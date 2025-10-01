Caracol Acquires Weber’s 3D Printing Assets

Italian large-format 3D printing specialist Caracol has acquired the additive manufacturing assets of Germany’s Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH, a long-standing leader in extrusion technology.

The deal includes Weber’s intellectual property (IP) and robotic machine configurations, which Caracol will integrate into its own portfolio. The goal, according to Caracol, is to create the most comprehensive large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) ecosystem on the market and to strengthen its presence in Europe’s DACH region (which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Building on Heritage

Founded more than 100 years ago, Weber is well known for its extrusion expertise. The German mechanical engineering firm produces extrusion machinery and systems, including extruders, extrusion lines, screws, and gearboxes. It is also active in metal and wood processing machines like grinders and sanding equipment, as well as automation solutions. On the additive side, Weber’s division has spent recent years developing extrusion-based 3D printing and robotic LFAM systems, technology that now passes into Caracol’s hands.

The extrusion technology that Caracol inherits is already used in a wide range of industries. Weber develops and builds extruders, full extrusion systems, and machinery used in technical profile production, pipe extrusion, pelletizing, film and sheet production, and compounding. Its equipment is engineered in Germany and supports applications in plastics processing, window profiles, and energy systems. The company also offers digital line control software (NEXXT365) and interfaces (OPC-UA) to integrate extrusion operations with automated systems.

By acquiring Weber’s extrusion and machine assets, Caracol gains a strong foundation in industrial engineering and control systems, not just additive hardware, which should help it build more reliable, capable 3D printing systems and strengthen its position in European manufacturing.

“This agreement combines heritage with innovation, by two companies united by shared values: progressiveness, engineering excellence, and a customer-centric mindset,” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and co-founder of Caracol. “It allows us to strengthen the technological roadmap of two best-in-class technologies, ensuring each can best fit specific customer’s industrial needs. On the one hand, Caracol’s expertise of the full turnkey technological ecosystem, process, and deep vertical application know-how. On the other, Weber’s core expertise on extrusion and machinery manufacturing.”

De Stefano added that Caracol’s Heron platforms will now offer a broader range of customizations and configurations, including options like Siemens controls and ABB robots, giving clients more flexibility when automating large-scale production.

Support for Weber’s Customers

Customers already using Weber’s additive systems will continue to receive support, now through Caracol’s service network spanning over 55 countries. Caracol says the transition will ensure continuity while also opening access to a larger ecosystem of solutions.

Weber’s leadership called the deal a strategic choice after evaluating several offers from companies in the 3D printing sector.

“Our choice was based on the fact that they are a leader in the large format AM market, which has built a global network of support, have know-how on key applications and industry verticals, and have a value proposition that is complementary with ours,” noted Dr. Markus Weber and Ludwig Weber, Managing Directors of Hans Weber. “This is why we believe they are the best company to continue guiding our customers in the implementation of LFAM tech and continue the legacy we started.”

A Larger European Strategy

The acquisition is part of Caracol’s broader expansion in Europe, following the September opening of its U.S. headquarters and production center in Austin, Texas. The company also has operations in Dubai and runs what it calls “the largest LFAM production center in Europe.”

Caracol’s technology combines robotic arms with a patented extrusion head and custom software, allowing for the production of large-scale composite and polymer parts for aerospace, marine, energy, and architecture. More recently, it launched Vipra AM, a system designed for large-scale metal applications.

By acquiring Weber’s additive assets, Caracol says it can better serve European industry players that need resilient and localized production, a demand that is growing amid global supply chain uncertainty.

