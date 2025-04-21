AMR Software
3DPOD: Dieter Schwarze, Nikon SLM Solutions

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness

Dieter Schwarze is a true 3D printing icon. Here we get the twisting, arduous tale of Dieter’s journey into additive. Starting with inkjet, SLA and lots of other technologies, Dieter´s path was filled with telenovela-like plot twists. The Nikon SLM Solutions story is an important element of his tale, but the entire saga is much more complex. With a lot of candor, he talks about getting started, growing a business, selling to Nikon, and more. We get a real entrepreneurial vision here. Nothing has been straightforward in Dieter’s journey, and there is so much to learn. This is a must-listen for those who wish to be entrepreneurs or are already.

