3D Printing News Briefs, April 19, 2025: Material Extrusion Standard, Metal Powder, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re covering a proposed standard for material extrusion, before moving on to business and metal powder. We’ll end with a commercial store’s robotic 3D printed extension. Read on for all the details!

ASTM International’s Proposed AM Standard for Material Extrusion

Nonprofit standards development organization ASTM International works to improve consumer confidence, public health and safety, and quality of life through standards integration. Its Committee F42 on Additive Manufacturing Technologies, formed in 2009, is specifically focused on developing standards for additive manufacturing. The F42 Committee is currently working to develop a proposed standard covering environment, health, and safety principles for polymer use with material extrusion (MEX) 3D printing, in which material is extruded through a nozzle to build up 3D objects. According to ASTM member Francois Richard, the Manufacturing Engineering Manager for Pratt & Whitney Canada, the proposed standard (WK93787) will offer an overview of requirements for safe MEX industrial application. It will provide complete, uniform information to environment, health, and safety practitioners, including those in charge of conformity and permits.

As Richard explained, “The proposed standard will provide guidelines regarding the safe installation and operation of MEX equipment in an industrial environment.”

ASTM explains that the effort relates directly to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Meltio Announces ERM Fab&Test as New Sales Partner in France

Spanish multinational Meltio, a wire laser metal deposition (W-LMD) technology manufacturer, has announced its latest official sales partner in Europe. ERM Fab&Test, which specializes in digital manufacturing solutions across industries like research, medical, and defense, will work to distribute Meltio’s W-LMD solutions in the French metal AM market. Meltio’s technology is built around welding wire, which is the cleanest, safest, and least expensive metal feedstock. As an official sales partner, ERM Fab&Test will work to build a strong ecosystem for the technology throughout France. Its current portfolio includes waterjets, 4- and 5-axis milling machines, 3D printers and scanners, and sintering furnaces. Now, ERM Fab&Test will drive business opportunities and partner with tooling machine companies, academia, industry, technology centers, and robotic integrators to distribute and support Meltio’s metal AM solutions.

“At ERM Fab&Test, we are proud to add Meltio to our portfolio of digital manufacturing solutions. Meltio’s DED technology combines new capabilities in metal fabrication with exceptional ease of use. The technology allows industrial manufacturers to make metal parts at a minimal cost, repair used or broken parts, and do metal cladding with the possibility to use different materials during the same process. Its compatibility with a wide range of machines – including industrial robot arms arms, and CNC machines – opens up new possibilities for innovative production methods,” said Boris Hromadka, ERM Fab&Test Business Unit Manager. “The Meltio solutions have truly impressed us, and we are excited to introduce them to the various industries we work with.”

qualloy Gets Seed Funding from Rosswag to Scale Up Metal Powder Marketplace

Top digital marketplace for metal AM powder trading qualloy announced that it’s secured seed funding from Rosswag Engineering to scale up its marketplace. qualloy’s online platform allows buyers and sellers of metal AM powder easily connect and complete transactions. Sourcing is streamlined thanks to an intelligent search algorithm, so users can find the right powders for their specific needs and machines from a range of global suppliers. They can switch between powder manufacturers as well, optimizing the quality, price, and delivery time in a transparent procurement process. Rosswag is a leading supplier of special metal powders, high-quality components, and qualification services in the metal AM field, and will qualify qualloy’s upcoming line of internationally sourced powders. Its strategic investment will enable qualloy to expand its business, and strengthen its position as a trusted metal powder sourcing platform.

“Platforms and online marketplaces hold tremendous potential in the B2B sector, enabling effective procurement and streamlined processes. Together with qualloy, we are creating the perfect partnership to offer an unmatched price-quality ratio for metal powders to drive the upcoming AM market growth,” said Dr.-Ing. Gregor Graf, Head of Technology at Rosswag.

Alquist 3D Completes Second 3D Printed Walmart Extension

In September of 2024, American retail giant Walmart announced the completion of an 8,000-square-foot extension to one of its Supercenters in Tennessee in one of the biggest 3D printed commercial real estate (CRE) projects in U.S. history. Additive construction (AC) firm Alquist 3D built the structure with its 3D concrete printing (3DCP) robotic technology, and Walmart was so pleased that it hired the company for another project. Recently, Alquist 3D completed its second 3D printed Walmart extension—a 5,000-square-foot, 16.5-foot-tall delivery warehouse in Huntsville, Alabama. Despite a harsh winter, the project was finished two weeks ahead of schedule, and in just seven days; the Tennessee extension took 45 days to complete. Alquist 3D’s COO Ryan Cox said that the team gained valuable insights during the first Walmart project, and “were able to minimize downtime to near-zero.” A traditional CMU construction method would require a crew of 20-30 people to build something similar, but this project was completed with only five workers and two RIC-M1 Pro robots. The mobile construction robots required little assembly and were ready to print within 2-4 hours.

“For the first time, we’re not talking about the ‘potential’ of 3D printing—we have delivered real savings in time and labor. This project proves robotic 3D construction is a commercially viable solution for large-scale developments. And this is just the beginning,” said Ziyou Xu, the Founder of RIC Robotics.

This second 3D printed Walmart extension is clear evidence that robotic 3D printing can significantly improve the commercial construction landscape.

