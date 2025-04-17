Japan Unveils World’s First 3D Printed Train Station

Japan is now home to what we believe is the world’s first train station built with 3D printing technology. Located in Arida City, just south of Osaka, the new Hatsushima Station is a collaborative effort between the West Japan Railway Company (JR West), its innovation arm JR West Innovations, and 3D printing construction trailblazer Serendix.

The station’s structure was assembled in March 2025, but it hasn’t officially opened yet. JR West plans to finish the interior work, including ticket machines and card readers, before welcoming passengers in July. When it opens, Hatsushima Station will replace the original wooden building from 1948 and is expected to become a model for modern, efficient infrastructure in rural areas.

The project is looking to fix two big problems in Japan’s railway system: aging infrastructure and labor shortages. Rebuilding with traditional construction methods often takes a lot of time and people, especially when rebuilding old wooden stations. With 3D printing, the work is much faster and less labor-intensive.

The new station building is a single-story structure covering just under ten square meters (about 107 square feet). Its design includes wall decorations that reflect local culture, featuring artistic motifs inspired by mandarin oranges, or “mikan,” and cutlassfish, or “tachiuo,” two well-known symbols of Arita City.

One of the most interesting parts of this project is how quickly it was built. The 3D printed components were manufactured off-site and then assembled at the station during the night, reducing disruption to train services. The whole process, from setup to final build, was designed to be completed within six hours, between the last train at night and the first train in the morning.

Thanks to 3D printing, the construction moved quickly. The new concrete structure also offers better durability and resistance to corrosion than the old wooden building. On top of that, the 3D printing process doesn’t require formwork, which means less material waste and more freedom in design.

Serendix, headquartered in Nishinomiya City, has been at the forefront of 3D printed housing in Japan. The company gained attention in 2022 when it completed “serendix10,” a 10-square-meter 3D printed house that was constructed in just 23 hours. Building on this success, Serendix introduced “serendix50,” a 50-square-meter home designed for two people, which can be built in under 45 hours and costs about ¥5.5 million ($38,500).

In 2024, the company expanded its capabilities by acquiring three new construction 3D printers, bringing its total to eight machines, with plans to increase to twelve by the end of 2025. These printers are installed across various locations in Japan, including Kumamoto, Chiba, and Okinawa, as part of Serendix’s affiliate output factory strategy. The company employs gantry-type printers, capable of handling large outputs up to 100 square meters, and robot arm-type printers, which excel at detailed modeling.

The Hatsushima Station project is the first step in exploring how 3D printing can be used in railway construction. JR West and Serendix plan to study the costs and upkeep to see if this method could work at other stations, too. Also, the project supports several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those focused on innovation, sustainable cities, and strong partnerships. It shows how Japan is using new technology to build smarter, more resilient infrastructure for the future.

