restor3d Raises $38M to Expand 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants

Backed by $38 million in new funding, restor3d is pushing ahead with the launch of four personalized implant lines, set to roll out in 2025 and 2026. This latest venture round is aimed at accelerating commercialization and expanding access to the company’s 3D printed, patient-specific orthopedic solutions.

“From the beginning, our mission at restor3d has been to transform orthopedic care through personalized, data-driven solutions,” said Kurt Jacobus, CEO and Co-Founder of restor3d, based in North Carolina. “By leveraging advanced 3D printing and AI-driven design, we are restoring mobility and improving lives—whether it’s helping patients return to work, get back on the golf course, or simply walk without pain. This approach has allowed us to expand market share efficiently, rapidly enter new segments, and drive strong year-over-year growth. This funding allows us to further scale our technology, expand access to truly personalized care, and continue setting new standards in orthopedic treatment. We are redefining what’s possible in orthopedics to better serve our surgeons and patients.”

Founded in 2017, restor3d leverages 3D printing and AI-driven design to create implants tailored to individual patient anatomies. The company uses Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) and metal powder—specifically medical-grade titanium (Ti6Al4V ELI) or cobalt-chrome alloys— to produce implants. In addition, restor3d operates polymer 3D printers to produce surgical instruments and guides. It also maintains a fleet of over 25 Formlabs 3D printers, which create single-use instruments tailored to individual patients. ​

This approach helps surgeons be more precise, leads to better results for patients, and makes procedures more efficient. The company’s proprietary technologies, including TIDAL Technology, which helps bone grow into the surface of the implant, make it a leader in personalized orthopedic care.

Thanks to the newly secured funds, restor3d is preparing to launch four fully 3D printed orthopedic systems to expand access to personalized care. restor3d says each system is designed to replace an entire joint, offering a customized fit that improves surgical precision and patient outcomes. The lineup includes the Veritas Reverse Total Shoulder System, designed to make surgery easier with just one tray of tools and a baseplate customized for each patient to improve shoulder movement and help the implant stay securely in place. This system is currently awaiting U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approval.

Also on the way is the iTotal Identity 3DP Porous Cementless Total Knee, the first fully cementless knee implant tailored to each patient. It is designed to fit better and align more precisely, helping surgeons avoid guesswork during the procedure. The system recently received FDA clearance. The Kinos Modular Stem Total Ankle System was cleared by the FDA late last year and gives surgeons more flexibility by allowing the procedure to be done through the front of the ankle. It’s also built to offer a more personalized fit for each patient.

Finally, the Velora 3DP Porous Acetabular System is described as a next-generation hip implant designed to enhance long-term stability and encourage bone growth into the implant—a process known as osseointegration. This system incorporates restor3d’s proprietary TIDAL Technology, which features a unique porous structure to promote better integration with the patient’s bone. This product is still waiting for FDA 510(k) approval. ​

Led by boutique alternative asset management firm Summers Value Partners, this $38 million infusion brings restor3d’s total funding to roughly $192 million since its inception. Previous funding rounds include $70 million raised in 2024, including a $55 million Series A round and $15 million in debt financing led by Trinity Capital. According to restor3d, it is rapidly approaching positive operating cash flow, “positioning the company to continue reinvesting in innovation and expansion while maintaining financial stability.”

restor3d’s progress points to the transformative potential of 3D printing in healthcare. By helping produce patient-specific implants, the company boosts the personalization of orthopedic care, reduces surgical complexities, and improves recovery times. These developments contribute immensely to the broader 3D printing ecosystem, demonstrating the technology’s ability to revolutionize medical treatments and patient outcomes.​

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.