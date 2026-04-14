HP Continues to Lower Barriers to Adoption with Compact MJF 1200 & Other RAPID + TCT Announcements

This week at RAPID+TCT in Boston, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions is celebrating ten years in the AM market. The company launched its Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology in Barcelona back in 2016, and officially unveiled the solution at RAPID that same year; it’s come a long way since then. As such, the company is sharing a veritable smorgasbord of product announcements at RAPID 2026.

“As we mark a decade of innovation in additive manufacturing, these latest advancements across our portfolio reflect HP’s focus on bringing industrial-grade capabilities closer to where ideas take place. By lowering cost per part and simplifying workflows, we are making it easier for customers to adopt additive manufacturing and scale it across new applications,” said Alex Moñino, SVP and GM, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, in a press release.

I was invited to HP’s 10th anniversary celebration after the first day of RAPID, held at a cool seafood restaurant near the convention center. The drinks were freely flowing, appetizers and cake were passed, and all attendees gathered to hear remarks from HP executives, as well as a panel of leaders from some of the company’s best partners and customers.

HP’s New Multi Jet Fusion 1200

Before the news was made public, those of us at the anniversary party also got to hear a little about HP’s latest innovation, which the company officially unveiled live at RAPID just this morning: the new Multi Jet Fusion 1200 3D printer. The idea is to expand access to industrial MJF by packaging the technology into a more compact, affordable system. Priced below $60,000, it significantly lowers the barrier to entry for industrial polymer printing.

“As you know, MJF is the production standard for polymers, and what we’ve done is take that DNA and bring it into a form factor that will fit everywhere. So welcome to the future, to the next chapter of MJF,” said Moñino as he introduced the system.

The MJF 1200 features a 12-liter build volume, with prints completed in under 12 hours, and a guided workflow that makes it easy to use daily. Speaking of ease of use, the printer also offers automated processes for build preparation, material mixing, and unpacking parts, with Moñino emphasizing that “we automated a number of key steps to make sure it’s as easy and clean and efficient as possible,” which reduces manual operations and enables organizations to easily integrate the system into their facilities.

HP makes it a point to check in with users before making big ecosystem changes. Anima Design was an Alpha tester for the MJF 1200, and Manufacturing and Prototyping Manager Yoel Cruz said that it was “rewarding to see our feedback reflected in the final printer.”

Beta tester LualdiLabs is in the medical industry, and works to “enable a new model of care where advanced manufacturing capabilities are integrated closer to the point of treatment,” explained CEO Redouane Selmoune. With HP’s new compact system, multiple sectors, including healthcare, should find it easier to access industrial AM.

The same core technology that powers all HP systems will also drive the compact MJF 1200, with Moñino noting that it is “the same technology that runs our high-end printing solutions, so you can expect the same industrial-quality parts,” giving companies a way to print strong, functional polymer parts in-house for a variety of real-world applications. Additionally, as part of the CO-AM Ecosystem, each MJF 1200 3D printer will come with dedicated Magics Print for HP build preparation software, powered by Materialise. The full solution will be available starting in early 2027.

New Innovations for the HP Jet Fusion 5600

The MJF 1200 isn’t the only new development HP is launching to help lower the barriers to AM adoption. The company is also introducing a High Productivity print mode for the Jet Fusion 5600 series, which it says can improve printer output by 20%. This mode supports HP 3D High Reusability PA12 Glass Beads, so users can fabricate stiff, dimensionally stable parts at a lower cost.

HP is also introducing MJF Dual Tone technology to the Jet Fusion 5600 series. Thanks to HP’s “unique agent capabilities,” this enables printing in both white and grey color tones, so users can produce special part features like labels, markings, QR codes, and textures. The Jet Fusion 5600 will be the first HP system to offer Dual Tune technology as a built-in capability.

New Materials & Powder Handling for Metal Jet

HP is also announcing new capabilities for its Metal Jet platform, first with a new solution to make powder handling safer and simpler. The company announced a collaboration with Volkmann GmbH, a German metal powder handling specialist, to introduce the vPort as an entry-level option for the HP Metal Jet S100. This is a contained powder management system that uses Volkmann’s technology to offer semi-automated part depowdering, cleaning, powder recovery, and refilling. This system will be available from Volkmann in Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

First, by developing and qualifying new materials for high-growth sectors like tooling, energy, and aerospace. The new material offerings for HP’s Metal Jet include copper for high conductivity applications, like electrification and thermal management; tungsten carbide-cobalt (WC-Co) for tooling applications; and nickel-based superalloys, such as M247LC, for high-temperature aerospace parts.

General Availability of HP IF 600 HT in the U.S. & Canada

Speaking of high-temperature 3D printing, HP also announced the general availability of its Industrial Filament 3D Printer 600 High Temperature (HP IF 600HT) in the U.S. and Canada. Even better, the first one has already been sold and successfully installed at Haelvoet, a Belgian healthcare furniture brand.

“The printer enables us to create high‑quality prototypes and small production series that elevate the finish and ergonomics of our products,” said David Vannieuwenhuyse, Head of R&D at Haelvoet. “By shortening our design–test–iterate cycles, we significantly reduce our time‑to‑market.”

This system was first launched at Formnext 2025, and I got to witness its North American debut at last month’s AMUG 2026. While its name doesn’t quite roll right off the tongue, the HP IF 600HT offers flexibility to manufacturers—not only does it support high-temperature materials like PEEK, ASA, and glass-filled polymers, but it’s also an open materials platform. So you can use the company’s pre-loaded material profiles, or work with HP AM’s global service network to create custom profiles for third-party materials.

All of these announcements demonstrate HP’s commitment to enabling additive adoption.

Images courtesy of the author unless otherwise noted.

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