3DPOD: One Million Part 3D Printing Orders and More with Spencer Loveless, Merit3D

April 14, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Spencer Loveless’ story is a compelling one. It’s a tale of a family business starting from nowhere and becoming successful. Then subsequently, it is a tale of manufacturing in the USA against all odds. This is a very topical story, but it is also a crucial story for 3D printing. His firm Merit3D uses a technology that most have only seen at trade shows, Photocentric. Furthermore, he’s not running a traditional service bureau. Spencer wants to do to true manufacturing, bridge manufacturing, and production in the hundreds of thousands of parts. Now, of course we’ve heard that vision before. The difference here is that Spencer and his team are producing millions of cost-effective parts in the US. And we’re not talking about high end rocket nozzles or turbo machinery, but regular things, such as stud finders, hangers for epoxy tubes, and much more. Spencer is showing us all how we could scale up to real production.

