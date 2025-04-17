AMR Software
AMR Data Centers

Japan Unveils World’s First 3D Printed Train Station

April 17, 2025 by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaConstruction 3D Printing

Share this Article

Japan is now home to what we believe is the world’s first train station built with 3D printing technology. Located in Arida City, just south of Osaka, the new Hatsushima Station is a collaborative effort between the West Japan Railway Company (JR West), its innovation arm JR West Innovations, and 3D printing construction trailblazer Serendix.

The station’s structure was assembled in March 2025, but it hasn’t officially opened yet. JR West plans to finish the interior work, including ticket machines and card readers, before welcoming passengers in July. When it opens, Hatsushima Station will replace the original wooden building from 1948 and is expected to become a model for modern, efficient infrastructure in rural areas.

Hatsushima Station, built in 1948, is a wooden building, now replaced with a 3D printed station. Image courtesy of Arida City.

The project is looking to fix two big problems in Japan’s railway system: aging infrastructure and labor shortages. Rebuilding with traditional construction methods often takes a lot of time and people, especially when rebuilding old wooden stations. With 3D printing, the work is much faster and less labor-intensive.

The new station building is a single-story structure covering just under ten square meters (about 107 square feet). Its design includes wall decorations that reflect local culture, featuring artistic motifs inspired by mandarin oranges, or “mikan,” and cutlassfish, or “tachiuo,” two well-known symbols of Arita City.

The crew worked at the train station at night. Image courtesy of Arida City.

One of the most interesting parts of this project is how quickly it was built. The 3D printed components were manufactured off-site and then assembled at the station during the night, reducing disruption to train services. The whole process, from setup to final build, was designed to be completed within six hours, between the last train at night and the first train in the morning.

Thanks to 3D printing, the construction moved quickly. The new concrete structure also offers better durability and resistance to corrosion than the old wooden building. On top of that, the 3D printing process doesn’t require formwork, which means less material waste and more freedom in design.

Rendering of the completed Hatsushima Station. Image courtesy of JR West.

Serendix, headquartered in Nishinomiya City, has been at the forefront of 3D printed housing in Japan. The company gained attention in 2022 when it completed “serendix10,” a 10-square-meter 3D printed house that was constructed in just 23 hours. Building on this success, Serendix introduced “serendix50,” a 50-square-meter home designed for two people, which can be built in under 45 hours and costs about ¥5.5 million ($38,500).

In 2024, the company expanded its capabilities by acquiring three new construction 3D printers, bringing its total to eight machines, with plans to increase to twelve by the end of 2025. These printers are installed across various locations in Japan, including Kumamoto, Chiba, and Okinawa, as part of Serendix’s affiliate output factory strategy. The company employs gantry-type printers, capable of handling large outputs up to 100 square meters, and robot arm-type printers, which excel at detailed modeling.

The Hatsushima Station project is the first step in exploring how 3D printing can be used in railway construction. JR West and Serendix plan to study the costs and upkeep to see if this method could work at other stations, too. Also, the project supports several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those focused on innovation, sustainable cities, and strong partnerships. It shows how Japan is using new technology to build smarter, more resilient infrastructure for the future.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold

Share this Article

Recent News

Fictiv Sold to Japan’s MISUMI for $350 Million

Prusa Core One: Innovating or Catching Up?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareAsiaBusinessElectronicsNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, April 12, 2025: RAPID Roundup

The news from last week’s RAPID+TCT in Detroit just keeps on coming! That’s why today’s 3D Printing News Briefs is another RAPID Roundup of more exciting announcements from the trade...

April 12, 2025
3D PrintingEditorials / Opinions

What I Would Do If I Were Josef Průša, Part 2: Right on the Nose

How can you beat Garry Kasparov? With a baseball bat. If you ask yourself the question, “How can I beat Garry Kasparov,” and silently add the fragment “at chess” in...

April 1, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsEuropeFeatured Stories

What I Would Do If I Were Josef Průša, Part 1: Shark Cosplay

If I were Josef Průša, I’d probably gloat and be insufferable. Honestly, though, it’s a question that has vexed me. Josef asked on LinkedIn whether people would like to see...

March 26, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAsiaProduct Reviews

Flashforge AD5X Review: Multicolor TPU 3D Printing Made Simple

Disclosure:The AD5X was provided to me by Flashforge free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any additional compensation. All opinions expressed are my own,...

March 18, 2025
IMTS2026
ADG
EOS
Continuum Powders
AMR Data Center
AMR Titanium Powder
HP
HP
Formnext
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
FacFox
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides