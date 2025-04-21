3DPOD: Dieter Schwarze, Nikon SLM Solutions

Dieter Schwarze is a true 3D printing icon. Here we get the twisting, arduous tale of Dieter’s journey into additive. Starting with inkjet, SLA and lots of other technologies, Dieter´s path was filled with telenovela-like plot twists. The Nikon SLM Solutions story is an important element of his tale, but the entire saga is much more complex. With a lot of candor, he talks about getting started, growing a business, selling to Nikon, and more. We get a real entrepreneurial vision here. Nothing has been straightforward in Dieter’s journey, and there is so much to learn. This is a must-listen for those who wish to be entrepreneurs or are already.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Australia Teacher Brought 3D Printed Gun to School, Police Say
Australian police are investigating a school teacher who allegedly brought a 3D printed handgun to school. According to official reports, the teacher, who works at a school in Canberra, did...
Aussie 3D Printing OEM AML3D Expands into UK Defense Market via BAE Systems Deal
The Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of wire additive manufacturing (WAM) systems, AML3D, has made expansion into the US defense market the cornerstone of its business strategy since pivoting a...
Conflux 3D Prints Cooling System for Australia’s Zero-Emission Hydrogen Aircraft
In a major step toward zero-emissions aviation, Australian aircraft manufacturer AMSL Aero is developing one of the most ambitious electric aircraft in the world: Vertiia, a hydrogen-powered vertical takeoff and...
BellaSeno’s 3D Printed Breast Implants Keep Shape with 87% Fat Volume, Avoids Silicone Risks
At a medical conference in Austin this week, a new kind of breast implant took center stage. It is not made from silicone but from a 3D printed, fully resorbable...