Filtration System, AI-Driven Software, Photogrammetry, & More at Formnext 2025

Europe’s premier AM industry trade show, Formnext, began today in Frankfurt, Germany. From 3D printers to post-processing and more, we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a single announcement from the show floor! Today’s Formnext 2025 roundup is mainly focused on the latest software news.

Renishaw Showcasing LIBERTAS Software & Filtration System

Precision engineering and AM company Renishaw is showcasing high-productivity additive manufacturing (AM) workflows at Formnext, which work well with microturbines for propulsion and energy generation. First, its new LIBERTAS software helps with two major issues in metal AM: the need for supports, and poor downskin surface finish. Supports are helpful for managing heat and distortion, but they make print jobs longer, increase material use, and need expensive post-processing. Renishaw says that LIBERTAS dynamically adjusts the laser scan parameters over different sections of a part, so you can print more complex geometries without having to use supports, and get smoother downskin surfaces as well. The company will also be showing its new long-life filtration system, which was purpose-built for its RenAM 500 series of metal printers and designed for safe removal of condensate and particulate by-products. It’s said to reliably deliver continuous gas-flow filtration for uninterrupted production over multiple months, which reduces labor and disposal costs and maximizes machine uptime. Renishaw will also feature advanced microturbines from Alloyed spinoff Argive, to illustrate how AM can be used for high-performance propulsion applications.

“Visitors will see a complete production cell featuring a Renishaw RenAM 500 Ultra system with TEMPUS™ technology, a Chiron Micro 5XL and Renishaw’s new Equator-X™ dual-method gauging system, providing an end-to-end process flow: printing, milling and inspection. On this cell, there will be a nozzle guided vane (NVG), enabled by LIBERTAS, the Chiron machining critical features, and the Equator-X system performing part inspection,” explained Chris Dimery, Additive Manufacturing EMEA Business Manager at Renishaw. “This illustrates a practical workflow that builds upon Renishaw’s advance manufacturing knowledge, showing users what is possible when you work with the right partner.”

You can visit Renishaw at Booth C11, Hall 11.0, at Formnext this week.

Interspectral Introducing New AM Explorer Suite

Swedish software firm Interspectral, which specializes in 3D digitization, 3D visualization, and advanced data fusion, is launching a new version of its proven AM Explorer suite. Last fall, when the company received new venture funding, it shared its strategy for using the capital, which included upgrading the suite. The smart, modular AM Explorer product line, created for quality assurance and process monitoring in metal AM, will enable manufacturers to decrease defects and rework, speed up part qualification, and get repeatable quality. Interspectral is introducing four specialized AM Explorer products: QUALIFY, for post-build visualization and data fusion for quicker analysis and validation; DETECT, which offers AI-powered anomaly detection; MONITOR, using live dashboards and automated build reports to achieve real-time, in-situ monitoring; and ENTERPRISE, fleet-wide intelligence that connects machines, data sources, and sites into one ecosystem. In an earlier interview with Interspectral CEO Isabelle Hachette, she told Executive Editor Joris Peels that customers choose their product because they “always put the customer in focus and work to tackle their specific problem.”

“We offer efficient integration for quality assurance and process monitoring across virtually all systems and data sources in the market. We also have a tailored onboarding program to ensure optimal use of the software in each unique workflow while our efficient big data management helps organizations handle vast amounts of information without bottlenecks.”

Visit Interspectral at Booth B38, Hall 11.1, to see the updated AM Explorer line for yourself.

Caracol Presenting Updated Eidos Manufacturing Software Suite

AI-driven software is definitely the name of the game these days, and that’s just one of the things that Caracol is presenting at Formnext this week. The robotic large-format AM company has grown significantly this year—raising $40 million in Series B, acquiring Weber’s AM assets, and expanding its robotic LFAM production to the U.S. It’s now taking things a step further with the latest version of Eidos Manufacturing Software Suite, developed in collaboration with top AI and software companies for the company’s industrial robotic platforms. Eidos has integrated new manufacturing process, advanced sensing, and AI for smarter, more autonomous and high-performance production. Eidos is the backbone of the company’s connected manufacturing ecosystem, and Eidos Builder combines Caracol’s advanced slicing, simulation, and AM capabilities with additional processes, like scanning and milling. Plus, the suite’s IoT and control brain, Eidos Nexus, is now powered with AI Control, with new features that can introduce learning, sensing, and smart control.

Formnext attendees will be able to experience the Eidos software experience for themselves, as well as see the company’s Heron AM and Vipra AM robotic platforms and handle real-world parts for advanced applications in energy, aerospace, architecture, transportation, and marine, made by global companies like Alstom, CPC Group, and more. Additionally, Caracol will also be presenting a major milestone at the trade show this week: the world’s first 3D printed catamaran, a double-hulled vessel created with its Heron AM platform on V2 Boats over a continuous 120-hour build. This achievement shows the reliability and scalability of robotic LFAM for full-scale, end-use composite structures in marine applications, a sector that continues to grow.

Visit Caracol at Booth C101, Hall 12.1 to learn more.

Artec 3D Launches More Accessible Artec Studio Lite

Global 3D scanning leader Artec 3D is rebranding its existing Artec Studio software to Artec Studio Pro, and launching a new, more accessible version called Artec Studio Lite. The original data capture and processing software is a benchmark for professional 3D scanning, with its set of processing, editing, reverse engineering, and quality inspection tools. Inherited by Artec Studio Lite, these tools will now be available to a wider audience, which could open new possibilities for educators, small businesses, makers, and more. This software is a low-cost subscription offering, and works exclusively with AI-powered photogrammetry. It will have the main capabilities of Artec Studio Pro, but with a more simplified workflow and in a streamlined, affordable package, so more people can turn their 3D data into high-quality 3D models. Artec Studio Lite uses AI-driven algorithms to reconstruct fine details with excellent fidelity and geometric accuracy. Features include multi-camera support, automated workflows, sharp image prioritization, and built-in scale bars.

“With AI Photogrammetry, we’ve rolled out a game-changing feature for creating exceptionally lifelike 3D models. Now, with Artec Studio Lite we’re taking this technology even further and making it accessible to a wider audience. We’re also very excited to see what makers and engineers across industries can do with our all-in-one, reimagined solution, Artec Studio Pro,” said Art Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “As our slogan says, ‘The power is in the software.’ Artec Studio Lite is a self-sufficient, powerful solution for anyone who needs accurate digital twins. Whether for science, education, heritage preservation, forensics, CGI, or e-commerce, all you need is a camera, smartphone, drone, or even a microscope, together with Artec Studio Lite, to create ultra-realistic 3D models.”

Visit Artec 3D’s Booth E09, Hall 12.1, to see Artec Studio Lite for yourself. Attendees can try it out, and have the chance to win a free license. The software is available for purchase starting today, with flexible subscription options.

