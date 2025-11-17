Post-Processing at Formnext 2025: Unpacking, Depowdering, Resin Removal, & More

This week, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry will travel en masse to Frankfurt, Germany, to attend Europe’s premier AM industry trade show, Formnext. There already have been, and will be plenty more, new product and partnership announcements scheduled to come out, and our team—both on the ground at the event and back home—will make sure that you’re up to date on all of them. For now, we’re starting with what’s new in post-processing, which has long been referred to as the “dirty little secret” of the AM industry.

Beta Testers Impressed by AM Solutions F1 and D1 Systems

In 2023, industrial 3D printing leader EOS and AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology partnered up to improve the SLS 3D printing process chain. The first developments of their collaboration were on display at Formnext 2024: early versions of the F1 and D1, automated unpacking and powder handling systems developed for the EOS P3 NEXT polymer 3D printer. These have since been deployed at select beta testers, and now we’re learning that the results are very positive. German company Formrise needed a good powder preparation solution, and found it in the new F1. Users need to refresh used powder after every print with 30-50% new powder, and if they fail to do so, it can result in parts breaking, machine downtime, deviations in color, and more. The F1 combines powder sieving and mixing in a 2-in-1 unit, able to adjust the mixing ratio with high dosing accuracy and automating the process. AM Solutions says the system can automatically mix up to 45 kg of powder per hour, which increases throughput by over 30%, and by mixing it in smaller 1.5 kg batches, static charge and mixing time are both decreased. Formrise has connected the F1 to eight printers with different build volumes, and thanks to the automated system, production volumes have increased, without needing to bring in more personnel.

A Swiss medical company, which operates more than ten polymer 3D printers, put the D1 unpacking solution through its paces in the beta program, which has allowed it to automate the previously manual unpacking process. In fact, the company reports that the D1, with its “gentle part-handling concept,” has brought unpacking time for a full build job with high part density down by half. Plus, because the operator only has to load and unload the system, labor time has been reduced by up to 80%. Parts that are unpacked with the D1 are able to moved directly into other post-processing steps, like blasting, and the closed process majorly reduces dust exposure, which makes everything safer for the operators. It sounds like a fairly user-friendly machine, with an intuitive HMI guiding users through the process and a color-coded status list displaying the current processing stage. Finally, the company learned that the parts don’t need to be fully cooled before the automated unpacking process begins, which can save a lot of time. AM Solutions says that both beta testers were so pleased with the results that they’ve permanently integrated the systems. The new F1 and D1 are a big step towards serial production-ready, fully automated SLS production. You can learn more at the AM Solutions Booth E41, Hall 11.1.

Solukon’s Special 10th Anniversary Machine & More

Bavaria-based depowdering expert Solukon is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and plans on bringing the celebration to Formnext this week. First, the company will present a special version of its anniversary machine, the SFM-AT800-S, first launched when Solukon was founded back in 2015. This exclusive edition of what the company calls “the world’s first depowdering system” will be presented together with technology partners Yaskawa and Grenzebach. It features automated part transport and depowdering, combined with robotic finishing for increased efficiency. Solukon will also be displaying its best-selling SFM-AT350-E depowdering system, which features an adapted arm design to manage parts that weight up to 100 kg, and the build plates of the Nikon SLM 500 and EOS M 400 printers. Plus, the E-version of the system is great for parts with delicate geometries, as it offers ultrasonic excitation for gentle and silent depowdering.

If you want to help Solukon celebrate its 10th anniversary in style, make sure to stop by Booth D71, Hall 12.0 at Formnext. Take a photo with the team in a special anniversary frame, and give your permission for the picture to be shared in LinkedIn posts during and after the event. If you’re one of the first 50 booth visitors to do so, you’ll receive an exclusive anniversary package to take home with you! Only 50 packages are available, so Solukon should be one of your first stops on the trade show floor tomorrow.

DyeMansion Presents New Innovations to Reduce Post-Processing Costs

DyeMansion, which recently acquired ASM, is showing a strong portfolio at Formnext. This includes six new innovations, under the theme “More DyeMansion, More Efficient,” with a focus on lowering post-processing costs for users while still offering high quality. First, ASM’s entry-level VX1 vapor smoothing system, now part of DyeMansion’s offerings, is said to have the largest process chamber in its class, as well as a plug-and-play concept and low costs per run. When paired with the DM60 Reservoir, the new L-RR (Refresh) Cartridge makes industrial coloring more accessible by lowering costs, cycle time, and both fresh- and wastewater. With no extra equipment required, the Powerfuse S Loading Guide reduces the footprint of the Manual by 25%, and its larger Basket Max offers 20% more volume per run, plus processing of bigger parts without extra operational costs. The PowerShot X, launched at last year’s Formnext, is now IoT compatible, so users can remotely track important data like program status and machine run times. Finally, the company is introducing the DyeMansion Campus, an online training platform with self-service resources that supports operational excellence.

“The future belongs to those who create value, not just features,” said Felix Ewald, CEO & Co-Founder of DyeMansion. “Our focus is on innovations that push additive manufacturing toward greater scalability, competitiveness, and sustainability.”

You can learn more at DyeMansion’s Booth C31, Hall 12.1.

PostProcess Technologies Announces Launch of DEMI X 5000 for Resin Removal

Finally, PostProcess Technologies is introducing the DEMI X 5000, a next-generation, automated resin removal solution for improved safety, sustainability, and productivity. It was designed to meet customer demands for efficiently processing large-scale 3D printed SLA parts, and the company says the system is able to do so in ten minutes or less. The new DEMI X 5000 uses PostProcess’s proprietary non-flammable chemistry for resin removal, which it says can offer 75% lower waste disposal costs than most IPA-based cleaning processes. With an automated lift system and enclosed process envelope, the system is safer for human operators, and enables easier scaling of operations. The DEMI X 5000 can also store recipes, and offers customization and repeatability, thanks to the AUTOMAT3D digital platform. Additional features and enhancements include an updated design and smaller footprint; adjustable tilt mechanism for better detergent flow on downward-facing surfaces; better process sealing for a cleaner environment; easier loading with adjustable arms and spring-loaded claws; and dual agitation flow for better material removal in concave geometries.

“With the DEMI X 5000, we’ve taken everything our customers love about the DEMI 4100 automated resin removal solution and elevated it. From faster cycle times and improved detergent flow to enhanced ergonomics and safety, this system enables manufacturers to achieve higher throughput and greater consistency while improving the safety and sustainability of their production facility,” said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies.

Visit PostProcess Technologies at Booth B41, Hall 11.0 to learn more.

