$40M Round Propels Caracol’s Large-Format 3D Printing Ambitions

Italian deep-tech manufacturer Caracol has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate its international expansion and scale up its large-format 3D printing business. The investment marks one of Europe’s largest recent funding rounds in advanced manufacturing, highlighting growing investor confidence in the sector.

The round was co-led by Omnes Capital and Move Capital Fund I, with participation from CDP Venture Capital’s Large Ventures Fund and continued backing from long-time investors Primo Capital SGR, Eureka! Venture SGR and Neva SGR, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

The round was oversubscribed, with some early investors cashing out at a profit, a sign of strong confidence in Caracol’s growth at a time when 2025 funding rounds are tighter and investors are being more selective, focusing on proven business models over more speculative bets.

With the new capital, Caracol plans to strengthen its presence in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, while expanding into Asia Pacific, where it has already gained traction in Japan. The company will also expand development of its robotic manufacturing platforms, focusing on software, automation, and AI to improve process control and part quality.

“This Series B represents a generational step for Caracol,” said Caracol CEO and Co-Founder Francesco De Stefano. “In just a few years, we’ve built strong global traction, doubling revenues year after year. This round validates our vision and gives us the resources to accelerate our scale-up.”

Investing in next-gen tech

Caracol has built its business around one idea: making things that were once too big or too complex to print. Its robotic 3D printing systems combine industrial arms, advanced materials, and data-driven software to manufacture full-scale parts for sectors including aerospace, defense, energy, and maritime industries.

The funding will also help Caracol expand its polymer 3D printing systems for transportation, construction, and architecture, while hiring more international talent to support its rapid global expansion and ongoing innovation. Its long-term goal is to make manufacturing more efficient, sustainable, and local, replacing wasteful, centralized processes with flexible, on-demand production powered by its Heron AM and Vipra AM platforms.

Delivering results across industries

Caracol’s growth has been driven by real results for its industrial clients. In Italy, its robotic 3D printing technology helped Ferretti Group cut costs by 70% on large yacht components. In France, the company worked with Duqueine Group to halve production times for carbon-fiber tooling used in motorsports. In the United States, it helped HITT Construction reduce material waste by reusing and recycling printed parts in large-scale building projects.

Recent milestones include the expansion of Caracol’s Texas headquarters and the acquisition of additive manufacturing technology from Germany’s Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik, which strengthened its European operations.

Omnes Capital partner François-Xavier Dedde called Caracol’s progress “a clear example of Europe’s deep-tech sovereignty in action.” At the same time, Sophie Sursock of Move Capital emphasized the firm’s “technological expertise and commitment to sustainability.”

From Italy’s CDP Venture Capital, Alessandro Scortecci noted that the company is “attracting top-tier international investors while proving that Italian innovation can scale globally.” Long-time investor Eureka! Venture SGR added that the team has consistently delivered on its goals since the earliest stages.

Caracol’s rapid growth shows how large-format additive manufacturing is moving from experimental to essential, especially as industries look for faster, more sustainable ways to produce complex parts

