.S. Production with EOS M 290 Metal 3D Printer

German powder bed fusion (PBF) leader EOS has unveiled plans to expand its assembly of the popular EOS M 290 metal 3D printer at its Pflugerville, Texas facility, near Austin. This move is set to meet increasing demand for metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions in North America. Beginning in Q1 2025, EOS will ramp up production in response to growing orders, reinforcing its commitment to localized manufacturing and fulfilling its strategy of “Texas Built” 3D printers.

Meeting Growing Demand for Metal AM

The EOS M 290 is a flagship product within EOS’s metal AM portfolio, widely recognized for its industrial-grade capabilities across critical sectors such as medical, aerospace, tooling, and energy. With more than 2,000 units installed globally, the M 290 has become an industry standard for precise, repeatable metal printing. With a 400-watt fiber laser, build area of 250 x 250 x 325 mm, and compatibility with a wide range of materials including aluminum, cobalt chrome, nickel alloys, and titanium, the M290 is said to be capable of meeting stringent manufacturing requirements across industries.

“EOS is not new to producing AM products in the U.S., we have been doing so for 14 years. The high demand for our popular EOS M 290 – as well as governmental policies encouraging procurement of manufacturing technologies from domestic and U.S.-friendly sources – made our decision easy to expand production to our growing Texas facility,” said Kent Firestone, senior vice president of operations of EOS North America. “We already produce the INTEGRA P 450 polymer AM system in our Pflugerville facility and have been engineering and manufacturing polymer materials through our Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) group in Temple, Texas. Our years of proven quality and manufacturing expertise will help ensure we continue to meet our customers’ high expectations for both quality and performance of the EOS M 290.”

Both the manufacturing of the INTEGRA P 450 and M290 machines in the U.S. complement the company’s additional decision to partner with nLIGHT to rely on that firm’s lasers. Because nLIGHT is also U.S.-based, EOS won’t have to worry about suppliers who may not adhere to the requirements of the U.S. government.

Aligning with U.S. Government Policies and Localized Production

This expansion comes at a time when supply chain disruptions and geopolitical challenges have made localized production more critical. U.S. government policies, particularly those emphasizing the onshoring of manufacturing technologies, play a significant role in driving this move. These policies not only aim to bolster U.S. manufacturing capabilities but also encourage the procurement of AM solutions from friendly sources.

“In-region production is becoming more important to the end-users of our technology. The ‘Texas Built’ EOS M 290 will be another step in our fulfillment of that requirement, and we plan to expand on our U.S.-based manufacturing in the next few years,” said Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America.

The strategic localization of EOS’s metal AM system production will provide several advantages, including shorter lead times for North American customers, reduced logistical complexities, and enhanced support for the fast-growing U.S. manufacturing sector. EOS’s announcement to expand the assembly of its M 290 metal additive manufacturing system in Texas aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing localized production and the increasing strategic importance of AM in defense and aerospace sectors.

Similarly, Nikon has begun production of the NXG XII 600 in South Carolina, while DMG Mori is producing its LASERTEC 30 SLM system in California. At the same time, SPEE3D has opened its first U.S. facility, while Oerlikon consolidated its AM activities in North Carolina. All of this suggests that nearshoring is a trend that’s here to stay and that 3D printing will become synonymous with it, as the technology providers parts closest to their point of use.

