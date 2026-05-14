AMS 2027: The AM Industry’s Biggest Business Conversations Return to New York

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) is heading back to New York next February for what has become one of the industry’s most important business gatherings.

The 10th annual AMS conference (or AMS X) will return February 23-25, 2027, bringing together more than 100 executives, investors, analysts, startup founders, manufacturers, and industry stakeholders at a moment when the AM industry is trying to figure out what its next phase actually looks like.

Organized by Additive Manufacturing Research and 3DPrint.com, AMS has evolved into an event centered on business, investment, and manufacturing economics. And that feels especially important heading into 2027.

Over the last year, the industry has continued moving toward production-focused applications, particularly in aerospace, defense, healthcare, dental, electronics, and energy. Many companies spent 2026 focused on profitability, operational efficiency, supply chain resilience, qualification, and how to scale additive manufacturing. AMS 2026 reflected that, with discussions focused on consolidation across the sector, AI, defense, and the growing role of AM in industrial production.

One of the most discussed moments at AMS 2026 came from Stratays CEO Yoav Zeif, whose keynote focused on where AM is actually finding real traction. Zeif described an industry moving into “a more mature phase,” with desktop systems expanding adoption on one end and industrial applications opening new opportunities on the other. Now, Stratasys is returning as AMS X’s lead Diamond Sponsor, with Zeif once again scheduled to deliver the conference opening keynote.

Another major returning player is EOS, which is expanding its role at the conference compared to last year, moving from a Gold Sponsor at AMS 2026 to a Sapphire Sponsor for the 2027 event. The company will also deliver a keynote presentation. Meanwhile, HP returns as a Sapphire Sponsor after holding the same sponsorship tier last year.

Alongside Stratasys and EOS, current sponsors include Cantor Fitzgerald, The Barnes Global Advisors, AM Ventures, Lincoln Electric, MADDE, nPower Technologies, Continuum Powders, Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions, and American Elements, among others.

AMS says the 2027 edition will maintain the networking environment the conference is known for, while continuing to grow its executive-level speaker roster. What’s more, the early speaker list already points to a wide mix of topics, including aerospace, defense, construction, software, investment, materials, industrial production, and so much more.

Several early speaker names have already been announced, including Marie Langer, Max Lobovsky, Bill Haddad, Filip Geerts, Chaw Sing Ho, Bryan Dow, Johannes Gartner, and Brigitte de Vet-Veithen. The growing speaker lineup also includes names like Josef Prusa, Karsten Heuser, and Arno Held, alongside representatives from companies and organizations including Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, Collins Aerospace, Formlabs, and Ursa Major.

The conference is also leaning heavily into the investment side of additive manufacturing. Workshops and discussions are expected to cover fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, startup growth, and how investors are looking at AM companies in a market that has become much more cautious over the past two years.

The conference arrives at a time when parts of the additive manufacturing industry are moving in very different directions. Some companies are finding new opportunities in industrial production, defense, automation, and digital manufacturing, while others keep facing pressure from slower hardware sales and a tougher investment environment. Consolidation continued throughout 2026, and investors became more selective about where capital was flowing. At the same time, we have seen a growing interest in regional manufacturing and supply chain resilience, which has continued to create new openings for AM companies with proven industrial applications.

The current registration window will be open through June 25, 2026, before prices increase later this year. At the moment, conference passes start at $999, while onsite registration is expected to reach $2,199, making the current pricing window one of the lowest available before the event.

With the full program still to come, AMS X is already shaping up to be one of the additive manufacturing industry’s biggest business gatherings of 2027.

More information about registration, sponsorship opportunities, speakers, and the upcoming conference program can be found on the Additive Manufacturing Strategies website.

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