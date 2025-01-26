3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 26, 2025

In this week’s roundup of 3D printing webinars and events, we’ve got a variety of offerings to tell you about, ranging from advanced AM training, robotic simulation for aerospace, and tooling to a town hall meeting, Metal Jet for machine shops, and more. Read on for all the details!

January 28 – 30: Virtual DRIVE AM Training

Developed by the W.M. Keck Center at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), DRIVE AM (Driving Research, Innovation, and Value through Education in Additive Manufacturing) aims to produce a highly AM-educated military, domestic manufacturing workforce, and defense supply chain, as well as a STEM education pipeline and business creation ecosystem. Its latest virtual training course, “Introduction to Industrial Additive Manufacturing,” will be held January 28-30, from 9 am until 4 pm EST, and is free for Department of Defense (DoD) participants, thanks to program funding. Attendees will learn the seven AM process categories, as well as the benefits and limitations of the technology, the AM workflow, variables in the material extrusion and laser powder bed fusion process chains that impact final part quality, and more.

“Know someone interested in additive manufacturing (AM)? ‘Introduction to Industrial Additive Manufacturing’ is a virtual course that will provide an overview of AM, material extrusion, laser powder bed fusion, live virtual tours of industrial 3D printers, and more.”

You can register for the course here. Don’t delay, only 50 seats are available!

January 28 – 30: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced AM training in the U.S. this week. From January 28-30 at the Stratasys Americas Regional Corporate Headquarters in Minnesota, the company will hold “P3 Advanced Operations” for customers of its Origin One 3D printing systems.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

January 28: Dyndrite 2025 World Tour

This week, AM software innovator Dyndrite is launching its 2025 “You Control the Laser” World Tour, bringing its advanced software capabilities for metal AM to manufacturing hubs around the U.S., Japan, and Germany. The first stop will be in Tokyo on January 28th, at host partner Aichi Sangyo. The tour is meant for LPBF professionals, and will feature partner case studies, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops with Dyndrite LPBF Pro software. The content will be especially valuable for AM professionals in highly regulated industries, like energy, defense, space, and aerospace, and you can also get exclusive tour merchandise. Each one-day event is hosted by a partner company, such as Elementum3D, EOS, and Nikon SLM Solutions, and it’s recommended that attendees bring a laptop to maximize the workshop experience in learning optimizations for difficult features, Design of Experiments (DoE) methods, and more.

“With our ‘You Control the Laser’ world tour, we’re bringing Dyndrite’s best-in-class LPBF software to key manufacturing hubs, and educating professionals on its unique materials development and production capabilities. At the same time, we’re excited to introduce customers to our expanding team of Dyndrite experts,” said Steve Walton, Head of Product at Dyndrite.

You can RSVP for the tour here.

January 28: Robotic Simulation for Aerospace with TriMech

Also on Tuesday, January 28th, TriMech will offer a webinar about “Robotic Simulation in the Aerospace Industry” at 10 am EST. Joe Hugan, Product Manager, and Curtis Deck, Technical Manager, Robotics, will guide attendees through the tools and modeling approaches available on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes that are aimed at the aerospace industry. Participants will gain a basic understanding of 3DEXPERIENCE, get an overview of the Dassault licensing model for 3DEXPERIENCE, learn potential next steps for implementing and evaluating the solutions within their aerospace organization, and more.

“The Aerospace Industry has many complex systems in place to help ensure safety and efficiency when working with specialized materials, regulations, and a multitude of advanced engineering systems. With all the complexity, it is paramount to have tools in place that not only help handle day to day tasks but also achieve project goals across the entire product development cycle.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 29 – 31: TCT Japan

TCT Japan will be held from January 29-31, welcoming professionals from academia, industry, and government to discuss 3D printing and AM, and address how to drive greater adoption across various sectors and positively impact the country’s manufacturing industry. Roughly 47,000 participants are expected at this year’s trade show, held in Japan’s leading industrial center of Tokyo. There will be a world-class conference, exhibitors in multiple categories—including machines/equipment, materials, and software—and much more at TCT Japan 2025.

