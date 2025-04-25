Luxury Residential Resort Community in Texas to Feature 5 ICON 3D Printed Homes

We’ve seen a lot of 3D printed houses over the years, but a new luxury residential resort coming to Texas promises to have the fanciest ones yet! The Canyon Club community will be built on 60 waterfront acres along the shores of Lake Travis in the central part of the state. 25 homes will be built there—20 traditional homes, and five 3D printed vacation properties. The others will be 3D printed vacation properties, with unique architecture inspired by the native landscape. As the community will be about 40 miles from Austin, it should come as no surprise that additive construction (AC) leader ICON is bringing its expertise to the project.

ICON is a pioneer of large-format, robotic construction 3D printing, working to set new standards for delivering reliable housing and increasing both the speed and the quality of AC. At SXSW 2024, the company unveiled its robotic Phoenix printer for multi-story construction, a new low-carbon building material, an AI architect for home design and construction, and a digital catalog for residential architecture called CODEX.

The Canyon Club will have a debut collection of five of ICON’s high-performance, energy-efficient 3D printed homes. ICON says that each of these 3,400 square foot, four-bedroom vacation homes will be sustainably built, with natural-looking architecture that reflects the canyons surrounding the community. But what’s most interesting here is a first of its kind investment opportunity for fractional ownership of these 3D printed homes. Buyers can have shared ownership of 1/8 of the property, which comes with year-round membership benefits, six weeks of annual usage, and the potential to trade weeks, or generate income through a Vacation Rental Program with Inspirato, Book-Above, and ThirdHome.

“The debut of ICON homes at The Canyon Club represents a reimagined way homes are built, owned and experienced. By combining advanced construction technologies with a fractional ownership model, we’re making it possible for more people to invest in and enjoy high-performing, sustainable homes in an entirely new way,” explained Jared Kuhn, Vice President of Real Estate Development & Sales.

The Canyon Club is a project by private investment group Prasso Ventures, and will feature 2,000 feet of private lakefront access, a private beach and boat slips, concierge services, a fitness center, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, an infinity-edge pool, year-round programming, and much more, including a luxury 3D printed spa. Each one of the 25 lots in the resort community will have beautiful views of either the waterfront or the canyons.

The price for the traditionally built five and six-bedroom homes in the community will start at $2.6 million, while the smaller, 3D printed houses by ICON will begin in the low $400,000s per 1/8 fractional ownership share; visit the resort website to learn more or put down a deposit. Plus, the first seven buyers will get even more perks, such as a furnishings credit, waived club initiation fees and dues for five years, and hospitality memberships to nearby restaurants and vineyards. Construction of The Canyon Club’s resort amenities is slated to begin this fall.

Like it or not, it seems that AC is here to stay. The technology is becoming more and more mainstream, as it’s now being used to build everything from train stations, Starbucks shops, and Walmart extensions to social housing, Army barracks, and even energy infrastructure. But, as Executive Editor Joris Peels recently wrote, all of these construction projects “are experiments meant to validate the technology in the field.” So it will take a few years to see how well the vacation resort experiment goes, and if we can expect more luxury residences in the future.

Images courtesy of ICON

