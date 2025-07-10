Lawmakers Reignite Effort to Block Online Sharing of 3D Printed Gun Files

Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) introduced a new bill in the U.S. Senate that would ban the online distribution of digital files used to 3D print firearms. The proposed legislation, called the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025 (S. 2165), is co-sponsored by 21 other Senators.
The bill targets the growing concern that 3D printing makes it easier for people to make guns and firearm components at home, including plastic parts that might slip past metal detectors. It does not, however, ban 3D printing itself, but instead focuses on blocking the intentional distribution of digital files, like CAD designs, that could be used to print untraceable, unlicensed guns.
According to the bill, this would make it illegal to share digital files for 3D printed guns online, or through other digital platforms, by adding the restriction to existing federal firearm laws under Section 922 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which governs unlawful acts related to firearms. The legislation includes a number of justifications for this action, mostly pointing to public safety concerns, saying 3D printed guns are hard to trace and could end up in the hands of people who are not legally allowed to have firearms.
In addition, the bill mentions that traditional firearms are typically stamped with serial numbers, allowing for traceability in law enforcement investigations. Instead, 3D printed firearms, especially those made entirely or mostly of plastic, often lack serial numbers, making them difficult to track and regulate.
The legislation comes amid debates around so-called “ghost guns,” a term used to describe untraceable firearms made outside the regulated commercial supply chain. Law enforcement agencies have expressed growing concern about the use of these weapons in criminal activity. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, ghost gun recoveries have surged over 1,000% since 2017, and they’re commonly found at crime scenes.
However, while ghost guns are a growing concern, most of them aren’t 3D printed. They are typically assembled from commercially available, unfinished frames or receivers sold as “build kits,” such as Polymer80-style builds, rather than through CAD file distribution. Experts have noted that “3D printed guns do not turn up at crime scenes with anywhere near the same frequency as ghost guns made from Polymer80‑style kits.” And although Polymer80 has scaled back operations in certain states due to legal restrictions, its kits are still a key source of ghost guns in the broader market.
Still, the use of 3D printed firearms is on the rise. Arrests involving these weapons have gone up in recent years, according to data gathered by 3DPrint.com, and these cases are often connected to other offenses, like drug activity, human trafficking, and illegal gun sales.
Given these developments, supporters of the bill argue that it is designed to reinforce existing federal firearms laws and public safety measures without limiting rights related to technology or design, especially since the bill does not ban 3D printers, design software, or CAD file creation in general.
The legislation is backed by several advocacy groups, including Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Giffords, March For Our Lives, and the Newtown Action Alliance.
The Senate bill was introduced in tandem with a companion bill in the House of Representatives, led by Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23). Moskowitz, whose district includes Parkland, Florida, has been active on gun safety legislation following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He has since introduced several proposals focused on school safety and gun reform.
This is not the first time Senator Markey has introduced similar legislation. Previous iterations of the bill were also aimed at restricting the distribution of 3D printed gun files, but did not advance to a vote. For now, this latest version has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
