Don’t Miss the Big Finale: Why AMS’ CEO Panel is a Must-Stay Event

When it comes to the annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit in New York, attendees are treated to plenty of panels, presentations, and insights over three packed days. From innovations to deep dives into niche markets, AMS is where the future of additive manufacturing (AM) unfolds.

As we look forward to AMS 2025, there’s one event that often slips under the radar of attendees eager to head home after two packed days: the CEO Roundtable on Day 3. This year’s roundtable will feature industry leaders Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys; Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, CEO of Materialise; Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems; and Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension, and will be moderated by Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Here’s why sticking around for this final panel is an essential part of your AMS experience:

The Power of the Last Word

After two full days of learning from experts and networking with peers, the event’s last panel brings the heads of 3D printing’s biggest companies together on stage. The CEOs behind the industry’s top firms are not just talking strategy, they are diving into the challenges and opportunities that shape the sector’s future. They’ll share where the industry is heading, the risks they’re navigating, and the opportunities.

If the last AMS events taught us anything, it’s that the CEOs on these panels consistently bring honest perspectives on where AM is heading. At last year’s event, Zeif, Sam O’Leary of Nikon SLM Solutions, Brad Krueger of Velo3D, and Ric Fulop of Desktop Metal (now part of the Nano Dimension conglomerate) delivered great key points on everything from profitability struggles to geopolitical tensions. Their conversation pointed to the critical need for scaling production and navigating the ever-shifting manufacturing landscape.

Instead of corporate speeches, this feels more like an open, honest discussion where visitors hear about the trends shaping the sector. Whether it’s mergers, acquisitions, or navigating the complexities of global markets, these are conversations you won’t want to miss.

Looking back at AMS 2023, CEOs like Glynn Fletcher of EOS North America and Stratasys President Richard Garrity expressed excitement and frustration about the past decade of AM progress while also touching on future opportunities for expansion, materials innovation, and commercialization. For example, Fletcher’s statement that the industry has moved “from wow to now” captured the need for the sector to focus on execution and delivering cost-effective solutions, a challenge that the industry continues to face.

Your Chance to Join the Conversation

The magic of the CEO Roundtable isn’t just in listening but in the chance to participate. AMS allows attendees to ask CEOs direct questions. If you’re wondering about your business, supply chains, or how AI will impact 3D printing? This is a unique chance to get answers from people who have been looking into these topics for some time, making them a valuable resource for insights and guidance.

For example, at AMS 2024, the panelists debated whether proprietary software gives companies a competitive edge or if an open architecture approach would drive more collaboration and innovation. And at AMS 2023, there was plenty of talk about the challenges of scaling production and improving material availability to unlock more applications for 3D printing.

By Day 3, you’ve likely made great connections, but the CEO Roundtable provides an additional opportunity to strengthen those relationships while gaining knowledge from the top leaders in the field. It’s a once-a-year opportunity to be part of the conversation and take away feedback that could help guide your next move, whether you’re a startup, investor, or experienced professional.

Why Day 3 is a Hidden Gem

Day 3 tends to have a calmer pace compared to the previous days, but it’s still packed with sessions beyond the CEO Roundtable. The 8th. annual AMS 2025 event, running from February 4 through the 6, will begin its third day with a talk on The Power of Investment: Accelerating AM with Private Equity. From there, the next session will focus on services, with topics like Digital Inventory Services and discussions on decentralized, intelligent manufacturing.

Next, Automation will take center stage, with Materialise’s de Vet-Veithen leading the discussion, followed by panels on industrial-scale automation and robotic 3D printing. The day will also include a session on Market Forecasts, providing essential data and projections for the industry’s future. It will all culminate with the CEO Roundtable wrapping up around 3:30 PM. And no need to rush off just yet! Visitors can stay for the Happy Hour Farewell, a perfect way to end the event before heading home.

If you’re considering an early flight, the CEO panel might just convince you to stay a little longer. After all, the lessons from previous years have shown that these panels are a great place for open dialogue. With industry leaders focused on turning ideas into real, profitable solutions, this final panel will give you insights to stay informed.

So, if you’ve been planning to attend AMS 2025 but were thinking about skipping the last day, think again. With past panels featuring expertise from CEOs, this roundtable alone is a great last chance to gather key takeaways that could open up new partnerships or inspire your next big idea. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the event and make the most of AMS 2025.

