3DPOD 248: AM in the Marines and Advanced Technologies with Howie Marotto, EWI

I really loved this episode of the 3DPOD with Howie Marotto, Additive Manufacturing Business Director at EWI. A Marine with deep logistics experience gets to tell us how viable 3D printing actually is for the military. If we look at the frontlines, the forward operating base, or large overseas bases—where will we 3D print what? Which technologies and machines will be used, and how will the U.S. ensure it has the best machines? Given his significant experience in setting up and supplying some of the largest bases in the world, overseeing aircraft maintenance supply, and implementing new logistics systems, Howie offers unique insight into the need for and realism of 3D printing in military logistics.

