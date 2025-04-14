3DPOD: One Million Part 3D Printing Orders and More with Spencer Loveless, Merit3D

Spencer Loveless’ story is a compelling one. It’s a tale of a family business starting from nowhere and becoming successful. Then subsequently, it is a tale of manufacturing in the USA against all odds. This is a very topical story, but it is also a crucial story for 3D printing. His firm Merit3D uses a technology that most have only seen at trade shows, Photocentric. Furthermore, he’s not running a traditional service bureau. Spencer wants to do to true manufacturing, bridge manufacturing, and production in the hundreds of thousands of parts. Now, of course we’ve heard that vision before. The difference here is that Spencer and his team are producing millions of cost-effective parts in the US. And we’re not talking about high end rocket nozzles or turbo machinery, but regular things, such as stud finders, hangers for epoxy tubes, and much more. Spencer is showing us all how we could scale up to real production.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
How Farsoon’s Metal 3D Printing Brought a 100-Year-Old Motorcycle Back to Life
Visitors at this year’s RAPID + TCT event in Detroit got to see an unexpected showstopper at Farsoon’s booth: a beautifully restored, vintage-inspired motorcycle known as the Pennsylvania 8. Nestled...
Custom Car Parts, Flame Retardant Material, & More HP Innovations at RAPID
HP had a very busy week at RAPID+TCT, announcing several of its latest collaborations and innovations in polymer and metal 3D printing. Its new solutions are meant to scale production,...
RAPID Roundup: Software, Partnerships, Metal & Resin 3D Printing
This week, RAPID + TCT, the largest additive manufacturing trade show in North America, returned to Detroit, Michigan. As always, many AM companies take advantage of the opportunity by announcing...
RAPID 2025: Axtra3D Adds Additive Plus as Reseller, Launches Silicone Material
Axtra3D, the Charlotte-based OEM of additive manufacturing (AM) systems leveraging the company’s proprietary Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology, has announced that Additive Plus, a Los Angeles-based AM service and AM hardware...