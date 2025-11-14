TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing Rebrands as ATLIX and Brings New Machine to Formnext

TRUMPF’s Additive Manufacturing division is now called ATLIX. The now Italian company will exhibit in Hall 12.0, Stand D99, at Formnext, showcasing its new name, branding, and a new machine. Whereas initially it looked like TRUMPF was unceremoniously dumping its additive efforts, now the spun-out firm is forging ahead with a new machine.

ATLIX CEO Matthias Himmelsbach,

“ATLIX is born from a strong foundation and looks to the future with the same determination and vision that has guided our historic growth. We are committed to continue strengthening long-term relationships with our existing customers and to developing new ones.”

Head of Sales and Marketing Marino Ferrarese said,

“Our customers can rely on our proven products and services which they know and trust. We plan to expand our product portfolio and become more agile and responsive to better meet evolving customer needs. ATLIX will remain a solid and flexible partner, ready to concur tomorrow’s challenges.”

The company hopes to, in the future, carry “forward the values that have made the company a global benchmark in metal additive manufacturing — industrial-grade quality, productivity, reliability, and innovation.” The company will showcase the TruPrint 5000 at Formnext. This machine is meant to “manufacture large, complex parts with the highest quality, while also integrating advanced automation for high-speed serial production, and delivering significantly reduced cost-per-part.”

That indeed sounds promising. On the one hand, ATLIX will be a much more focused firm going forward. Lean, versatile, and able to respond to challenges, ATLIX is in with a shot. This is especially true since the lineup of machines that they do have is solid. The machines reportedly work well and are stable. That is a very good basis for continued growth. There will be a lot of questions around the firm’s finances and backers, however. Typically, a lot of TRUMPF customers chose TRUMPF additive because they trusted TRUMPF and liked the backing of a huge family-owned firm. They’re typically the people who get spooked by new ownership and a smaller firm size.

If the team manages to calm existing customers’ nerves, however, it could start to march into the future as a lighter, more agile entity. If we look at Nikon SLM and EOS, they are letting their eyes off the ball for anyone who is not trying to reach Mars. There is a lot of opportunity on the low end, offering an alternative to BLT and another TRUMPF spin-out, One Click Metal. The surest way to success would be for the firm to make a low-cost system and provide better application support and service than anyone else. Given its lineup and cost structure, the mid-market may seem more attractive. Here, firms are retreating as well. Industry-specific mid-sized LPBF systems with productivity gains are also a possible avenue to explore. An energy-company-specific system specialized in the materials, processes, and parts that these companies need. Make your system exactly to their needs and connect with them better than anyone else. Spreading itself over all applications, materials, and sectors may just mean that the firm will spread itself too thin.

Developing true differentiation, however, could lead to success. Moving away from the cookie-cutter approach towards a unique proposition is clearly the way forward. Perhaps making machines that can push out builds and work longer, specifically for copper, for example, could let them gain a foothold in heat exchangers and electronics. Further certifications in electronics, as well as specific improvements to the thermal and electrical conductivity of parts and wall thickness, could then lead to gains in the heat exchange and electronics markets, for example. Then, rather than focus on the same materials as everyone else, it will focus on all the coppers and related materials that make sense for users. If it had innovative ways of ensuring service or uptime, then this kind of approach might really work.

