Interspectral Secures Funding to Boost AI Quality Control in 3D Printing

1 hour by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessNorth America

Interspectral secured funding to supercharge its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven quality assurance technology, which helps manufacturers spot errors and improve the quality of metal 3D printed parts.

The Swedish company secured the investment, led by fellow Swedish firm Navigare Ventures, marking a crucial step as Interspectral scales its operations and brings 3D printing technologies to the global market. Back in 2019, Interspectral raised SEK5 million ($492,000) in a venture round, setting the stage for this larger push.

This new infusion of capital will also help Interspectral expand its research and development efforts, enhance its AI capabilities, and boost the adoption of its digital twin solutions, particularly in the field of metal additive manufacturing.

From left: Interspectral co-founder Thomas Rydell, Navigare Ventures’ Diana Henningsson and Salla Franzén, Interspectral Board Chairman Staffan Truvé, Interspectral board member Lars Svensson, and Interspectral CEO Isabelle Hachette. Image courtesy of Ristenstrand/Interspectral.

Interspectral has caught attention for its smart approach to quality control. It uses AI and digital twin technology to monitor production in real time. These digital twins, which are virtual copies of real systems, help manufacturers work more efficiently, catch mistakes early, and make sure their products meet high standards.

“We are delighted to partner with Interspectral as they continue to lead the way in AI-driven quality assurance and process monitoring for additive manufacturing,” said Salla Franzén, Investment Manager at Navigare Ventures. Franzén, who will now join Interspectral’s board of directors, highlighted the company’s strength in creating advanced visualization tools and AI algorithms capable of automatic error detection and efficient big data management: “Together, we can accelerate the adoption of digital twins and revolutionize manufacturing on a global scale.”

As the manufacturing industry embraces digital transformation, technologies like digital twins are becoming indispensable. Interspectral claims it is at the forefront of this revolution, offering solutions that enable manufacturers to review and detect defects in their products more efficiently than ever before.

Interspectral’s software uses advanced visualization and AI algorithms to automatically catch errors in 3D printed parts, helping manufacturers maintain quality and speed up production. This is crucial for companies wanting to fully embrace Industry 4.0, where digital technology drives the next phase of industrial production.

One of the biggest challenges in metal 3D printing is keeping the quality of each part consistent because the process can be so complex. From temperature control to layering materials precisely, even small mistakes can lead to defects. This is where Interspectral steps in. Its technology promises real-time monitoring and data analysis, letting manufacturers catch issues as they happen. This helps ensure every part meets the exact specifications.

AM Explorer demo showcasing an AI-powered recoating image analysis module developed specifically for EOS printers. Image courtesy of Interspectral.

The new investment could push Interspectral’s digital twin solutions into new markets around the world.

“This investment is a major endorsement of our vision and technology. It will allow us to make significant strides in enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and scalability of digital manufacturing,” noted Interspectral’s CEO, Isabelle Hachette. “The infusion of capital will allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI and digital twin technology, with the enormous potential for our solutions to redefine manufacturing excellence in metal additive manufacturing.”

In addition to expanding its reach, Interspectral also plans to use the investment to enhance its existing product offerings, including the AM Explorer, a tool that analyzes in-process monitoring data from 3D printers to detect defects. This tool, developed specifically for EOS printers, represents just one example of how Interspectral’s technology is already making a difference in the field.

