3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 17, 2024

It’s a big week in the AM industry: Formnext 2024 is finally here! But don’t worry if you can’t make it to Germany, there are still a few other virtual and in-person events happening as well. Read on for all the details!

November 18: AM Innovation & Standards Summit

First up, the day before Formnext, on Monday, November 18th, the one-day “AM Innovation and Standards Summit” will take place. Organized in collaboration with the U.S. Commercial Service, ASTM International, ISO – International Organization for Standardization, and America Makes, and in partnership with Mesago Formnext, this workshop is dedicated to discussing the standardization needs for additive manufacturing. Industry leaders and experts will be on hand to explore the latest AM standardization needs and best practices, and teach attendees how to drive cost-effective AM in their organizations. The summit includes technical talks, a break-out session, and an interactive panel discussion.

“This is an excellent opportunity to understand and appreciate how AM standards have been used across different industry sectors. You will get first-hand information from the industry leaders who are effectively using standards in their AM operations. The industry breakout session allows you to indulge in thought-provoking discussions with industry experts and peers, as well as to share your insights in a topic that is crucial for industry advancement, Cutting Costs in AM: Quick Wins and Future Gains.”

You can register for the summit here. Registration gets you a free pass to Formnext 2024!

November 19 – 20: IDGA’s C4ISR USA

The Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) is holding its third annual C4ISR USA conference in Bethesda, Maryland from November 19-20. With a focus on shaping the future of military readiness, the event welcomes attendees to explore how the DoD and its international partners are building out systems for Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2), a concept that enables real-time information sharing, fast decision-making, and seamless coordination across multiple domains. There will be discussions on how to integrate modern technologies like AI, big data analytics, machine learning, and more, as well as how space-based assets and cyber capabilities are reshaping frameworks for C4ISR, which stands for Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

“The landscape of modern warfare is evolving with an accelerated tempo, increasing complexity, and the need for decentralized operations across all domains. As near-peer competition intensifies, securing US and allied forces’ competitiveness and leveraging the information advantage are critical.”

You can register for the conference here.

November 19 – 20: Mid-South Design-2-Part Show

Also from November 19-20, the Mid-South Design-2-Part Show will be held in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s the region’s largest design and contract manufacturing trade show, with over 175 high-quality American suppliers of custom/stock parts and manufacturing services exhibiting their wares at the Music City Center. More than 300 service categories will be represented at the free event, including plastics, castings, ceramic parts, finishing, fabricating/forming, tooling, and 3D printing/prototyping. Plus, D2P events are considered working shows, so if you have parts or plans you’d like to show to one of the exhibitors for a quote, bring it with you!

“In just a few hours, meet face-to-face with industry experts and solve your toughest manufacturing challenges. Whether it’s to reduce costs, upgrade quality, improve lead times, or learn about new technologies; the Nashville show can be your one-stop solution.”

You can register for the trade show here.

November 19 – 22: Formnext 2024

From November 19-22, over 850 exhibitors and more than 32,000 visitors will converge on Frankfurt to attend Formnext 2024 to continue the mission of growing AM adoption in an industrial context. In addition to the latest and greatest AM hardware, users from all relevant application industries will also find technologies at Formnext, including materials, software, automation solutions, and post-processing and quality control. The event will also feature a wide range of networking opportunities, the Formnext Awards, a Career Day, and a broad, yet in-depth stage program.

“The Additive Manufacturing (AM) ecosystem is developing quickly, opening up new application areas and use cases almost daily. In-person, peer-to-peer interaction remains critical to solving the biggest challenges related to AM adoption.”

You can buy a ticket for Formnext 2024 here. Keep an eye out for our 3DPrint.com team members on the show floor!

November 20: TriMech’s Intro to the Artec Space Spider II

TriMech will offer a demonstration of and “Introduction to the Artec Space Spider II” at 10 am EST on Wednesday, November 20th. This system improves on the previous Space Spider 3D scanner in many ways, including an increased frame rate, resolution, and field of view. That means it can take scans of small objects smoother, faster, and with better details, without the use of targets or stickers. In this webinar, attendees will learn about the improvements in this new generation of Artec 3D equipment, understand how the Space Spider II compares to comparable 3D scanners on the market, and more.

“Join us as TriMech Product Specialist, Scanners, Brian Metzger, demonstrates how the Space Spider II works in real-time. He will demonstrate the full scanning process from start to finish. He will speak to the benefits of the Space Spider II for Reverse Engineering, QA/QC, and other applications. This webinar will serve as a great introduction to the Space Spider II, or as a general introduction to 3D Scanning for anyone interested.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 20: Transforming Plastic Waste with re:3D

Also on the 20th, but at 2 pm EST, the latest America Makes TRX webinar will be hosted by Charlotte Craff, Program Manager for re:3D. “ReCreatelt: Transforming Plastic Waste Through Community-led Manufacturing” will focus on net-zero manufacturing lab ReCreateIt, which is working to build a more circular economy by partnering with the Austin Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) ReStores to reduce landfill waste. Low-income homeowners can work with the lab, which is funded by CSIRO and the National Science Foundation, to design home goods out of recycled plastic waste. AHFH members will then printed these products on re:3D’s large-format GigabotX 2, which processes pelletized and granulated plastics. A sustainability dashboard also tracks and communicates environmental impact metrics of the project back to the public.

“A pilot program at AHFH ReStore begins in early 2025. The project aspires to divert at least 10,000 pounds of plastic waste from landfills, train 20 Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore employees in state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and educate and engage more than 500 community members.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 21: Beyond the Forge with HP

At 11 am EST on Thursday, November 21st, HP will hold the eighth session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series,” meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing. The first episode was about Metal Jet technology, the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods, and the third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print.” The fourth was all about sintering with additive manufacturing, the fifth was about “Metal Jet Software Solutions,” and the sixth focused on post-processing options. The seventh episode was all about cost evaluation, and the eighth one will focus on “Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing.”

“Jump into Session 8 to learn about sustainability in the Additive Manufacturing industry. Hear from an HP expert on what HP is doing and how we are contributing to this important effort.”

You can register for the session here.

November 21: Indirect 3D Printed Dental Restorations with SprintRay

Finally, in its latest Continuing Education (CE) webinar, SprintRay will help you “Improve Your Dental Rizz: Say Goodbye to Posterior Composites.” At 7 pm EST on the 21st, Dr. Craig Spodak will help attendees say goodbye to “back-breaking soul-crushing composite restorations” and explore the benefits of highly-durable, minimally invasive, indirect 3D printed restorations. The class will evaluate the clinical limitations of large posterior composites, learn about the efficiency of Digital Press Stereolithography (DPS) for creating indirect restorations, and more.

“By moving beyond traditional composites, practices can streamline workflows, boost efficiency, and enhance patient satisfaction, all while achieving better profitability and predictable results.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events?