“TCT Japan creates opportunities to meet technologies that accelerate and optimize the manufacturing process of new products and technology development in all industries through the application of 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Intelligence.”

You can register for the event here.

January 29: Exploring Meltio’s Wire LMD Technology

Spanish multinational Meltio is holding a webinar at 11 am EST on Wednesday, January 29th, called “DED-icated to Innovation,” that explores its wire LMD technology. Wire-Laser Metal Deposition (Wire LMD) is a form of Directed Energy Deposition (DED), which works by precisely stacking inexpensive wire weld beads on top of one another once introduced into the melt pool. Attendees will learn why Meltio uses wire, how the process works, the solution’s dual wire and quad wire capabilities, and more. Plus, they’ll have a chance to ask Meltio’s technical support team their questions about wire LMD.

“Join us for an engaging webinar where we explore Meltio’s Wire LMD Technology, focusing on the dual wire and quad wire capabilities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 29: Mantle’s Co-Founders Share Innovations & Insights

Also on the 29th, but at 3 pm EST, you are invited to “Innovations and Insights From Mantle’s Co-Founders,” an exclusive webinar with Ted Sorom and Steve Connor sharing why they started Mantle, and how its technology has evolved to meet the demands of precision tooling. By automating the fabrication of precision tooling, you can speed up production timelines, thus enabling more competitive operations. Attendees will hear examples of how other companies have successfully implemented Mantle’s technology to optimize their toolmaking operations, get an inside look at the technology that drives the company’s success, and learn how tooling innovations can shape the future of manufacturing.

“Letting end-use parts and production methods stay the same, Mantle’s revolutionary technology can automate up to 95% of a tool build and add value throughout the process – sign up to learn how.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 30: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 11 am EST on Thursday, January 30th, HP will hold the tenth session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series,” meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing. The first episode was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” The fourth was all about sintering with additive manufacturing, the fifth was about “Metal Jet Software Solutions,” and the sixth focused on post-processing options. The seventh episode was all about cost evaluation, the eighth was about “Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing,” and the ninth focused on “Metal Jet Materials and Materials Roadmap.” This tenth episode will be all about “Metal Jet for Machine Shops and Service Bureaus.”

“Jump into Session 10 to hear how the HP Metal Jet 3D printer is revolutionizing machine shops and service bureaus. Discover how this advanced metal additive manufacturing technology enables faster production, reduced costs, and enhanced design flexibility for small-to-medium batch manufacturing. Learn about real-world applications, business benefits, and how adopting Metal Jet can give your shop a competitive edge.”

You can register for the session here.

January 30: America Makes Town Hall

America Makes will hold its first Town Hall meeting of the year on Thursday the 30th at 12 pm EST. This session will help members gain expert insights into the Institute’s programming, operational structure and processes, contracting strategies, project call process, and more. Operations Director Alexander Steeb will lead the meeting, and further empower members with pathways they can use to convert project ideas into project calls, and how to navigate available contracting opportunities. You can submit questions in advance here, so Steeb can incorporate the topics that matter most to members during the Town Hall.

“Members will gain practical knowledge of the America Makes program, identify pathways to convert project ideas into project calls, and navigate the different contracting opportunities available.”

You can register for the Town Hall meeting here.

February 4 – 6: Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

Finally, our 8th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit is only a week away! Returning to New York City from February 4-6, this industry touchstone conference is produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research. AM stakeholders from around the globe will attend to learn about the latest market data and critical topics in the fast-growing AM industry, like mass manufacturing, healthcare, commercialization, private equity, digital inventory, and much more. There are several great networking events, a curated selection of exhibitor booths, and much more. Plus, don’t miss our CEO Roundtable at the end of the final day!

“Bringing together the industry’s leaders in a contained networking environment makes AMS the place for startups to access capital, for financial institutions and investors to sharpen their radars, and for the AM industry to focus on the business of AM.”

You can register for AMS 2025 here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.