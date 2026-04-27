LOOP 3D Reveals 3D Printer Designed for Industrial Uptime

LOOP 3D Additive Manufacturing has released the LOOP PRO X+ TURBO Gen2. This version has been improved to meet the needs of manufacturing clients. The printer is meant to be a production unit that can scale from single parts to higher volume print jobs. Upgrades have also been made specifically for CF- and GF-type materials. The printer is open but has optimized settings for the company’s own Dynamide material family. The LOOP 3D Cloud software works in the browser. The tool tracks builds and settings, you can remotely monitor prints and subdivide files and settings per project or client. The tool includes a remote access option for tech support.

The 500 x 350 x 500 mm printer is made from a milled aluminum chassis and comes with a flexible spring-based build platform with PEI (polyetherimide) build sheets. The printer has a modular architecture, and the idea is that it will be easier for users to replace components. One module consists of the controller board and motor drivers; another consists of all the UI (user interface) and communications. The two high-flow printheads are swappable, and it comes with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) and carbon filters. A unique feature is automated sliding doors, which could be very cool. There’s an automated filament changeover in case of runout as well, while a material bay can hold four filaments. Motion comes from servos and linear rails.

The overall architecture is H-Bot, with H-Bot one belt loops around the gantry in the form of an H. This belt can move very quickly but may cause racking, making the gantry lopsided or out of spec when pulled in one direction. LOOP solves this by having a durable, massive aluminum chassis that weighs 170 kilos. That also helps mitigate vibration, leading to more stable prints. Core XY printers use multiple belts working simultaneously, pulling from both ends. Core XY printers can therefore be fast and cheaper because the chassis doesn’t have to be as durable or heavy. That’s one of the keys to Bambu Lab‘s success, making something quick that doesn’t have a ton of metal in it. With shorter belts, less jumping about with crossed belts H bot architectures can be much more stable, quick, reliable and repeatable. Racking, meanwhile, can be reduced through the linear rails and heavy chassis elements. Bambu tries to get around the errors and vagaries of Core XY through software compensation, while the LOOP has a more industrial, reliable architecture and frame. The two approaches are fundamentally different: Bambu bets it can be a better software company than anyone else, while companies like LOOP aim to engineer a well-functioning device primarily through mechanical engineering.

The new system has improved kinematics and a renewed motion system. I really like the design and philosophy behind LOOP. These systems are solid. I like the modular architecture as well. This would really make sense in areas such as hospitals, the military, or oil platforms, where you want high uptime and easy, local paths to mitigating errors.

CEO Erkan Ustaoglu said,

“The Gen2 is built for one purpose: production. Every subsystem has been engineered to push speed, reliability, and consistency to the next level. This is where additive manufacturing stops prototyping—and starts delivering at scale.”

Against the onslaught of Bambu & Co, LOOP has a real uphill struggle. But reliable, long-lasting, and easy-to-maintain systems will be in high demand across many industries. Especially in strict regulatory environments or where many people need to use common printers, the LOOPL architecture and offering make a lot of sense. Their ease of use and quick maintenance fixes are paramount. Yes, something else can be cheaper, but it needs to work on the day. If LOOP offers complete solutions for specific industries, working with partners and users to deliver the exact performance, certifications, and value proposition they need can be highly successful. Industry-specific solutions that work even when knocked about, with gloved hands, or in dusty environments remain an unmet need for many users. And for these kinds of applications, this really seems like a good option.

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