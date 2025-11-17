Additive Industries Launches MetalFab 420K

November 17, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMetal 3D Printing
HeyGears Black Friday

Share this Article

Additive Industries has launched the MetalFab 420K, a quad 1kW laser system. The machine is intended for aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive applications and comes with a 420 x 420 x 400mm build volume. Lasers are full field, and the company says that, “Optimised, highly homogenous and high velocity gas flow to ensure consistency and quality across the powder bed, enabling high laser power and scan speeds to be achieved without compromise,” while better oxygen and humidity management. The lasers have variable beams with diameters ranging from 100 to 500 μm, while all other parameters are open.

A super cool feature is that the machine can run up to eight jobs without the operator. This is a very mature and often-requested feature from many high-volume users. For weekend builds, short builds, and high volume production, you don’t want to have to have an operator there for every changeover. This is hugely wasteful in time. And also, it can be super inconvenient. Finding good people for night shifts and planning changeovers can also be challenging. This should really help with the ROI of the machine and should make it liked on the shop floor. I’m sure that if people are curious about this machine, then this will be the feature that draws them in for a call with Additive Industries. Laser calibration is automated, and there’s a permanent filter that also removes a major annoyance.

The system can also store three materials at once on multiple cores. That’s an interesting feature for some who may have a sometimes exigent but not always prevalent need for Inconel 718, for example, and may want to save time through this. I’d be curious to know how the switchover is and how automated that is. Have they eliminated the need to crawl over the whole machine with a vacuum cleaner fun altogether? Sieving is enclosed and automated, which is nice, especially for some of the more explodey powders.

Additive Industries CEO Mark Massey said,

“Our objective at Additive Industries is to develop manufacturing systems which provide market leading quality and productivity for manufacturers working with additive manufacturing technology – this is the philosophy which drove our development of the MetalFab 420K. Based on the feedback of our valuable global customer base we have built this new system from the proven DNA of our MetalFab product portfolio with a key focus on the needs of our demanding users in the space, aerospace, automotive and high-tech sectors who are looking to push productivity further in their manufacturing operations, where no compromise in quality is acceptable. The MetalFab 420K delivers this.”

Meanwhile, Manager Technology Niels Cruts said,

“Our R&D team has delivered a range of technical innovations implemented in the MetalFab 420K which, with its open architecture will allow our users to further push the limits of our technology to deliver even more challenging applications and reduced cost per part. The system has undergone an extensive development and testing period, including a beta program where it has been run in a demanding production environment with one of our key customers in the space sector, producing production parts.”

SWISSto12 uses MetalFabG2 metal 3D printers from Additive Industries to make RF components like this X GEO multibeam cluster. Image courtesy of SWISSto12.

Besides the eight build continuous build feature I really like that this printer was tested for six months with a space company before launch. That’s much better than many PowerPoint rendering launches we’ve seen lately. You can buy a 420K now, and delivery is expected in Q2 of 2026. The 420K is an important machine for Additive Industries. The previous MetalFab Flex system confused a lot of people. The company seems undersized when compared to SLM Nikon and EOS. Whilst its early vision has been more than proven right by market developments, the company itself seems a bit lost as to who it is for. SwissTo12 bought four systems last year. If it can keep finding stellar customers like those who are pioneering and, in fact, owning key applications, then a relatively small player could find pace and growth. Copper, copper on things that are brazed often, inductors, heat management applications, and space parts out of exotics and copper are in high demand. Good performance on that material, especially if they had less smoke and spatter than others, would be just the thing to vault Additive Industries ahead.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Post-Processing at Formnext 2025: Unpacking, Depowdering, Resin Removal, & More

Clecell Turns Stem Cells into 3D Printed Human Skin in the Lab

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingEuropeScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

2.5D Mouse Muscle Tissue Made on Vomit Comet

In space, manufacturing has always been an area with much speculation but little actual progress. The idea is simple: zero or reduced gravity environments may be a better place to...

November 7, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Tiny Bioprinter Could One Day Repair Vocal Cords During Surgery

A team of engineers and surgeons at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, has created the world’s smallest 3D bioprinter, and it could change how doctors repair damaged vocal cords. At...

October 29, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBioprintingBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMENAMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, October 25, 2025: Strategic Investment, Inner Ear Organoids, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start off with some business news, as Xact Metal announced continued double digit growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2025, and the...

October 25, 2025
3D PrintingBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

When Bioprinting Enters the Room: Wyss Institute’s Chris Chen Joins the National Academy of Medicine

Christopher Chen, one of the architects behind Harvard’s 3D Organ Engineering Initiative, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), a rare honor that points to just how...

October 24, 2025
Continuum Powders
IMTS
RAPID + TCT
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Wurth
HeyGears
Stratasys
HP Produce Locally
HP
Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
3D Systems
FacFox
AMR Software
AMR Dental
EOS
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides