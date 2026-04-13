RAPID

3DPOD 298: Dental 3D Printing with Amir Mansouri, SprintRay

April 13, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessDental 3D Printing
AMR Applications Analysis

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Amir Mansouri started SprintRay to make an accurate Vat Polymerization system. Through conversations with customers, SprintRay became a $100 million revenue dental 3D printing company instead. Now, Mansouri tells us he is closer to making more products for dental than to expanding into other verticals. We delve into SprintRay’s success, talk about Nespresso cups, resins, dentures, and teeth.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Alexander Daniels Global, specialists in talent solutions for the additive manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors. From the production line to the C-suite, ADG delivers confidential hiring, supports rapid scale-up phases, and secures critical leadership appointments, helping industry 4.0 businesses build teams that need to perform, innovate, and lead.

 

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