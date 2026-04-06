3DPOD 297: 3D Printed Static Mixer Nozzles with Eric Ronning, Re Mixers

Eric Ronning started ReMixers when he and his team discovered a new way to more efficiently mix fluids, pastes, and other materials. Multiple materials could be more thoroughly mixed with new geometry. The ReMixers team then found that they could reduce waste in static mixer use. This led them to industrialize the production of millions of mixers using their own print farm. The team now uses several 3D printing technologies to produce 2K and other mixers at scale.

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