Department of Defense Spent Almost $1B Directly on 3D Printing in 2024, AMR Reports

Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has released its latest market study, “Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024”, revealing substantial growth in the sector’s adoption of 3D printing technologies. This updated report marks a significant revision from its 2023 predecessor, projecting an increase in the Department of Defense’s (DoD) spending from $300 million in 2023 to an estimated $800 million in 2024. The study forecasts continued expansion, with the market expected to surpass $2.6 billion by 2030.

The 2024 edition delves into the transformative role of additive manufacturing (AM) within the military and defense sectors, emphasizing its escalating importance amid rising global tensions. The comprehensive analysis is bolstered by expert insights and first-hand accounts from key stakeholders within the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Army. These insights underline the critical nature of 3D printing in enhancing national security by enabling rapid development and deployment of essential assets and equipment.

Vyshi Suntharalingam, PhD, MBA, Chief Technology & Engineering Officer at the DoD Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), at the America Makes MMX 2024 event.

Report author Tali Rosman brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at major AM corporations like Stratasys and XEROX, where she oversaw the commercialization of the firm’s drop-on-demand metal 3D printing technology. While there, Rosman managed the installation of the first-ever 3D printer on a US Navy ship, highlighting her direct involvement in integrating AM technologies into defense logistics.

The report offers a strategic analysis of the opportunities that lie ahead for defense contractors, technology providers, investors, and policymakers. It encourages stakeholders to take proactive steps to harness AM’s capabilities to meet the complex challenges of today’s geopolitical climate. This includes detailed market sizing and forecasting across leading 3D printing technologies such as powder bed fusion, directed energy deposition, metal binder jetting, and bound metal deposition, covering both polymer and metal AM markets.

Companies and organizations profiled in the study—such as the Department of Defense, AM Forward (ASTRO America), America Makes, and Boeing—reflect the diverse ecosystem involved in this technological frontier. These entities aren’t mere adopters of 3D printing, but actively shaping its evolution to better serve the defense landscape.

The 2024 report underscores the need for continuous innovation and adaptation in the use of additive manufacturing within the defense sector. As AM technologies become more integrated into military operations, their impact on strategic capabilities and the defense supply chain will likely become more profound, making the insights from this study essential for anyone involved in this dynamic field.

For those looking to understand the full scope of AM’s impact on the military and defense sectors, the full report is available, with a sample accessible through AM Research’s website.

