3DPOD 299: 3D Printing in Education with Jesse Roitenberg, Stratasys

Jesse Roitenberg is the Education Director at Stratasys. We go through his 20-year journey in additive, starting in some really pioneering days at Stratasys in sales. Jesse talks about desktop 3D printers, using 3D printing in education, using 3D printing in universities, 3D printers in schools, and more. We talk about software, CAD, and teaching 3D printing as well. From dental training solutions to machines for engineering, it all passes the review. We also go through Stratasys’s position and the journey the company has been on.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Alexander Daniels Global, specialists in talent solutions for the additive manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors. From the production line to the C-suite, ADG delivers confidential hiring, supports rapid scale-up phases, and secures critical leadership appointments, helping industry 4.0 businesses buld teams that need to perform, innovate, and lead.

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