Printing Money Episode 26: 3D Printing Markets and Deals with Dayton Horvath, AMT

Welcome to Printing Money Episode 26! For this episode, Danny is joined by Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology at AMT (and Printing Money alum!).

Danny and Dayton had some quality time to plan this episode, having both just been at Additive Manufacturing Strategies a couple weeks ago. And the planning was needed, because there have been a lot of noteworthy deals not just in the last month, but also some in Q4 which we hadn’t had time to cover.

Danny and Dayton start off by reviewing AMS 2025. Speeches by Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif, AM Research’s Scott Dunham, and The Barnes Global Advisors’ John Barnes are all referenced as the additive manufacturing (AM) “industry” struggles to establish its value and confronts its status as a standalone (or not?) technology.

Next, drawing upon AMT data, Dayton takes us through the 2024 year that was in 3D printing M&A and investment (Hint… not a great year!). Danny and Dayton also highlight some of the most notable 2024 deals.

Then Danny and Dayton jump into Printing Money’s bread and butter, analyzing recent deals across the 3D printing landscape. Some themes include software companies buying simulation companies, a continuing focus on AM for military and defense, and AUKUS, more specifically Australia.

This episode was recorded February 18, 2025.

Timestamps:

00:14 – Welcome Dayton Horvath (AMT) to Episode 26

00:33 – Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025 review

01:22 – Specialization vs generalization for AM solutions

02:26 – AM fits in the manufacturing ecosystem, not on an island

02:56 – John Barnes: “Stop calling it ‘postprocessing’ — it’s just ‘processing’

a04:30 – A continuing focus on defense for AM

05:20 – The focus on defense zoomed in even more the following week at MILAM

06:10 – 2024 3DP/AM investments, through the lens of AMT: A big drop!

08:32 – 2024 3DP/AM M&A, through the lens of AMT: A consistent number of deals, but how good were they?

10:33 – Notable M&A in 2024: ADDMAN and KAM

10:58 – Software buys simulation, Part 1: Synopsys (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS)

11:25 – Status of the Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquisitions of Desktop Metal (DM) and Markforged (MKFG). Shareholder letter issued in January.

12:06 – Software buys simulation, Part 2: Siemens (SIEGY) to acquire Altair (ALTR)

14:30 – 3D Systems (DDD) sells Geomagics to Hexagon (HXGBY)

16:40 – Shapeways acquires Thangs

17:32 – BICO (CLLKF) continues to divest, sells Nanoscribe to LAB14 for EUR 26M

20:11 – KTI-G (KTG.ASX) set to acquire and rebrand to Metal Powder Works

25:25 – GoEngineer acquires CAD MicroSolutions

27:18 – American Axel Manufacturing (AXL) acquiring GKN Metallurgy and GKN Automotive

31:50 – Stratasys (SSYS) to receive $120M investment from Fortissimo Partners

34:58 – Backflip raises $30M for text to 3D print software

37:12 – Axial3D raises $18M for AI-driven medical 3DP software

41:00 – Amaero receives $23.5M loan from US Import-Export Bank, and AUD $22M Private Placement

44:22 – AML3D (AL3.ASX) receives AUD $30M financing

45:44 – Firehawk Aerospace raises $60M from Donald Trump, Jr. (sort of…)

49:10 – Aspect Biosystems raises $115B Series B for bioprinting

49:56 – Sintavia receives $10M debt financing from Stifel North America and ASTRO America

52:53 – Mighty Buildings seeks an exit

53:24 – Toyota invests $44M in Interstellar

53:35 – AscendArc raises $4M

53:47 – Eric Schmidt invests in Relativity Space

