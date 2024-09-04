ADDMAN Acquires Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, Expanding Metal 3D Printing Leadership

NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski’s company has been acquired by ADDMAN Group, forming the largest metal additive manufacturing service provider in North America. Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), known for its innovative approach to hybrid production—combining 3D printing with traditional CNC machining—will now integrate its expertise with ADDMAN’s metal additive processes and engineering solutions. Although the financials remain undisclosed, this move is set to create a new powerhouse in the industry.

Finalized just days ago, the deal brings together the expertise and resources of both companies, setting a new benchmark in the industry. With its roots in Fort Myers, Florida, ADDMAN has rapidly expanded its capabilities, and the integration of KAM into its portfolio marks its most significant growth phase yet. The combined entity now boasts over 50 metal additive production machines, with a total manufacturing capacity exceeding 300,000 square feet, including KAM’s impressive 70,000-square-foot facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

At KAM’s facility, the focus has been on pushing the limits of metal additive manufacturing using laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems. By producing highly complex and precise metal components, KAM has catered to industries such as aerospace, defense, and high-performance motorsports. The company has used these systems to develop critical parts that are not only lightweight but also incredibly durable, making them ideal for demanding applications like spacecraft components and military hardware.

ADDMAN itself was founded in 2020 by American Industrial Partners (AIP), a private equity firm with deep roots in the industrial economy and a portfolio that includes companies generating over $28 billion in annual revenue. AIP established ADDMAN to push the boundaries of manufacturing through advanced technologies like additive manufacturing. With AIP’s financial support and strategic direction, ADDMAN rapidly expanded, acquiring key companies to enhance its capabilities and industry presence.

KAM’s expertise will now be combined with Castheon, ADDMAN’s metal additive research and production facility in Thousand Oaks, California. Together, these two locations will collaborate to offer enhanced solutions, leveraging their capabilities in refractory alloy production and material science.

This coast-to-coast partnership ensures complete support for customers, from engineering design in North Carolina to full-scale production in California. Whether prototyping, development projects, or full-scale production, the new ADDMAN Group can now handle every phase of a product’s lifecycle.

“We hold immense respect for the legacies of the companies we integrate into our fold,” said ADDMAN’s CEO Joe Calmese. “Brad and the exceptional team at KAM have built an impressive, profitable, and sustainable 3D printing enterprise in a remarkably short time. This is yet another proof point that ADDMAN is dedicated to assembling the industry’s finest under our banner. I look forward to seeing the new era of our combined company unfold.”

KAM and ADDMAN are both key players in the defense and space industries, and teaming up strengthens their ability to serve these crucial sectors. Moreover, this merger boosts their Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) and Technology Readiness Level (TRL), which are key metrics for assessing the readiness and reliability of their processes and technologies for the market.

Keselowski said, “ADDMAN’s integration marks a pivotal moment for the additive industry. Combining these companies brings a powerful combination with KAM’s world-class processes and systems and ADDMAN’s abundant resources and R&D. Together, we set a new standard for innovation and excellence in the additive manufacturing industry.”

A full-time NASCAR driver, winner of 35 NASCAR Cup Series races, and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, Keselowski says he will remain deeply committed and invested in the operation’s success. He will take on the role of Commercial Advisor on ADDMAN’s Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless transition and continued expansion.

